But over an absolutely bewildering 48-hour period, the course known as the “Ice River” has taken Shiffrin’s résumé and rejected it, cruelly spitting it back in her face. Her career is sterling. Her Olympics are a shambles. How the latter affects her legacy … well, this is a fluid situation.
Shiffrin, the 26-year-old skiing savant, traveled halfway around the globe to make fewer than a dozen competitive turns thus far. The first few came in Monday’s giant slalom. When she skied out, well, stuff happens — even to the best.
But couple that with what happened Wednesday morning on a slalom course set by her personal coach — four gates cleared, the fifth just barely, the sixth out of the question — and the week defies explanation. The hows and the whys will be dissected over the course of the competition here, in which Shiffrin still has more opportunities to compete. Put the reasons behind and look only at the image of an elite athlete sitting alone in the snow as her peers and rivals skied. What remains is heartbreak, pure heartbreak.
“It’s not the end of the world,” Shiffrin said during a halting, sobbing, laughing 20-minute session with reporters, clearly trying to convince herself. “And it’s so stupid to care this much. But I feel … I feel that I have to question a lot now.”
She is cutting open a vein, even as she can’t figure out why she’s bleeding. What, in American Olympic history, is comparable to what’s happening to Shiffrin here? Dan Jansen immediately comes to mind, because in 1988 while at the Calgary Games, he found out his sister, Jane, had died of cancer. Moments later, he was to compete in the 500-meter speedskating race. He was heavily favored. He fell. Days later came the 1,000 meters. Jansen fell again. A nation’s heart fell with him.
The nation would do well to similarly sympathize with Shiffrin. She is, of course, at her first Olympics without her father, Jeff. In both Sochi in 2014 and PyeongChang four years later, Jeff Shiffrin accompanied his daughter, a camera around her neck to calm his nerves and document the experience, smiling through his mustache. Two years ago last week, he died in an accident at the family’s Colorado home.
It is baggage Shiffrin has carried with her since. At times, the weight of the tragedy caused her to black out during training runs. Yet in time, she raced again. She won again. She was a version of herself again. Over her first two Olympics, she won three medals. Even without her father, she was an easy favorite for more here.
“It does give me perspective,” Shiffrin said. “But right now, um … right now, I would really like to call him.”
She cried. The disappointment of this week is, in some ways, temporary. Her father’s loss is permanent.
She collected herself.
“Right now, I would really like to call him,” Shiffrin said. “So that doesn’t make it easier. He would probably tell me to get over it.”
She managed a chuckle. But get over it? In the next few days? How? After Monday, she dutifully and brightly said she would focus forward, and she headed straight to the training hill following the GS disaster. She said Wednesday that she intends to compete again here, with the super-G on Friday and both the downhill and the Alpine combined — in which she won silver four years ago — next week. Exactly how is to be determined.
“I’ll try to reset again, and maybe try to reset better this time,” she said. “But I also don’t know how to do it better because … I’ve never been in this position before, and I don’t know how to handle it.”
The skiing isn’t the issue. Handling the circumstances is. We are at that murky point in the Olympics again, one where it’s appropriate to question what we ask of our athletes. For years, the ability to perform under pressure was among an athlete’s most coveted qualities. There’s no problem with admiring that still.
But following a 2021 in which tennis star Naomi Osaka admitted she struggled with being in the public eye and gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles found herself so consumed by pressure that she withdrew from her signature competitions at the Tokyo Olympics, the toll is obvious.
“Probably better to ask some psychologist about that,” Shiffrin said. “… Honestly, I’m at a loss.”
Shiffrin has never dismissed the pressure of expectation. But she also hasn’t embraced it. She merely had a plan to keep the demons at bay.
“My skiing has been really solid, so my entire career has taught me to trust in my skiing if it’s good skiing,” she said. “That’s all that I have to rely on these race days, and when the pressure is high — of course the pressure is high — but that didn’t feel like the biggest issue today. It’s just, when there is pressure, and there’s some nerves, and the feeling that I want to do well, I always just go back to that fundamental idea that good skiing will be there for me.”
When that foundation crumbles, it’s beyond unsettling. Slalom is the discipline in which Shiffrin introduced herself to the mainstream sporting public when she was 18 and won Olympic gold in Sochi. It is her baby. When she won a World Cup slalom in Schladming, Austria last month, it was the 47th slalom victory of her career. No Alpine skier, man or woman, has won more frequently in any discipline than Shiffrin has won in slalom.
“We’re not done yet,” she said, “but GS and slalom, those were my biggest focuses.”
She and her team — led by her mother, Eileen, who coaches along with Mike Day from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, the man who set the Olympic slalom course — are self-aware enough that they know they sometimes shrug off their successes and dwell on their deficiencies. Over the course of a season, that approach is fine, because even when Shiffrin is going through periods when she seems unbeatable — and she had those stretches in the not-too-distant past — she is constantly trying to improve.
That happens, though, on the relative isolation of the World Cup circuit, which is staged mainly in Europe and gets swallowed by all the football and hoops over the course of an American winter. There is now a relationship between how important these Olympics are to Shiffrin and her ability to fall back on her best skiing.
“It’s taken a lot of years,” she said, “and I’m not scared to feel a little bit weighed down by some of the expectations anymore.”
It’s worth admiring that honesty in the moment, not an hour after she slipped on the snow. What we have is an athlete providing an unadulterated, unfiltered view of Olympic disappointment. It shouldn’t overshadow the totality of a career. In real time, alone in the snow at the side of a course she could have mastered but failed to complete, it can be tough to remember that.