A week ago, a ninth-place finish in the super-G for the most accomplished female skier in the world might have been considered a disappointment. And the competitive side of her, which has carried her to three career Olympic medals and 73 World Cup victories in her career, may have been frustrated by Friday’s result.

But after ski-outs in her first runs in the giant slalom and slalom — runs that lasted perhaps 20 seconds combined — what Shiffrin needed Friday was a time next to her name instead of a DNF. And that’s what she got, even if that time, 1 minute 14.30 seconds, was nearly a half-second out of medal contention and more than three-quarters of a second behind gold medalist Lara Gut-Behrami (1:13.51) of Switzerland.

“I skied strong, and it’s a really big relief to be here now at the finish, having skied a run well,” Shiffrin said. “Like, I wasn’t skiing safe or anything. But I did get to the finish. And that’s really nice for my heart — to know it’s not totally abandoning everything I thought I knew about the sport.”

Gut-Behrami, the defending world champion in the super-G, secured her first career Olympic gold and her second medal of these Games, conquering the icy course known as “The Rock.” Mirjam Puchner of Austria (1:13.73) took the silver, and Michelle Gisin of Switzerland (1:13.81) won bronze.

By Friday morning, some had begun to wonder whether Shiffrin’s greatest strength as a skier — her versatility — had begun to feel like an anchor. While some slalom specialists had already come to the end of their Olympics, Shiffrin, who has indicated she hoped to enter all five individual events here, was back for another taste in the third women’s event of the Games.

The super-G brought a shift in courses — to the longer, steeper, faster speed course nicknamed “The Rock” — and a shift in mentality, away from the more technical precision required of the slalom and giant slalom, and toward a more reactive, instinctive approach. Rather than two runs, as in the slalom and GS, the super-G was one hurtling, flying blitz down the mountain.

Anyone who views sporting achievement as a binary outcome — win or lose — must have been confused by Shiffrin’s mission here Friday.

“After the last race, there’s been a lot of emotional fatigue,” she said. “And I feel emotionally wary right now. And there’s definitely a sense of dullness, and you cant have that … But when we got out today, I just felt a little more settled, a little quieter.”

She was in no way the gold medal favorite in super-G, an event she had never before attempted in an Olympics. Of Shiffrin’s 10 podium finishes on the World Cup circuit this season, just two were in super-G, and both were thirds. Her four career wins in the event were far fewer than she has notched in slalom (47) or giant slalom (14) — though she did win the 2019 world championship in super-G in Are, Sweden. Most of the training and competition she had planned in the super-G this winter were wiped out by a back injury in October and November and a bout of covid-19 in December.

Friday’s field was without Italian star Sofia Goggia, the top female downhill/super-G skier in the world and reigning Olympic downhill champion, who had recovered from the knee injury she suffered in January in time to race Friday’s super-G. But she pulled out after a pair of training runs Thursday, and will focus on defending her downhill title Tuesday.

After initially considering sitting out the super-G herself — with her mother/coach, Eileen, telling The Washington Post she was “worried it could be dangerous” for her daughter — Shiffrin decided late Thursday afternoon to ski it. Early Friday morning, some 4½ hours before the start, she tweeted in a tone that sounded hopeful and excited: “Today is Super G and Super G is fun,” she wrote. “I can’t express how grateful I am to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much. Onward.”

In the starting gate Friday, she took a deep breath before launching herself out and downward. Her race was far from perfect, and she was already off Gut-Behrami’s pace by the second checkpoint. At the most severe turn of the 36 gates on the 6,509-foot-long course, she took it out wider than most of the other medal contenders.