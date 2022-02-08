In one sense, Cochran-Siegle was an unlikely candidate to get Team USA off the Alpine schneid this week. In nine years on the World Cup circuit, he had made the podium just twice. The second of those, a gold medal in the downhill at Bormio, Italy, came just a month before he crashed in a race in Kitzbuehel, Austria, suffering a C7 transverse cervical fracture — a “minor broken neck,” as he described it — that required a helicopter to airlift him from the mountain and ended what had been the best season of his career. After fusion surgery, he was on skis again by May 2021, back in training by August and racing on the World Cup circuit in October.