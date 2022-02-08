The Winter Olympics continue in Beijing, where U.S. Alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin returns to the slopes for the women’s slalom after her first run of the Games ended in disaster. Also in action is Shaun White, the 35-year-old godfather of snowboarding, who is set to make his debut at these Games in the men’s halfpipe qualifiers. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the Winter Games.

Today in Beijing