Today in Beijing
Doctors doubted Colby Stevenson would ski again in 2016. He won a silver medal.
BEIJING — The car accident happened nearly six years ago, and Colby Stevenson stores it there, in the past. Stevenson cannot avoid the effects of nearly dying on a darkened Idaho road. It shapes his outlook. It stares back at him every time he looks in a mirror. But placing the crash behind him is an occupational requirement. Stevenson skis off ramps made of snow and performs acrobatic wizardry while falling some 40 feet out of the sky. He does it with a titanium plate in his head.
“I don’t want to think about my skull being all bashed in,” Stevenson said. “Because I might be like, ‘Oh, this is kind of risky.’ ”
Wednesday, Stevenson entered the Big Air Shougang unlikely to make the podium and tumbled on the first of his three jumps. He then executed a trick called a Nose Butter Left Triple 1620 Japan, three flips and 4½ spins dappled with technical flourish. He never had tried it before, not even in practice. But it became the linchpin of a silver-medal performance, the first of two jumps that vaulted Stevenson from near the bottom of the 12-skier final to near the top, behind only a surpassing, 21-year-old Norwegian named Birk Ruud.
“I’m totally on a cloud,” Stevenson said. “It hasn’t quite set in yet. It was just a miracle I ended up on the podium today, honestly. It was a miracle I was able to land that trick the way I wanted to. I’m just super grateful for everything. It feels like it’s been my whole life working up to this moment.”
Perspective: What it's like inside the Beijing Olympics
In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, China has created a hard bubble at the Beijing Olympics that is known as the “closed loop.” Everyone involved in these Olympics, including athletes, journalists, volunteers and other workers, are confined to a group of hotels and event venues that make up the Winter Games. The system has allowed those coming into China to avoid the country’s 21-day quarantine.
In a video diary, Washington Post reporter Les Carpenter will provide a glimpse of life inside the “closed loop.”
China filled its Olympic team with naturalized citizens, but fans like them only when they win
BEIJING — There is a sense of anticipation in the crowd as they wait to see whether skier Eileen Gu can once again stick the landing. And she does, repeatedly.
In a news conference Tuesday, after winning her first Olympic gold in the freestyle skiing big air event, 18-year-old Gu, who was born in California to a Chinese mother and now competes for China, answers politically delicate questions with a display of poised code-switching between languages and vastly different political cultures.
From English-speaking reporters, she deftly fielded questions about her citizenship and what she thought about Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, about whom there has been concern after she accused a former senior official of sexual assault. Then Chinese journalists asked whether Gu, as a “Beijing girl,” can say a typical local phrase and disclose what her favorite local dish is? Gu, who speaks Mandarin fluently, thickened the throaty “er” of her Beijing accent and went with Peking duck.
The response to her performances, on and off the slopes at the Olympics, has been a hero’s reception in China. But if there is a mirror image of Gu’s success story, it’s the experience of Zhu Yi, another California-born athlete who is also competing for China as a first-time Olympian in Beijing.
Zhu, a 19-year-old figure skater with Chinese heritage, fell twice in consecutive days of competition, drawing a wave of online abuse on Chinese social media. Nationalists insulted her lack of fluency in Mandarin and questioned her suitability for Olympic competition, to the point that China’s Internet censors stepped in.
Side by side, the two stories capture the twists and traumas of the Chinese Olympic Committee’s extensive efforts to recruit international athletes for Beijing 2022. More than ever before, China has relied on athletes granted citizenship for events where it previously struggled to win medals including figure skating, ice hockey and skiing.
Perspective: It's time to talk about losing at the Olympics
BEIJING — Snowboarder Jamie Anderson spent Wednesday morning engaging in a public film session, posting videos on Instagram and critiquing her ninth-place women’s slopestyle finish. At the end, she made a pained admission.
“Reality sinking in,” the two-time Olympic slopestyle gold medalist wrote. “This s--- is a roller coaster of emotions. … At the end of the day I just straight up couldn’t handle the pressure … had an emotional break down the night before finals and my mental health and clarity just hasn’t been on par. Looking forward to some time off and self care.”
For the second time in six months, a dominant world champion had to say it: She’s not okay. And she’s not alone. The Beijing Olympics have barely begun, but they have been as hard on uber-elite athletes as the Tokyo Games were last summer. The conversation Simone Biles started in Japan about mental health continues in China. However, these new struggles advance the discussion and challenge a surprised audience to think more broadly about what it means to strive and disappoint.
Anderson, a paragon of self-care, arrived in Beijing as the only women’s slopestyle gold medalist in the sport’s short Olympic history. But in the final, she fell during two of her three runs and didn’t get close to the podium. Mikaela Shiffrin, an all-time great skier in the prime of her career, has failed to finish her first two races and looks in need of an extended break. Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, vying for a third straight Olympic gold, got his skate caught in the ice during the men’s short program Tuesday, couldn’t do his planned quadruple Salchow and now must rally just to sneak onto the medal stand.
In less than a week of competition, the Beijing Games have been especially harsh to a growing list of former Olympic champions and athletes with large collections of medals.