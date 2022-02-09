BEIJING — Snowboarder Jamie Anderson spent Wednesday morning engaging in a public film session, posting videos on Instagram and critiquing her ninth-place women’s slopestyle finish. At the end, she made a pained admission.

“Reality sinking in,” the two-time Olympic slopestyle gold medalist wrote. “This s--- is a roller coaster of emotions. … At the end of the day I just straight up couldn’t handle the pressure … had an emotional break down the night before finals and my mental health and clarity just hasn’t been on par. Looking forward to some time off and self care.”

For the second time in six months, a dominant world champion had to say it: She’s not okay. And she’s not alone. The Beijing Olympics have barely begun, but they have been as hard on uber-elite athletes as the Tokyo Games were last summer. The conversation Simone Biles started in Japan about mental health continues in China. However, these new struggles advance the discussion and challenge a surprised audience to think more broadly about what it means to strive and disappoint.

Anderson, a paragon of self-care, arrived in Beijing as the only women’s slopestyle gold medalist in the sport’s short Olympic history. But in the final, she fell during two of her three runs and didn’t get close to the podium. Mikaela Shiffrin, an all-time great skier in the prime of her career, has failed to finish her first two races and looks in need of an extended break. Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, vying for a third straight Olympic gold, got his skate caught in the ice during the men’s short program Tuesday, couldn’t do his planned quadruple Salchow and now must rally just to sneak onto the medal stand.