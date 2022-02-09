The world is watching Nathan Chen, who returns to Olympic ice today for the men’s figure skating free skate at the Beijing Games. The American skating phenom is on the cusp of becoming Team USA’s first Olympic gold medalist in the men’s discipline since the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Chen skated a dominant short program earlier this week, earning a first-place score of 113.97. His rival, two-time gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, enters the free skate in eighth place. Chen will skate shortly after 12:15 a.m. Eastern.

Follow along for live updates and highlights from the men’s figure skating free skate.

What to know about the men’s free skate

  • The men’s free skate, the second phase of the men’s figure skating competition, is underway. Chen is the final skater, scheduled to begin at 12:18 a.m. Much of the competition will air live on NBC; it can also be viewed on NBCOlympics.com or Peacock.
  • Two-time gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu is scheduled to skate in the third of four groups, around 11:14 p.m. Eastern (12:14 p.m. in Beijing). American Jason Brown, who enters in sixth place, will skate around 11:38 p.m. Chen’s nearest competitors, Japan’s Shoma Uno (12:02) and Yuma Kagiyama (12:10), are the final two skaters before Chen.
  • Skaters are looking to attain at least 200 points to be competitive. Chen, who is armed with an unequaled war chest of quadruple jumps, is capable of scoring around 225.
  • Chen's four-minute long program is not traditionally Olympic. He will skate to a medley from the Elton John biopic, “Rocketman.”
8:19 p.m.
Les Carpenter: In early warm-ups, Nathan Chen looked relaxed. He skated around the ice with a final group that included fellow American Jason Brown and Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno. He wore black warm-up pants and a blue warm-up shirt while the others were in their costume. He looked like a basketball player in a pregame shoot-around. When his free skate music played on the arena speakers he loosely skated through his routine, cleanly landing all his jumps. Later, he went off-script a bit throwing in silly dance moves to others’ music. More significantly, he did not wear a mask today. He has worn a mask in all his practices and warm-ups here as an extra precaution against getting the coronavirus. But with this his last competition of the Games, there was no need to worry about a positive test anymore.
Les Carpenter, Olympics reporter