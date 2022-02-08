BEIJING — His name bellowed across the ice and through empty seats as he crouched at the start line of National Speed Skating Oval, a place Casey Dawson had over the prior three weeks grown grimly convinced he would never see. Dawson had been in China for almost exactly 12 hours, only a handful of which he had been permitted to leave his hotel room. The blades on his feet had been loaned from a rival. His belongings were maybe in Paris, or maybe scattered across two continents, or maybe 35,000 feet above God-knows-where on this big green planet.