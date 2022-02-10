A Norwegian woman and a Swedish woman, raised from those two bastions of cross-country skiing, crossed and did the involuntary dance of spilling in near-unison. A Finnish bronze medalist crossed, tumbled and stayed prone for long enough a nap would have seemed nigh except for the 24-degree cold plus all that heaving. When a Thai woman crossed, veered to her right and crumpled to where her headbanded left ear pinned against the snow, it looked like you could spot the last ounce of the effort tank draining from the body.

It looked remarkable.

One of the utmost spectacles of sports, the finish line at a cross-country ski event of some distance, plays again serially here at the Olympics, as it did Thursday with something called a women’s 10-kilometer classic but more of a women’s 10-kilometer hell. It’s a scene that boasts the most evocative heaving, the most exquisite suffering, the most telling geometry of ski poles splayed and legs akimbo.

It reveals again that if you watch only the terrain beyond the finish line, instead of whatever they’re doing up there amid those sparse trees, you still might grasp the whole race in a sense. If you watch and your respect for the sport doesn’t mushroom, well, you just don’t get it, that’s all.

Hell, they’re doing this 2022 Olympic edition up in the Chinese mountains northwest of Beijing and near the Mongolian border, the highest elevation since Salt Lake City 2002. It’s about 5,400 feet up, except at certain points where it’s about 5,646 feet up, just for enhanced cruelty.

“I was so . . .,” Krista Parmakoski began, and then she sighed heavily and trailed off.

“I was all in, in the last kilometer,” the Finnish bronze medalist continued, “and I tried to fight this last kilometer, and the stadium area (the final meters) is quite long, and there was a big wind, and I just pushed all into (it), and I hope that the finish line (is coming), and . . .”

And so she talked to the finish line as she strained.

“And, ‘Come!’ ‘Come!’ ‘Come!’”

Her right ski finally jolted across the line as if almost to cause her to do a split.

“But I can lie down after that because I was so tired.”

She lay down rapidly.

“After that, I didn’t think anything.”

After that, she stayed five yards beyond the line for an understandable eon, her bib flapping in the wind, her skis splayed at odd angles, her right pole over her body and her left pole way out in front of her.

That’s one way the postures end in this recurring marvel of human effort. There are so many others. There’s the fall onto the right or left buttock, followed by the roll onto the gut. There’s the writhing on the back. There’s the long sit and the stare into space. There’s that perpendicular bend, as with the German Antonia Fraebel early on among the finishers. There’s the repose on the left side with the heaving making the right upper arm go up and down, as with Norway’s Lotta Udnes Weng. There’s the occasional look of unfathomable serenity. There’s the double collapse, of course, and there’s the crafty avoidance of the carnage by those who ski across, a feat itself.

There’s the act, perhaps defiant, of remaining upright and using the poles as crutches.

There’s the skid.

There’s that one where somebody looks up into the sky and may envision some higher power.

Or may not.

It’s a grand tapestry of gorgeous misery all told, and it’s almost sinister that it’s all done to chirpy English commentary and giddy pop music over the public address — to Daft Punk and to Abba, to Opus (“Life Is Life!”) and The Tamperer featuring Maya. You suffer out there, we hum and sing and toe-tap over here.

And then coursing through it all, there’s unmistakable respect among rivals, as when Norwegian gold medalist Therese Johaug came over and leaned down and gently patted the back of bronze medalist Parmakoski, who was still not upright and still heaving. After all, there can be agony just about unspeakable, as when the Russian Natalia Nepryaeva crossed, fell to her right side, rolled over on her stomach and wound up one-tenth of one second shy of bronze, 28 minutes 37.8 seconds to 28:37.9.

“I feel like it’s also Kerttu’s gold medal,” Johaug said of silver medalist Kerttu Niskanen of Finland, their difference having come in at a whopping four-tenths of a second, 28:06.3 to 28:06.7, the hostile precision of it all.

“Maybe the first time in my career I felt so tired,” Niskanen said, and she’s 33 with three Olympic medals. She said, “Therese is the queen of cross-country” — with a second gold medal here already — “and now I feel like I’m” — she paused — “little princess,” and she laughed.

All through the ranks, though, with 98 entries in this case, there’s a feeling almost identical. It’s the one of having surmounted something so bloody hard, a track with the usual inclines of world-class competition that can be gruesome even to look at.

“The track was very hard . . .,” began Karen Chanloung, the Thai skier raised in the Italian mountains with one parent each from those two nationalities. She’s the one who careened about as compellingly as it gets — and it does get compelling — the one with the left ear in the headband upon the snow.

Her text message continued: “ … and before arriving at the finish line I gave my everything and after the finish line I just wanted to lie down because I had no more energy to stand! I am very happy about the race because I skied very well and never gave up so after the finish I was exhausted but so, so happy about what I did! And after the finish you lie down trying to get your breath back to normal and the energy to walk again. Haahaa. But it’s a feeling that I like when you cross the finish line and you know you gave everything and now you can rest.”

The very look of her suggested a subtitle: Yeah, I just gave everything.

She finished at one of the most respectable 63rd places known to this planet.

As the afternoon got colder and shorter toward a night that always shaves a digit off that temperature — in Fahrenheit, anyway — the finishers kept coming even as the leaders had stopped heaving. Vedrana Malec of Croatia held the perpendicular posture for a good little while. Anita Klemencic of Slovenia stayed upright for a good long while, unfastening her skis more quickly than do some. Nadezhda Stepashkina of Kazakhstan looked dazed and rational in that daze. Kitija Auzina of Latvia lay on her back, heaving, face toward the sky.