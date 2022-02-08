Althaus, who helped Germany win the mixed team event three times at the ski jumping world championships, was among the women disqualified on Monday when FIS ruled that their suits were “too big and offered an aerodynamic advantage.” Bigger suits could increase the time ski jumpers are able to stay aloft, given the possibility of increased wind resistance. However, another disqualified jumper, Norway’s Silje Opseth, pointed out that she was wearing the same suit on Monday that she had worn Saturday, when she was allowed to compete in the women’s normal hill individual event and finished sixth.