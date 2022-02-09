Chloe Kim, the Team USA snowboarding star who triumphed in PyeongChang, returns for the women’s halfpipe final (beginning at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time) as the Winter Olympics continue in Beijing. Nathan Chen, set to compete with his “Rocketman” long program, is also seeking gold in men’s figure skating. Plus, men’s hockey and curling are in the spotlight. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the Winter Games.

Today in Beijing