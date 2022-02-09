Only after she closed her eyes, took a breath and dropped in was the magnitude of the moment too obvious to ignore.

Story continues below advertisement

Kim became the first woman to win two gold medals in the women’s halfpipe with stunning ease and a score of 94 on her first run on a sunny Thursday at Genting Snow Park, obliterating her competition with apparent calm that belied the daring of her highflying tricks but reminded the world of her singular ability.

Advertisement

She fell to her knees with joy after her first run, finally giving way to her emotion. Kim, the prohibitive favorite entering this event, had laid down two tricks with 1,080 degrees of rotation — in her first run of the day, the run that she needed to be able to fall back on in case of calamity later on. It put her eight points ahead of the second-place competitor at the time, sewing up gold in one fell swoop with her U.S. teammates and good friend Eileen Gu, the Chinese skier, cheering her on.

No other rider did more than one 1080 on her first run. Most did not attempt even that.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just was so proud of myself. I had the worst practice, ever,” Kim said. “I probably landed my run twice when I’m used to landing it eight times normally. And so that kind of puts you in a weird head space, and it just felt so inconsistent. I was like, I don’t want to feel all this pressure of not being able to land my first safety run, so I was just overflowed with emotion when I was able to land it on the first go, and then it opened up a lot of opportunity for me to go try something new.”

Chloe Kim. We are not worthy. — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) February 10, 2022

Queralt Castellet of Spain took silver with a score of 90.25 and Japan’s Sena Tomita captured bronze with a run that scored 88.25, both securing hardware with their second run scores.

Advertisement

Kim was the lone American in the final after Maddie Mastro, a two-time Olympian and medal contender entering the Beijing Games, failed to qualify alongside first-time Olympians Zoe Kalapos and Tessa Maud.

After Kim’s opening salvo, the fun began.

She went for a 1260 in her second run, which no competitor has landed in a women’s halfpipe competition, but fell. No NBC commentary needed: Kim posted an Instagram story from the top of the mountain of her faced scrunched into a grimace and the caption, “Ow my butt.”

Story continues below advertisement

She tried a 1260 and fell again in her third run, but it hardly mattered. She collected celebratory hugs from her fellow riders once she got back on her feet.

“Oh, yeah, 1,000 percent worth it. That’s what keeps me going,” Kim said. “I’m really excited I [tried the 1260]. Wish I landed it, but next time.”

Kim’s halfpipe experimentation, the bold testing of her and her sport’s limits, was the well-earned reward after nearly four years of turbulence. Her second gold comes after a short break from snowboarding following her sudden ascent in PyeongChang, an unsteady path now familiar to viewers and sports fans attuned to the mental health struggles of Olympians.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

To Kim, nothing was familiar about the seismic repercussions of her gold medal. She struggled with fame — strangers were trying to figure out where she lived and break into her house, she said. The only thing she had to blame was her gold medal, so she threw it in the trash.

Her solution to the pain and confusion, other than her parents’ garbage can, was college. She wanted a taste of the childhood and adolescence she had traded to train and travel the world as a youngster, and a stint at Princeton felt deliciously normal to someone who had been to the pinnacle of her chosen career at 17.

She made friends with whom she had things in common other than snowboarding. She learned it was okay to take time off. And when she came back, she still wanted to compete, taking motivation from the belief that she could push snowboarding to new heights.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I find it inspirational that everyone’s out there progressing the sport as well,” Kim said, noting that could clearly see progression in her competitors’ runs from four years ago despite the gap between her and the rest of the field. “...It’s such an honor to be part of this sport and help progress women’s halfpipe snowboarding.”

Her second gold will be easier to handle this time around.