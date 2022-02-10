“But hey, we’re in the Olympics,” he finally decided. “I needed to just go for it.”

It was a sentiment that wasn’t shared by many of his peers, as just 27 skiers — none from the United States — entered an event that appears to be nearing extinction as an Olympic competition, at least in its current form.

But for Kilde, the quick shot of carpe diem paid off. After taking a narrow lead following the downhill run, he not only survived his slalom run — he skied well enough to hang on for a silver medal, his second medal of the Beijing Olympics. His combined time of 2 minutes 32.02 seconds was .59 off that of gold medalist Johannes Strolz of Austria (2:31.43), with Canada’s James Crawford (2:32.11) taking bronze.

For Strolz, the victory completed both a great circle of life — his father, Hubert, won gold in the same event in Calgary in 1988 — and a personal redemption arc: Last year, he lost his place on Austria’s elite national team because of his poor performance, only to earn his way back on the roster this winter in time to compete in Beijing.

“When I think about the pictures and the gold medal of my father, it’s hard for me not to cry,” Strolz, 29, said. “Finally all the sacrifices and the hard work paid off. I think I’m a good example of never giving up.”

Kilde, meantime, deployed his not-so-secret weapon for assistance with tackling the uncomfortable contours of the slalom: his girlfriend, U.S. Alpine superstar Mikaela Shiffrin. Though Shiffrin has had a painfully disappointing Olympics thus far, failing to complete either of her first runs in giant slalom and slalom, she remains the most decorated slalom skier in history, with 47 World Cup wins and an Olympic gold in 2014 in the event — not to mention a silver in women’s Alpine combined in PyeongChang in 2018.

“I’ve looked at her videos skiing slalom, and it’s something I kept in my head,” Kilde, 29, said. “The cleverness of her skiing is also something I’ve learned from. I’m far from her level, and I won’t ever be at her level in slalom … She hasn’t seen much of my slalom skiing obviously, but together we’ve been able to figure out a good plan. Thanks to her, I was able to just have fun today.”

It seems possible, if not likely, that the medals handed Thursday could be the last ever for an Olympic men’s Alpine combined. It was the original Olympic Alpine event, debuting at the 1936 Garmisch Partenkirchen Winter Games, disappearing after St. Moritz 1948, then returning as a medal event in Calgary.

But the staggering low number of entries on Thursday’s start list — down precipitously from the 65 who started in PyeongChang — was the latest reflection of a trend a decade or more in the making, as fewer skiers train or compete in both the speed (downhill and super-G) and technical (slalom and giant slalom) disciplines, and fewer international events offer Alpine combined. This year’s World Cup season hasn’t featured a single one.

Team USA’s absence from the combined on Thursday marked the first time in the program’s history it has failed to enter a single skier in an Olympic Alpine event. And of the top 10 skiers in the men’s overall World Cup points list entering Beijing, only two, Kilde (ranked second) and France’s Alexis Pinturault (ninth) attempted the combined.

Asked Thursday if the small entry list for Alpine combined worried him, Johan Eliasch, president of the International Ski Federation (FIS), answered bluntly: “Yes.”

“That is why we need to look at formats which will make more athletes competitive in the race,” Eliasch said. “ … As you saw here today, there are very few who have mastered the two disciplines together. That goes with the territory. We’re getting more specialized when it comes to disciplines. It’s not like the old days when [top skiers] could do any race and win anything.”

Eliasch mentioned some possibilities for tweaking the format: perhaps switching the events to super-G and giant slalom, the less extreme cousins of downhill or slalom, or perhaps holding one “speed combined” (downhill and super-G) and one “technical combined” (slalom and giant slalom).

“We’re working on that,” he said. “You will see a lot of changes in the near future.”

Canada’s Trevor Philp, who finished 19th Thursday, voiced the ambivalence many modern skiers feel toward the combined, saying, “I can’t say I’ve ever been the biggest fan of this event. Some crazy things happen. Sometimes it feels like it’s just a bit of mess. Back in the day when there were so many more well-rounded skiers, it was a really cool thing to see who could put it together in both disciplines on the same day. But the way the sport has been going the last decade, getting more and more specialized, it seems like this event has been getting a little bit strange.”

Kilde, Thursday’s silver medalist, provided the opposing view. A traditionalist by nature, he has become a speed specialist by necessity, as the sport increasingly separates World Cup events and skiers into one category or the other. He hasn’t entered a slalom race since 2017, and before Thursday, hadn’t skied an Alpine combined since 2020. But he said he might ski more combined events if they were offered.

“They need to put it in the World Cup circuit again, because it will get more people doing it. It’s fun. I always enjoy it when I do it,” he said. “I wish it would stay on [the Olympic] program. It’s another chance for us to get medals in an Olympics, so it would be a pity if they remove it.”