Baumgartner was bombing down the snowboard cross course at Genting Snow Park, leading a quarterfinal heat, taking another step toward an Olympic medal that had eluded him for 12 years. He was racing against a field of Europeans who could train in the offseason while he poured concrete to put food on the table — and he was beating them. Baumgartner has been hurtling down mountains for long enough to know when he has it and when he doesn’t. Wednesday afternoon, he had it.

When Baumgartner had arrived at the start line, he had become the oldest American male snowboarder in Olympic history. He competes in a sport steeped in mayhem and pain. Snowboarders race shoulder-to-shoulder down a course of bumps, swales, hills, banked curves and jumps. Baumgartner was still doing it two months after his 40th birthday.

“I hope that it inspires a lot of people to take what they want out of life,” Baumgartner said. “Don’t settle. If you want something, put in some hard work and go get it. If I can be here at 40 fighting against 20-year-olds, you can do anything. Don’t wait for an opportunity. Go take your opportunities and fight for what you want.”

Baumgartner started snowboarding at 15, played linebacker at Northern Michigan and raced trucks on weekends. Snowboard cross felt like the best pieces of all three. Baumgartner became a constant and beloved presence on the circuit, mugging for cameras and chatting up fellow riders between heats.

“A giant ball of energy,” teammate Hagen Kearney said.

“A different breed of human,” teammate Mick Dierdorff said.

“He’s always louder,” Canadian Kevin Hill said. “I generally would say, in a nice way, he likes to hear himself talk.”

Baumgartner made his first Olympics in 2010 and returned in 2014, unable to escape the opening round at either Games. At age 36, he finished fourth in PyeongChang — a prize he christened “the wooden spoon” — and declared he would return four years later. “If I got to go until I’m 100 to get a medal, I’m going to keep doing it,” Baumgartner said then.

Baumgartner faced a steep challenge. In the United States, snowboard cross riders do not receive enough financial backing to make it a full-time job. Even as he aged into his late 30s, Baumgartner would punish his body in the snow on weekends, then show up Monday at a job site with a hard-hat. He sometimes wears his Olympic ring at work, so that when one of his crew members tells him how famous he is, he can point to the concrete stuck to it.

“I gotta work with concrete, which is probably one of the hardest jobs on the planet,” Baumgartner said. “It doesn’t help. But it’s what I got to do. I could make excuses for myself and not do it and say, ‘It’s just not fair.’ That’s not how I am. That’s not how I was raised. The Midwest, I come from a great work ethic. That’s all I know is hard work. We do what we can to get what we want.”

Snowboard cross is no longer for thrill-seekers who practiced when they could find time. Better athletes with precisely honed training regimens have infiltrated. Courses have grown wider to emphasize speed. “The sport’s been changing a lot,” said Hill, the second-oldest man in the event at 35. “Guys are bigger. Guys are faster. I’m not.” In the 32-man Olympic field, Baumgartner was one of three snowboarders born in the 1980s and twice the age of Canadian Eliot Grondin.

“I don’t know how he does it,” Dierdorff said. “I’m about to turn 31, and I feel like I’m one of the old guys now. Seeing what Baum is doing at 40, it really blows my mind.”

In the opening round, Baumgartner drew the lane next to Kearney, his partner on the 2017 World Cup championship team. Of four racers in each heat, the top two would advance to the next round. “I knew he was going to be a huge problem,” Kearney said. “Which he was.” Baumgartner powered to the front and advanced, while Kearney waited too long to make his move and finished third.

In the quarterfinals, Baumgartner steered into the gate next to Jake Vedder, a 23-year-old who made the U.S. team as an alternate after another rider suffered an injury last week. Vedder grew up in Pinckney, a map dot in Michigan about as far from Iron River as two cities in the state could be. He idolized Baumgartner from the time he was 6 years old, when he watched him race at the X Games. When he became his teammate in 2015, it felt surreal.

Vedder blasted out of the gate, his best asset, and felt Baumgartner close the gap and whoosh past him. Baumgartner felt himself riding fast, fast enough to advance and eventually win a medal. And then an Austrian sped from behind and attempted to pass him around the penultimate turn, and he made a split-second calculation. He had had planned to jump over two rolling bumps, but he thought he would crash if he did with the Austrian there. He rode over the rollers instead. He caught an edge and lost his speed.

“That was the end,” Baumgartner said.

Suddenly Baumgartner was riding down the last hill standing up straight, bounced from the Olympics without another heat, without what he trained another four years and come to the other side of the world to do. In the finish area, Baumgartner embraced Vedder and told him, “Go get it in the next round.”

Baumgartner unstrapped his board, walked away and tried to compose himself. Surrounded by coaches and cameramen, he found a small plot of snow to be alone. He stared at the ground and leaned on a fence with his elbows. He collapsed to his knees. He patted his eyes with his gloves. He thought about his parents back home and the giant watch party they threw for all their friends and family. He thought about Landon.

“I know they’d say I didn’t let them down, but I feel like I did,” Baumgartner said. “And it hurts. It’s tough. I wanted to bring hardware home for my kid.”

Baumgartner looked up at the video board at the start of a heat and saw Vedder riding in it. “These guys would have one heck of a fight to try to hold me off,” he said, assuming it was the semifinal he could have made. Then the announcer called it the small final.

“What race is this?” he asked. “Did I really miss a whole heat?”

A press officer informed him it was indeed the small final. Baumgartner slumped his shoulders and chuckled.

“I missed one whole run crying,” Baumgartner said.

A few seconds passed. Baumgartner watched the race on the video board. A crash took out two riders, giving Vedder sixth place overall. Baumgartner screamed, “Aaggh!” and chucked his snowboard down on the snow.

“I want my teammate to do good,” Baumgartner said. “But now I don’t get to race again.”

He paused.

“God, this is tough.”