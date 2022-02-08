Today in Beijing
NBC says Leslie Jones can keep doing her unusual brand of Olympics commentary
Comedian Leslie Jones is free to resume her popular, often profane and always enthusiastic coverage of the Olympic Games after NBC said a “third-party error” led to some of her videos being blocked on social media.
Jones had been posting coverage using video of her TV screen during the Winter Games while she offered her take on what was unfolding — just as she has done for multiple Olympic Games.
“I’m starting to feel like this should be my last Olympics I live tweet,” the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member continued. “I know, I know, another celebrity b-------. But I’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I’m tired of fighting them.
“I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know y’all love it. But now it’s just gotten too hard and no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love. #uptoyallnowJones”
By Monday evening, the situation had been resolved as far as NBC was concerned. “She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past,” spokesman Greg Hughes told the Associated Press. “She is a super fan of the Olympics and we are super fans of her.”
A positive coronavirus test, a frantic dash to Beijing, and (finally) an Olympic dream realized
BEIJING — His name bellowed across the ice and through empty seats as he crouched at the start line of National Speed Skating Oval, a place Casey Dawson had over the prior three weeks grown grimly convinced he would never see. Dawson had been in China for almost exactly 12 hours, only a handful of which he had been permitted to leave his hotel room. The blades on his feet had been loaned from a rival. His belongings were maybe in Paris, or maybe scattered across two continents, or maybe 35,000 feet above God-knows-where on this big green planet.
The pandemic has rattled thousands of athletes in thousands of ways over two Olympics the past seven months. None have a story to tell quite like Dawson, a 21-year-old speedskater from Park City, Utah. Three weeks ago, Dawson tested positive for the coronavirus. Tuesday, in borrowed equipment and on pure adrenaline, he finished 28th in the men’s 1,500 meters. In between, he took 45 PRC tests, spent 22 hours on airplanes, experienced the full stringency of China’s coronavirus policies and, once and forever, became an Olympian.
“Stepping to the line was the biggest thing for me,” Dawson said. “I didn’t think I was going to the line in the first place. I thought my individual chances were gone with the wind.”
A sled will carry two U.S. lugers and the shattered dreams of the athlete who bought it
YANQING, China — Over the past week, Jayson Terdiman keeps hearing his tablet buzz in the wee hours of the morning. He knows what the notifications mean. He will open the screen and watch two American lugers lying on a black sled with sky blue runners and bows shaped like horns, gliding over ice painted with the Olympic rings. The lugers are Zachary DiGregorio and Sean Hollander, two 21-year-olds who took the place earmarked for Terdiman when they seized upon his singular devastation. The sled is his.
Terdiman poured all of himself into making the Beijing Olympics. The 33-year-old planned one final act after 22 years of becoming one of American’s best sliders, one more shot to redeem a fourth-place finish that gnawed at him, one last chance to say goodbye to the sport he loved. He is instead at home in Lake Placid, N.Y., grieving for the end of his career.
At a race last month in Latvia, Terdiman and doubles partner Chris Mazdzer needed to finish first among three American sleds to qualify for the Olympics. Given the experience and ability of the competitors, that seemed like a formality. A crash turned it into a nightmare, one that shattered Terdiman’s farewell designs.
“I wouldn’t even call it a memory yet, man,” Terdiman said this week. “I’m still living it.”
Terdiman and Mazdzer’s mistake allowed DiGregorio and Hollander, a promising pair whom no one expected to make these Olympics, to nab the U.S. spot. Before they left Latvia, Terdiman met with DiGregorio and Hollander and made a gesture unheard of at luge’s highest level.