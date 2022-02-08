The two events in which Shiffrin skied out, the giant slalom and slalom, were two of her best medal chances at these Olympics, where she was seeking, among other things, to become the first three-time Olympic gold medalist in U.S. Alpine skiing history. She had previously won a gold in each of those events — the slalom in Sochi in 2014, and the giant slalom in PyeongChang in 2018. The slalom was where Shiffrin’s exceptional skills typically revealed themselves most vividly. She has won 47 slalom races on the World Cup circuit, the most in history by one skier in one discipline.