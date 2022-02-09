Sixteen years after Jacobellis infamously botched her chance at Olympic gold in snowboard cross’s debut with an early celebration resulting in a crash, she had her gold medal, and maybe, absolution.
It came at age 36, in the latter stage of a long career that includes 30 individual World Cup wins, 10 X Games gold medals, six world championships and one silver medal from 2006. It made her the oldest snowboarder to medal at the Olympics and the oldest American woman to win gold — in any sport — at the Winter Games.
It was also Team USA’s eagerly awaited first gold medal in Beijing, which Jacobellis said felt fitting.
“It kind of just seemed like an unbelievable moment,” she said. “It didn’t seem real at the time.”
To her fellow snowboarders, Jacobellis’s Olympic coronation was a delirious celebration for the godmother of the sport.
The fourth-place finisher from Australia, Belle Brockhoff, raced over afterward and told Jacobellis she was happy because she watched her in 2006 when she was young. Trespeuch, the silver medalist ahead of Canada’s bronze medal winner Odine Meryeta, said in a thick French accent “of course” she was happy for the American.
“She is an example for us because she is very old in the snowboard world,” Trespeuch said, with genuine emotion.
What the gold means to Jacobellis is more nuanced than that. She has faced questions about the 2006 incident before every Winter Olympics and has spent the bulk of her career saying that the pursuit of an Olympic gold would not define her.
She said Wednesday’s victory at Genting Snow Park did not feel like redemption nor closure. Jacobellis kept racing all these years because she is a competitor at her core, not because she was looking to fill a missing line on her resume.
“It was always this fire I had inside of me,” she said.
Racing is where she found joy. She long since had made peace with the fact that an Olympic gold medal might never happen.
“I had that in my mind. But know that that’s okay if that doesn’t come, that it doesn’t define who you are as a person or who you are as an athlete,” Jacobellis said. “Any lady out here had the ability to come out here and win, really. And that’s how our sport can even work at times. It’s just a roll of the dice, and it’s how the stars are aligned and how your body’s feeling and how your board’s running.”
General dominance aside, Jacobellis had earned a reputation for coming up just short at the Olympics. After her silver medal in 2006, she placed fifth in 2010, seventh in 2014 and fourth in 2018 by .03 seconds.
If not for the botched race, she might not have a career at all.
At 20 years old in 2006 and saddled with introducing viewers to her specialized sport when competitive snowboarding was still in its early adolescence, Jacobellis was feeling pressure from the media to be “the golden girl” and live up to her old nickname, “Lucky Lindsey.” In hindsight, a gold medal and its spoils might have broken her.
“I probably would have quit the sport at that point, because I wasn’t really having fun with it,” Jacobellis said. “There was so much pressure on me … and I’d won so many races going into it. It’s a lot for a young athlete to have on their plate, and that’s definitely something that the media doesn’t always understand. You don’t realize how young some of these athletes are.”
Instead, she went on to raise snowboard cross’s profile with her X Games domination and nurture a generation of racers. Fellow Team USA rider Stacy Gaskill, 21, finished seventh Wednesday. Her voice trembled with emotion and her eyes filled with tears when she spoke about Jacobellis winning gold.
“I don’t think there’s any words that can capture that moment, like, for Lindsey to win in her fifth Games and be at the pinnacle at this sport for so long and inspire so many young [riders] like me,” said Gaskill, 21, trailing off. “ … She is the face of this sport. And to see her win and finally get to stand on top of that podium, it means everything to all of us.”
Except, perhaps, to Jacobellis herself. She said her life would not change after gold, and that she had no immediate thoughts of ending her Olympic career. Snowboard cross racers have long careers, and gold at this point signals that Jacobellis has plenty of juice left.
“I’m the same old me. It makes me feel like I just have another accomplishment that I have for myself, just looking at the next way that I can grow as a person and as an athlete,” she said.
She conceded that this accomplishment was even sweeter 16 years later.
“This feels incredible because this level that all the women are riding at is a lot higher than it was 16 years ago. So I felt like I was a winner just that I made it into finals, because that’s been a challenge every time in especially all the World Cups,” she said. “All these ladies out here have the potential to win, and today it just worked out for me that my starts were good, and that my gliding was great, so girls weren’t able to take advantage of the draft. Everything just kind of worked for me today.”