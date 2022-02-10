He completed an imperial performance to win the men’s singles event, the type that usually will echo for years and define an entire Olympics. But this bizarre thing we’re witnessing in Beijing is different. So Chen had to share Thursday, but not with snowboarder Chloe Kim or any other awe provider. At Capitol Indoor Stadium, he was merely the entertainment to break up a day in which another Russian doping imbroglio stepped to the forefront.

The scandal reportedly involves 15-year-old female figure skating superstar Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned heart medication, putting in jeopardy the Russian Olympic Committee’s gold medal in the team event. As the men’s showcase commenced, clarity about the situation proved elusive. The International Olympic Committee mumbled and called it a legal matter. All the while, Valieva was training nearby. Until the medalists dazzled at the end, frustration and confusion scored higher than the field.

Susanne Lyons, the board chairwoman of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, walked through the media mixed zone during an intermission and called the controversy “terribly upsetting” and worried about the Games’ credibility “teetering on the edge” in an interview with the Around the Rings website. The drama didn’t prevent Chen from delivering and enjoying a signature moment. It should have been his time alone, and all of figure skating should have drafted off his virtuosity. But, no, this was a reminder that Olympic feats cannot sanitize all the filth of doping allegations and insufficient IOC governance, particularly when it comes to Russia and its reputation of unprincipled behavior.

As he detailed his accomplishment afterward, Chen had to evade questions about Russia that he couldn’t possibly answer. So did the Japanese skaters who placed second and third, Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno. This is what happens when you employ half-measures in punishing a country that deserved more for its previous state-sponsored cheating, creating a second straight Olympics in which Russia is here but not flamboyantly here. Its athletes compete under an ROC designation that somehow isn’t supposed to send the message that it is truly Russia.

Vladimir Putin came to China for the Opening Ceremonies, the Russia president appearing sleepy as he sat and watched. He didn’t show up to observe the Olympics shaming his nation. Russia is here, its good and its bad. It just took back the ROC initials from Jay-Z.

“I’m not the most qualified person to answer that,” Chen said to a question about Russia. “There are a lot more factors that are in play. Whatever is the case is the case. I’ve just been really wrapped up in what happened today.”

When asked for his answer, Kagiyama began with, “Same as Nathan.”

Their skating said plenty, and it’s sad those performances didn’t hold all the attention here. On Tuesday, Chen announced himself with a world record short program. After a day of rest, he wanted to finish Thursday, and he posted a season-best score of 218.63 in the free skate. It concluded his climb from a wide-eyed 18-year-old at the 2018 Games to a force who has lost just one competition since.

In South Korea, Chen was timid despite his talent, scared of the stage. He messed up the short program that he aced this time. He went into the free stake in 17th place at the PyeongChang Olympics. Then he stopped overthinking and returned to intuition. His journey to a gold medal began during his final performance at those Winter Olympics, when he attempted a routine that featured six quadruple jumps and landed five of them cleanly. He had the highest long program score that day and salvaged a fifth-place result. He was disappointed, but he was no longer intimidated.

Now, he is the undisputed king of men’s figure skating.

“I never really felt I’d be able to make it this far in my career,” Chen said. “I’d always, of course, dream about making the Olympics and winning the Olympics, but I said, ‘That’s hard, I don’t know if I can make that happen.'”

Marveled Uno: ““No one can expect to be perfect, except Nathan.”

Chen has had the throne for a while, but the Olympic gold completes the validation process. It cements the all-time great run he has had, and he just won on a day in which Japan’s two-time gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu placed fourth in what should be his Olympics farewell. Hanyu leaves with a symbolic bow to Chen, but he also offers a challenge for the sport. He fell attempting a quadruple axel, which is the next move in figure skating’s evolution.

“It’s a short matter of time before a quad axel is going to happen,” Chen said. “It’s exciting to see how Yuzuru is pushing the sport forward.”

Figure skating must retreat into uncertainty now, though. The tension felt here Thursday will only increase. The IOC may think it has time to sort through Valieva’s complicated case and arrive at justice before the women’s competition starts Tuesday. But silence and speculation were sucking air from the stadium on this day, and the longer the process, the more the issue will try to suffocate these Games.