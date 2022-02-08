Today in Beijing
Why the feel-good story of a Jamaican skier at the Olympics has become a flashpointReturn to menu
BEIJING — Benjamin Alexander was 32 when he received his first ski lesson in Whistler, B.C., in 2016. After a decade traveling the world as a disc jockey, which included a residency at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert, Alexander grew obsessive about a new ambition: to become the first Alpine skier from Jamaica to compete in the Winter Olympics.
When Alexander finally accomplished that goal in January, celebrating his historic qualification in an event in Liechtenstein, he became exactly the kind of small country skier the International Olympic Committee was hoping to attract as it lowered the threshold for qualification before the Beijing Games, and he viewed his berth as a crucial step to bring more diversity to the sport.
At the same time, the IOC also sought to balance the field along gender lines, which reduced the number of spots available for men. Those changes combined to leave more of the world’s top skiers on the outside looking in, questioning the repercussions of the decisions regardless of the motivations.
The IOC’s effort, and some of the controversy surrounding it, underscore a dilemma faced by Olympics officials, particularly those overseeing winter sports: How do you include the best athletes in the world while also promoting sports such as skiing to new countries in hopes of growing and diversifying them?
How to watch the Winter Olympics online on a budgetReturn to menu
The 2022 Winter Olympics are here, and finding coverage online has gotten easier since the Summer Games in Tokyo last year.
For instance, the Winter Games in Beijing mark the first time NBC, which owns broadcast rights to the Olympics, is making all of its live coverage available to people who pay for its streaming service, Peacock. That means you won’t find yourself wondering why you can’t find NBC content on an NBC-owned streaming platform. And at $4.99 a month, it’s a small price to pay for a few weeks of Olympics access.
But at a time when streaming services, social media sites and legacy networks are vying for eyeballs, finding the Olympic content you want when you want it still isn’t a no-brainer.
Peacock only allows three people to share the same account, so borrowing a friend’s login can get tricky. Locast, which used to provide online access to traditional television stations such as NBC, shut down in September. And YouTube can only show what NBC chooses to share.
We studied NBC’s programming plan and the strict rules from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about what can be put online and where, and answered some of the most burning questions about how to watch the Winter Olympics free or on a budget.
NBC says Leslie Jones can keep doing her unusual brand of Olympics commentaryReturn to menu
Comedian Leslie Jones is free to resume her popular, often profane and always enthusiastic coverage of the Olympic Games after NBC said a “third-party error” led to some of her videos being blocked on social media.
Jones had been posting coverage using video of her TV screen during the Winter Games while she offered her take on what was unfolding — just as she has done for multiple Olympic Games.
“I’m starting to feel like this should be my last Olympics I live tweet,” the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member continued. “I know, I know, another celebrity b-------. But I’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I’m tired of fighting them.
“I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know y’all love it. But now it’s just gotten too hard and no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love. #uptoyallnowJones”
By Monday evening, the situation had been resolved as far as NBC was concerned. “She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past,” spokesman Greg Hughes told the Associated Press. “She is a super fan of the Olympics and we are super fans of her.”
A positive coronavirus test, a frantic dash to Beijing, and (finally) an Olympic dream realizedReturn to menu
BEIJING — His name bellowed across the ice and through empty seats as he crouched at the start line of National Speed Skating Oval, a place Casey Dawson had over the prior three weeks grown grimly convinced he would never see. Dawson had been in China for almost exactly 12 hours, only a handful of which he had been permitted to leave his hotel room. The blades on his feet had been loaned from a rival. His belongings were maybe in Paris, or maybe scattered across two continents, or maybe 35,000 feet above God-knows-where on this big green planet.
The pandemic has rattled thousands of athletes in thousands of ways over two Olympics the past seven months. None have a story to tell quite like Dawson, a 21-year-old speedskater from Park City, Utah. Three weeks ago, Dawson tested positive for the coronavirus. Tuesday, in borrowed equipment and on pure adrenaline, he finished 28th in the men’s 1,500 meters. In between, he took 45 PRC tests, spent 22 hours on airplanes, experienced the full stringency of China’s coronavirus policies and, once and forever, became an Olympian.
“Stepping to the line was the biggest thing for me,” Dawson said. “I didn’t think I was going to the line in the first place. I thought my individual chances were gone with the wind.”
A sled will carry two U.S. lugers and the shattered dreams of the athlete who bought itReturn to menu
YANQING, China — Over the past week, Jayson Terdiman keeps hearing his tablet buzz in the wee hours of the morning. He knows what the notifications mean. He will open the screen and watch two American lugers lying on a black sled with sky blue runners and bows shaped like horns, gliding over ice painted with the Olympic rings. The lugers are Zachary DiGregorio and Sean Hollander, two 21-year-olds who took the place earmarked for Terdiman when they seized upon his singular devastation. The sled is his.
Terdiman poured all of himself into making the Beijing Olympics. The 33-year-old planned one final act after 22 years of becoming one of American’s best sliders, one more shot to redeem a fourth-place finish that gnawed at him, one last chance to say goodbye to the sport he loved. He is instead at home in Lake Placid, N.Y., grieving for the end of his career.
At a race last month in Latvia, Terdiman and doubles partner Chris Mazdzer needed to finish first among three American sleds to qualify for the Olympics. Given the experience and ability of the competitors, that seemed like a formality. A crash turned it into a nightmare, one that shattered Terdiman’s farewell designs.
“I wouldn’t even call it a memory yet, man,” Terdiman said this week. “I’m still living it.”
Terdiman and Mazdzer’s mistake allowed DiGregorio and Hollander, a promising pair whom no one expected to make these Olympics, to nab the U.S. spot. Before they left Latvia, Terdiman met with DiGregorio and Hollander and made a gesture unheard of at luge’s highest level.