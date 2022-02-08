What was stunning the first time it happened had just become unfathomable: Shiffrin, arguably the greatest female skier in the world and one of the biggest stars of these Winter Olympics, skiing out for the second straight time at National Alpine skiing Centre, failing to complete her first run in the women’s slalom.
After two races in which she expected to compete for medals, perhaps golds, three letters appeared next to her name: DNF.
“My whole intention building up [to the Olympics] was to ski these races aggressively. And that’s what I was doing,” she said. “The problem is, I didn’t finish. That’s obviously my main issue right now. My goal was to push, and I did that. And maybe I pushed a little over the limit, because of the pressure.
“Obviously I’m at a loss. So it’s hard to really know what exactly what went wrong, except I slipped up a bit on one turn and didn’t have enough space to recover from it.”
When it happened Monday in the giant slalom, five gates into the race, it was an anomaly: Shiffrin’s first DNF in that event since January 2018. When it happened again Wednesday, five gates into the slalom, it seemed to be something more. These things happen in skiing, but almost never in back-to-back races to someone at Shiffrin’s level. Could the twin stumbles be a shocking coincidence, or is something wrong with Shiffrin?
She seemed as unable to answer that question as anyone. In an openhearted and emotional post-race interview session with reporters, which went on for 20 wrenching minutes, Shiffrin, halting occasionally to gather himself, seemed at times resolute and at times balanced, but at other times completely lost.
“You feel like this moment is building and building and building, and you feel a bit weighed down by it,” she said. “But I’m okay to feel that way. It’s taken a lot of years, and I’m not afraid to feel weighed down by some expectations anymore.”
A more definitive answer may come Friday, when Shiffrin is expected to compete in the women’s super-G, an event in which she won the world championship in 2019 but has never raced at an Olympics. After that: the downhill, followed by the Alpine combined, with the latter representing perhaps Shiffrin’s best remaining shot at a third career Olympic gold medal.
“I will try to reset again and maybe try to reset better this time,” she said. “But I also don’t know how to do it better, because I’ve never been in this position before and I don’t know how to handle it.”
After she skied out Monday in the giant slalom, Shiffrin vowed to “keep the right mentality” and “keep pushing,” despite the obvious disappointment. “My best chance for the next races is to move forward, to refocus,” she said then, “and I feel like I’m in a good place to do that.”
Two days later came her first opportunity to do that. She shot out of the starting gate, wearing bib No. 7, for the first of two runs — on the course nicknamed the Ice River, built with man-made snow across an otherwise arid and browned-out stretch of the Xiaohaituo Mountains northwest of Beijing — that would determine the champion. But mere seconds into her first run, she began to falter going around the fourth gate, and while she technically made the fifth, she had drifted so wide she was unable to recover.
At first she stood still in the spot where he her skis had come to rest, before finding a safe spot to the side to fold her body into itself. A television camera stayed trained on her there, even as the rest of the competition whizzed by. After some 10 minutes had passed, one of her coaches skied over to wrap an arm around her in consolation.
A race that was expected to be a duel between Shiffrin and her chief rival, Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, thus never materialized.
The two events in which Shiffrin skied out, the giant slalom and slalom, were two of her best medal chances at these Olympics, where she was seeking, among other things, to become the first three-time Olympic gold medalist in U.S. Alpine skiing history. She had previously won a gold in each of those events — the slalom in Sochi in 2014, and the giant slalom in PyeongChang in 2018. The slalom was where Shiffrin’s exceptional skills typically revealed themselves most vividly. She has won 47 slalom races on the World Cup circuit, the most in history by one skier in one discipline.
But the past 24 months have been the most difficult of both Shiffrin’s life and her career. Her father, Jeff, died in February 2020 following an accident at home. This season, she has dealt with a back injury that plagued her through October and November, as well as a positive test for coronavirus that forced her to miss the World Cup stop in Lienz, Austria, in December order to isolate.
“As hard as it is right now, it’s not comparable to some of the worst things I’ve experienced,” Shiffrin said. Speaking of her father, Shiffrin choked up, then said, “Right now I would really like to call him, so that doesn’t make it easier.” Finally, she managed to chuckle through her tears: “He would probably tell me to just get over it.”
Despite her recent setbacks, Shiffrin arrived in Beijing both as one of the women to beat in Alpine — where she was expected to enter in all five women’s disciplines — and as one of the most prominent faces of NBC’s Olympics hype machine. She was having another stellar World Cup season, ranked first in the world in the overall standings and second in slalom and giant slalom, with multiple wins in each.
Her Olympics so far: two races, less than 20 seconds of competitive skiing, two DNFs and an immeasurable wave of shock across the sport. It would be another 48 hours until Shiffrin is at the starting gate again, her Olympics suddenly taking on a far different tone than anyone could have fathomed.
“My skiing has been really solid. My entire career has taught me to trust in my skiing. That’s all I have to rely on, on these race days,” she said. “Of course the pressure’s high, but that didn’t feel like the biggest issue today. When there is pressure and there’s some nerves and the feeling I want to do well, I always just go back to that fundamental idea that good skiing will be there for me.
“So it’s not the end of the world and its so stupid to care this much, but I feel like I have to question a lot now.”