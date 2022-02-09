When asked Wednesday about the postponement of the medal ceremony, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the situation “requires legal consultation with the [International Skating Union].”
Adams said he could not provide more information at the time, calling this an “emerging issue.” Adams later added: “You can bet your bottom dollar that we are doing absolutely everything and everyone is doing absolutely everything [so that] this situation can be resolved as soon as possible because we have athletes and athletes that have won medals involved. ... But I’m afraid, as you know, legal issues can sometimes drag on.”
At the Winter Olympics, medal ceremonies usually do not take place immediately after events. Athletes are recognized on the podium in the competition venue and receive a plush replica of the Beijing 2022 panda mascot. They must wait to get their medals at one of two plazas.
While the IOC and the ISU have not provided any additional details, USA Today reported Wednesday that the delay is related to a positive drug test by a member of the gold-winning Russian team.
The Russian participants in the team event were Kamila Valieva, Mark Kondratiuk, pair skaters Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, and ice dance tandem Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov. Countries are allowed two substitutions, but the Russian Olympic Committee team instead chose to keep the same representatives in the short programs and the free skates.
The Russians finished with the best point total by a comfortable margin. In the team event, countries earn points based on their finish in each of eight segments, with 10 points for the top finisher, nine points for second place and so on. The Russians had 74 points and three top finishes, including two from Valieva, the 15-year-old star who entered these Games as the favorite to win the women’s individual competition, which is scheduled for next week. In only one segment — Kondratiuk’s short program, which placed third — the Russians did not finish in the top two.
The Americans in second had 65 points and narrowly edged the Japanese team, which had 63. Fourth-place Canada was far from medal position with 53 points. The silver medal is the United States’ best finish in this event since it debuted in 2014. In the previous two editions of the team event, the Americans earned bronze.