Chen skated a dominant short program earlier this week, earning a first-place score of 113.97. His rival, two-time gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, enters the free skate in eighth place. Chen will skate shortly after 12:15 a.m. Eastern.
Follow along for live updates and highlights from the men’s figure skating free skate.
What to know about the men’s free skate
For Mexico’s Donovan Carrillo, the dream is realReturn to menu
BEIJING — Earlier this month, Donovan Carrillo, Mexico’s first Olympic figure skater in 30 years, walked into the Opening Ceremonies of the Beijing Olympics beside a skier named Sarah Schleper. Together they carried their country’s flag.
It was, he would later say, “a dream come true.”
Who could have imagined this? Carrillo is 22 years old and ranked 77th in the world. He will not win a medal at the men’s individual event at the Winter Games. He doesn’t come from an elite skating club with famous coaches and top-line equipment. He trains at a small rink in a shopping mall in León, Mexico, where he perfects his routines while trying to dodge tumbling children, wobbling grandmothers and beginners shuffling behind plastic pushers.
As imperfect as it might sound, the León rink is a significant improvement over the rink he and his coach, Gregorio Núñez, left behind in Carrillo’s hometown of Guadalajara, one that is circular.
When he was 11 and watching the 2010 Vancouver Games, Carrillo had a vision of representing Mexico at the Olympics. The vision became a dream, and the dream became a goal until, at last, it became real.
“I hope it will inspire more people from my country to try figure skating,” Carrillo said, following a practice the day after the Opening Ceremonies. “It’s possible to find a boy who will fall in love with the sport like I did.”
The men’s free skate is underway in BeijingReturn to menu
The men’s free skate is underway in Beijing, where American Nathan Chen takes a nearly six-point lead into the second and final phase of the competition. As the leader, Chen will skate last (12:18 a.m. Eastern) and have the benefit of knowing precisely how much he needs to risk to clinch the gold medal.
The 24 men who advanced to the free skate are competing in reverse order of their finish in Monday’s short program, so there aren’t any medal contenders in the first group that took the ice at 8:30 p.m. ET. But there is plenty of earnestness, emotion and promise on display among these potential figure-skating stars of tomorrow. And NBC analysts Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski are masters of diplomacy, finding something encouraging to highlight while pointing out shortcomings.
Without a quad, Evan Lysacek was last American man to win individual Olympic goldReturn to menu
If Nathan Chen can hang on to his nearly six-point lead to win Olympic gold, he’ll become the first American individual skater to stand atop the Olympic medal podium since Evan Lysacek at the 2010 Vancouver Games.
Lysacek, now 36, edged Russia’s Evgeni Plushenko for gold (by 1.31 points) without performing a quadruple jump, while Plushenko landed quads in both his short and long programs. The judges’ decision to emphasize Lysacek’s artistry over Plushenko’s athleticism spurred controversy, particularly in Russia.
While the tension between artistry and athleticism endures 12 years later, the notion of a “quad-less” men’s Olympic champion is implausible. Virtually all medal contenders flaunt several quads, with American Jason Brown a notable exception. He’s sixth after a short program of artistic brilliance.
Nathan Chen controls his own destinyReturn to menu
Coming in with a five-point cushion from the short program, Nathan Chen truly commands his destiny in Beijing. The final phase of the competition is typically where he shines because he has an additional minute to pop off the big quadruple jumps. And his scheduled program layout only underscores how much this competition hinges on how his own performance — no one else’s.
Chen plans on performing five quadruple jumps, using four different entrances. If he lands all those jumps cleanly, the number of points he can accrue would create an all-but-insurmountable score.
What’s unclear is whether Chen will stick to this plan. His technical proficiency allows him to substitute one jump for another on the fly, and Chen is known to utilize that option.
Because he will be able to see his competitors perform before he takes the ice, Chen will know precisely what he needs to do to win the event. If other skaters falter, he might opt for easier jumps and skate conservatively to protect his lead. If an earlier skater performs extraordinarily well, Chen might opt to do something more spectacular to steal the show and ensure victory.
Here’s when the top skaters will performReturn to menu
BEIJING — Athletes will skate in backward order of how they finished in the short program, so all the medal contenders will go toward the end of the competition. American star Nathan Chen has the best score heading into the free skate, so he is scheduled to close the event at 12:18 a.m. Eastern (1:18 p.m. in Beijing).
Yuzuru Hanyu, Japan’s two-time Olympic gold medalist, had a major error in the short program and is in only eighth place. He could still climb back toward medal position with a strong performance. He skates at 11:14 p.m. Eastern.
Skaters are split into four groups of six, and the final group begins at 11:38 p.m. Eastern. American Jason Brown, who’s in sixth, goes first, followed by Georgia’s Morisi Kvitelashvili, South Korea’s Cha Jun-hwan, Japan’s Shoma Uno, Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Chen.
Scores from the short program and free skate are cumulative. Chen (113.97) has nearly a six-point cushion over Kagiyama (108.12) and Uno (105.90). Uno won the silver medal in PyeongChang four years ago.
For Nathan Chen, the Olympics are no longer about fear. He’s in Beijing for the joy.Return to menu
BEIJING — For nearly four years, American Nathan Chen has been the world’s most dominant male figure skater, winning the past three world championships and all but one of his competitions in that time.
It’s a streak so overwhelming that Evan Lysacek, the last American male to win an individual gold medal, says, “I don’t know if an athlete is ever made for a sport, but he’s made for this one.”
And yet in the days before a Beijing Olympics in which he is heavily favored to win gold, Chen sits on a video call talking not about winning but about the fear he felt four years ago, the last time he came to an Olympics. Then, like now, he was expected to win gold, but instead crashed, failing to complete any of his jumps in the short program and ultimately finishing fifth.
“I was scared,” he says.
A skater’s choice of music is personal and importantReturn to menu
The music may not be on their personal playlists, but it’s a crucial, creative component of a figure skater’s performance.
It might be classical. It might have its origins in a popular stage play or film. And sometimes it’s just the kind of thing that gets the crowd clapping along to help inspire a performance.
The playlist for the men’s free skate at the Beijing Olympics, which is scheduled for Wednesday night Eastern time, reveals that all of those have been sources of inspiration. The right musical choice can make all the difference when it comes to clinching a medal in the free skate, which is meant to be an emotional as well as athletic performance. It can also subconsciously sway judges.
“The Olympics are a wider, broader audience. You want people to recognize it,” Carol Lane, a coach and choreographer, told Canada’s CBC. “You want the judges to fall in love with you and the audience likewise.
“Music can put you over the top. In the end, if you have nine judges bawling their eyes out and pressing the 5-button, you did it right.”
Nathan Chen delivered a cathartic performance with his short programReturn to menu
BEIJING — There was a moment in the middle of Nathan Chen’s short program, early Tuesday afternoon, when the nerves went away and the American skating star was certain he was doing something brilliant on the Capital Indoor Stadium ice.
Looking back, he is sure it was following the quadruple Lutz and triple toe loop that he landed perfectly. They were the last jumps he had to hit, the last significant risks of falling and ruining another Olympics like the one four years ago in PyeongChang — the last potential disasters that weren’t going to happen this time.
“I can sort of let loose technically and enjoy the music and enjoy the skate,” he said.
And when Chen’s program was over, he didn’t need to wait for his first-place score of 113.97. He knew he had won the day. His rival, two-time gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, had stumbled himself, headed to eighth place entering Thursday’s free skate. Chen’s path to the gold had been cleared. He closed his eyes, clenched his teeth and pumped his fist. All that was missing was the emphatic scream of “yes!” that must have been exploding inside.