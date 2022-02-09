For the second time in six months, a dominant world champion had to say it: She’s not okay. And she’s not alone. The Beijing Olympics have barely begun, but they have been as hard on uber-elite athletes as the Tokyo Games were last summer. The conversation Simone Biles started in Japan about mental health continues in China. However, these new struggles advance the discussion and challenge a surprised audience to think more broadly about what it means to strive and disappoint.
Anderson, a paragon of self-care, arrived in Beijing as the only women’s slopestyle gold medalist in the sport’s short Olympic history. But in the final, she fell during two of her three runs and didn’t get close to the podium. Mikaela Shiffrin, an all-time great skier in the prime of her career, has failed to finish her first two races and looks in need of an extended break. Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, vying for a third straight Olympic gold, got his skate caught in the ice during the men’s short program Tuesday, couldn’t do his planned quadruple Salchow and now must rally just to sneak onto the medal stand.
In less than a week of competition, the Beijing Games have been especially harsh to a growing list of former Olympic champions and athletes with large collections of medals.
“I can’t come to terms with it,” Hanyu told reporters. “To be honest, I’m wondering, did I do something wrong? Is it because I did something bad that it turned out like this?”
We need to talk about losing. Like, really talk about it. We need to talk more about it under the umbrella of mental health, and we absolutely need to talk about the losing that doesn’t fit beneath the canopy. We also need to talk about the way we praise winning and mental toughness and the dangers of weaponizing rarefied success as a standard instead of preserving it as an exceptional act.
It’s easier to grouse about a softer generation of athletes and lionize the past greats who were coached, often abusively, to conceal their feelings, play through everything and deal with the consequences after their athletic careers were over. Today’s athletes aren’t more fragile, however, just frank and tired of underplaying the mental strain of striving. It figures that this era of openness about the burdens of high-level performance coincides with the fall of many merciless and predatory sports leaders. Now is not a phase but a time of reinvention.
None of these games will ever revert to the old grit trope. There is still a stunning amount of resolve in sports, but it won’t be portrayed in a forced and exaggerated manner anymore. While superstar athletes didn’t plan to save their most difficult moments for this transition, it aids the conversation that this is happening now because they’re too accomplished to be dismissed. Maybe that allows some good to come from the shock of their disappointments.
There’s a chance for greater understanding, but it won’t come naturally. We need to listen to the distraught participants and go beneath the surface when considering a few things. Most importantly, there is vast nuance in both mental toughness and mental health, and they shouldn’t be mashed up. Mental toughness is not necessarily an indicator of mental health. And examples of extraordinary mental toughness also shouldn’t be used to ridicule athletes who underperform.
Athletes don’t necessarily fail because their minds are weak. But there’s still room to appreciate those who possess the clutch gene and to groan about those who flat-out choke. The task is to see them as people, try to imagine what it takes to compete at their level and remember compassion when reacting to their lows.
And we’re not yet ready to do that, not consistently, not responsibly. Sports always have been a straightforward diversion. Win or lose. Love or hate. Hero or villain. Mental health has been a buzzword in sports for almost the entirety of the pandemic, but the layers still go unacknowledged. Depression is different from anxiety, which is different from anger management, which is different from mindfulness, which is different from confidence, which is different from burnout. And there are many more subcategories.
It’s probably too much to comprehend at once, but absorb this, if nothing else: Resist thinking that, in sports, mental toughness is the most important measurement of a healthy mind, and the assumption that you can add those two together to create an equation for success. We are learning that athletes — even the best ones — are all over the place, like the rest of us, and there’s far more coping that goes into victory then we realize.
“I feel that I have to question a lot now,” Shiffrin said, in tears and searching for answers.
The words were coming from a 26-year-old woman with two Olympic gold medals and a silver in her career. In China, she was pushing for more, because she has inimitable talent and because we live in a sports world that makes mention of “most decorated” Olympians as if they are human trophy cases styled by an interior designer. The burden creates legends, but it can distort achievements that are already legendary.
“I will try to reset again, and maybe try to reset better this time,” Shiffrin said. “But I also don’t know how to do it better. Because I’ve never been in this position before, and I don’t know how to handle it.”
What’s wrong with Shiffrin? Why can’t the predetermined faces of these Games excel on demand? Perhaps they’re just humans being human, trying to navigate an abnormal time of tragedy and illness, unable to ignore the lifeless atmosphere of the bleakest of Olympics.
Triumph is just a perk of the sports experience. Failure is its unavoidable bedrock. Despite all the glorifying of success, losing remains the greatest teacher. At another sobering Olympics, there are seminars at every turn.