Anderson, a paragon of self-care, arrived in Beijing as the only women’s slopestyle gold medalist in the sport’s short Olympic history. But in the final, she fell during two of her three runs and didn’t get close to the podium. Mikaela Shiffrin, an all-time great skier in the prime of her career, has failed to finish her first two races and looks in need of an extended break. Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, vying for a third straight Olympic gold, got his skate caught in the ice during the men’s short program Tuesday, couldn’t do his planned quadruple Salchow and now must rally just to sneak onto the medal stand.