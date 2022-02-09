At the Summer Olympics, the medals usually are handed out immediately following the competitions at the venues where they take place. But at the Winter Olympics, some athletes might wait hours until they receive their medals because the colder temperatures involved make it less ideal for everyone to be sitting around and waiting. Instead, there are two ceremonies at the Winter Olympics, one dubbed the “Victory Ceremony” that occurs right after the competition — that’s where this year’s athletes are getting their stuffed versions of Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing Olympic mascot — and another ceremony, usually held hours later at a separate location, where International Olympic Committee officials hand out medals.
This year’s medal ceremonies are being held at two venues in China, one in central Beijing between National Stadium and National Aquatics Center and the other in Zhangjiakou, the mountainous area about 120 miles northwest of Beijing that’s hosting the ski jumping, Nordic combined, biathlon and freestyle skiing/snowboarding events.
This system does not apply to athletes competing in Alpine skiing and the sliding events, however, because those events are taking place in an entirely different area about 60 miles north of Beijing. Because that area is separate from the other two main Olympic sites and it wouldn’t be convenient for the athletes to travel to a medal ceremony — many of the Alpine skiing and sliding athletes are competing in more than one event, often on successive days — they are awarded their medals at the venues themselves, directly after their competitions.