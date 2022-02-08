Tuesday afternoon’s 4-2 victory for the Canadians in the final game of group play is just a chapter, and when the history of this rivalry is considered, it’ll seem but a blip. But there is really no blip in this series, because a Canada-U. S. game day feels unlike any other. It could be on one of the endless exhibition tours the two countries play to maintain sharpness in their games and interest in the sport. It could be at the Olympics. It could be in between. Whatever the case, “These are the games we wake up for,” Canadian forward Sarah Nurse said.