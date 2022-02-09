“This feels incredible because this level that all the women are riding at is a lot higher than it was 16 years ago. So I felt like I was a winner just that I made it into finals, because that’s been a challenge every time in especially all the World Cups,” she said. “All these ladies out here have the potential to win, and today it just worked out for me that my starts were good, and that my gliding was great, so girls weren’t able to take advantage of the draft. Everything just kind of worked for me today.”