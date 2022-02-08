Two days later came her first opportunity to do that. She shot out of the starting gate, wearing bib No. 7, for the first of two runs — on the course nicknamed the Ice River, built with man-made snow across an otherwise arid and browned-out stretch of the Xiaohaituo Mountains northwest of Beijing — that would determine the champion. But mere seconds into her first run, she began to falter going around the fourth gate, and while she technically made the fifth gate, she had drifted so far wide she was unable to recover.