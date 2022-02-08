You know what? Who cares? Give me a list of five Winter Olympic events better than a U.S.-Canada women’s hockey game? I’ll wait.
Still waiting.
And waiting.
Tuesday afternoon’s 4-2 victory for the Canadians in the final game of group play is just a chapter, and when the history of this rivalry is considered, it’ll seem but a blip. But there is really no blip in this series, because a Canada-U. S. game day feels unlike any other. It could be on one of the endless exhibition tours the two countries play to maintain sharpness in their games and interest in the sport. It could be at the Olympics. It could be in between. Whatever the case, “These are the games we wake up for,” Canadian forward Sarah Nurse said.
“Any time we get to play the U.S., it’s always a lot of fun, a lot of pride on the line,” Nurse said, “and definitely a lot of hostility out there.”
The slogan of these Beijing Olympics is “Together for a Shared Future.” The American and Canadian women might not share a steam pot of rice or a plate of Peking duck if they were the only foods remaining in China.
“Definitely faster,” said U.S. veteran Hilary Knight, a four-time Olympian, “and more physical.”
And more fun. So many Olympic sports, particularly in winter, are individual pursuits performed by singular athletes with elaborate support teams built around them. The athlete is the talent, the focus, the feature. Whatever the infrastructure behind her, the world sees her succeed or fail on her own. There is intrigue in that — in Nathan Chen or Mikaela Shiffrin or Chloe Kim summoning their best when they need wraparound shades to protect themselves from the glare.
But the collective pursuit is different, and it needs to be mixed in, because the Canadians’ group hug and the Americans’ slumped shoulders at the final horn at Wukesong Sport Center said something about the collective effort expended. There was a level of both skill and sacrifice on display Tuesday that was riveting. The pace — in which a 1-0 Canada lead became a 2-1 U.S. advantage in one three-minute span, and then flipped to a 4-2 Canadian lead in another six-minute stretch — was dizzying.
There were strategic developments that each coaching staff needs to consider — namely, how could the United States manage just two goals on 53 shots, or go 0 for 6 on the power play? Let them sort that out. Take a breath and enjoy it.
That a rematch for the gold medal feels inevitable shouldn’t be bemoaned because it’s the same characters for the same stakes. It should be celebrated because of how thrilling it is.
“I think both teams really elevated the pace of play, the style of play,” Nurse said. “I think it was pretty good hockey to watch.”
Pretty, pretty, pretty good. And this, in a game in which both teams entered undefeated and unchallenged, outscoring their six opponents by a collective 37-5. Each team will say its standard is its own play, but it does so with one eye peeking out of its corner to see how the other is responding.
It’s instinctive that the United States and Canada dominate the world scene. But it’s also instructive to review those particulars. In seven Olympic tournaments, including this one, the United States and Canada are a combined 53-1 against the rest of the world — the one loss a 3-2 setback for the Americans against Sweden in 2006, the only Olympics in which the two adjacent adversaries didn’t play for gold. Canada won the second of its four straight golds that year. The Americans left with what seemed an unfathomable bronze.
The goal differentials in those games against all others entering Tuesday: Canada 202-17, the United States 166-17. On average, the score for an Olympic match between the United States or Canada and anyone else in an overmatched world is 6.8-0.6. It’s not a fair fight.
Through one lens, that’s problematic. When a country or two distance themselves from the rest of the world, and the imbalance is so obvious, there’s a fear a sport could be dropped from the Olympic program. In a world in which break dancing — that’s right, break dancing — will be in for 2024 and baseball will be out, it’s a legitimate concern. It’s why, almost invariably, when American or Canadian women are asked about the level of play internationally, they tiptoe on figure skates around the topic, rather than crashing the net with their typical aggression.
“It’s getting better,” American rookie Abby Roque said before the tournament began.
There are sports, of course, that have been sent out to pasture. Softball, so important for so long for so many American girls, had a good run after debuting in 1996. But the United States won the first three golds, lost to Japan in 2008 — and the sport was abandoned. It made a brief reappearance in Tokyo last summer because the host nation excels in it, but it won’t be on the program in Paris in 2024. Its long-term Olympic viability is in doubt.
Women’s hockey could be viewed as the winter version, and it’s understandable that the rest of the world might have disdain for the American-Canadian domination. But the blame for the discrepancy shouldn’t be on these two teams and the athletes who make them up. It should be on the other countries to watch how these games play out — and match it.
“Definitely a physical game,” Knight said. “Definitely fast. That’s the brand of hockey you’re signing up for when you turn on the TV and it’s the U.S. vs. Canada.”
They are now done with Round 1 here, and are slotted on opposite sides of the eight-team elimination bracket. Yes, that means they’re almost certain to face each other for gold on Feb. 17. You could have said that three days or three months or three years ago. Who cares? Can’t wait.