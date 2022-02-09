His four-minute long program, or free skate, is not traditionally Olympic. Men’s champions typically choose music with emotional violins and heart-thumping timpani to create an epic moment. Chen does things with a little more swag. He will skate to a medley from Elton John biopic, “Rocketman.” The most memorable part of the program will not be his jumps, but a footwork sequence at the very end in which he styles B-boy dance moves to a hip-hop breakdown of “Bennie and the Jets.”
The musical selection is emblematic of Chen’s approach to this competition. Rather than try to fit into a traditional skating mold, Chen has relied on a deceptively nonchalant, modern style that typifies his joy for the sport.
And the approach has worked. Coming in with a five-point cushion from the short program, Chen truly commands his destiny in Beijing. The final phase of the competition is typically where he shines because he has an additional minute to pop off the big quadruple jumps. And his scheduled program layout only underscores how much this competition hinges on how his own performance — no one else’s.
Chen plans on performing five quadruple jumps, using four different entrances (long programs are 30 seconds shorter than at previous Olympics, so it’s unlikely he’ll match his record-making six). If he lands all those jumps cleanly, the number of points he can accrue would create an all-but-insurmountable score.
What’s unclear is whether Chen will stick to this plan. His technical proficiency allows him to substitute one jump for another on the fly, and Chen is known to utilize that option. Because he will be able to see his competitors perform before he takes the ice — Chen is the last scheduled competitor, at 1:18 p.m. in Beijing (12:18 a.m. Eastern) — he will know precisely what he needs to do to win the event. If other skaters falter, he might opt for easier jumps and skate conservatively to protect his lead. If an earlier skater performs extraordinarily well, Chen might opt to do something more spectacular to steal the show and ensure victory.
While Chen soared in the short program, his biggest rival — Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu — endured an unmitigated disaster. When he singled his typically reliable swinging quadruple Salchow — a miss that he attributed to a divot in the ice — Hanyu’s chance to win the competition slipped away. And although he is currently in eighth place, he is only one amazing triple axel away from finding himself in the hunt for a medal.
Of course, the two-time Olympic champion will almost certainly try to make history by attempting a quadruple axel. The effort guarantees to be one of tensest moments of the competition. It is planned to be his first jump, so he will acquire a good amount of speed, dig deep into those fluid knees and launch forward, taking off using the part of the blade outside the body. Four-and-a-half rotations in the air will make it a clean jump.
Hanyu’s unlikely to land the quad axel; he has yet to do it in competition and he took a hard fall on an attempt in practice. Even if he falls, Hanyu will likely start the rally for the podium early. He has four quadruple jumps planned, using the easier entrances of the Salchow (it will look like he is swinging his free leg in front of him on takeoff) and the toe-loop, the simplest entrance that essentially has the skater perform a three-turn before tapping his blade into the ice. Hanyu has landed some of the harder quadruple jumps, but nowhere nearly as frequently as his competitors, and it is unlikely we will seem them at this competition.
Nonetheless, what makes Hanyu a continual threat is how he performs his elements. He effortlessly generates speed and launches into his jumps with little setup. His spins are fast, centered and usually come in a variety of positions. His execution is so singular that he will be able to pick up extra points for his skating skill, facilitating his ability to make a splash if he keeps his nerves in check. He also happens to be competitive, almost to a fault.
In 2014, Hanyu bruised his head and cut his chin after colliding with another skater during warm-up. Most would have quit. But Hanyu put a bandage around his head and skated his program anyway. In that competition, he came in second.
The other skaters know that a hungry Hanyu is a dangerous Hanyu, so they will try their best to hold him off.
If Chen has a rough skate, look to Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama to be the spoiler. Far from his charming, jazzy short program skating to Michael Bublé, Kagiyama will compete using the dramatic wails from the soundtrack to “Gladiator.” Both styles suit Kagiyama, a speedy 18-year-old who races across the ice landing huge jumps. In preparation for this competition, Kagiyama has added the quadruple loop — a loop jump, in crudest terms, looks like a skater is crisscrossing his feet before taking off without digging into the ice — to improve his chances. Whereas Chen’s jumps are efficient and tightly rotated, Kagiyama garners points through his impressive height and air time. He enters the final phase of competition in second place.
In third place is Kagiyama’s countryman, Shoma Uno. Uno, the 2018 silver medalist, is a skater’s skater. Watch him carve the ice with his deep knee-bend, demonstrating a sense of control like the maestro of an orchestra. He will be using a remix of one of skating’s iconic warhorses, Ravel’s “Bolero,” to cast his skating spell. Uno comes closest to matching Chen’s technical arsenal; he also plans on performing five quadruple jumps. Unfortunately, Uno tends to get nervous in the long program, leading to inconsistency. It is unlikely, but the performance of Uno’s life and mistakes by Chen could be the 24-year-old’s path to the gold medal.
A mere ten points separate the skaters in fourth and 12th place, with contrasting styles that will add even more intrigue to event. Look to Cha Jun-hwan, the South Korean heartthrob in fourth place, and Canada’s Keegan Messing, who starts in ninth, to skate with haphazard speed. The test for Georgia’s Morisi Kvitelashvili, in fifth; Russia’s Evgeni Semenenko, in seventh; China’s Jin Boyang, in 11th. and Italy’s Daniel Grassl, in 12th, will be having enough stamina to withstand the rigors of the four-minute program. France’s Kevin Aymoz, in 10th, has been gaining strength all season and will try to rack up points with innovative choreography and musicality.
And then there’s the United States’ Jason Brown, who comes into the program in sixth place. So impressive is Brown’s musicality and timing that he finds himself in the elite final group of skaters after the short program, even though he did not perform a quadruple jump. Brown’s first jump in the long program will likely be the quadruple Salchow, which he has landed in the past but is still unreliable. Other skaters with more developed jumping skills will likely pull away from him in the final, so he might end up dropping in the rankings.
But Brown is so talented in all other facets of skating that his conservative jumping repertoire seems ancillary. Skating to music from “Schindler’s List,” Brown enthralls judges with his quiet blades, shifting his weight from one side to another in an intricate and dramatic step sequence. Many skaters rush through such movements, but Brown is set to create an indelible moment on Olympic ice.