Few times in recent history have athletes walked into such a fraught environment as the Beijing Winter Games. Worried about surveillance and data theft, they have come to China with burner phones, while rights advocates have advised participants, for their own safety, not to comment on human rights or politics while in Beijing. Chinese state media have accused the United States of paying athletes to disrupt the Games and commentators warned citizens to be on alert for U.S. “tricks.”

“We are seeing a microcosm of all the tensions, all the concerns about China, with this Olympic bubble being a snow globe of all the issues,” said Maura Cunningham, a writer and historian who studies modern China.

For China, sports have long been a channel for diplomatic breakthroughs. In the early 1970s, ping-pong matches between the United States and China paved the way for the normalization of relations. The 2008 Summer Olympics introduced China to the international stage and also exposed a generation of Chinese officials, residents and business people to the outside world as more than 6 million tourists poured into Beijing.

In contrast, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, held in a tightly controlled bubble of sports venues, hotels and media centers, is muted and closed off — an apt analogy, some say, for China’s growing isolation under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

Under Xi, the government is exerting more control over the economy and society. Chinese diplomats have grown bolder and more triumphalist, touting their country’s superiority to the West. Beijing’s commitment to zero-covid means China — already at loggerheads with the United States and other Western countries over human rights, trade and territorial claims — is further cut off from the outside world.

“In some ways, the level of trust has entirely evaporated. There’s not a thing the Chinese could do to reassure the United States and vice versa,” said Scott Kennedy, a senior adviser focusing on Chinese business and economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Even the snowflakes-for-solidarity-themed Opening Ceremonies failed to mask growing differences. Fewer than 25 heads of state or government attended, compared to more than 80 in 2008. The leaders attending included Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose growing alliance with Xi has stoked alarm in Europe as well as in Asia, and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who issued shoot-to-kill orders to put down protests last month.

Meanwhile, diplomatic and senior representatives of the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and other Western governments were conspicuously absent.

The state-run China Daily called such efforts a “futile attempt” to distort the Games. “Sports are sports … not a stage for politicians to make political shows,” it said. In a briefing Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the U.S. allegation about genocide in the western region of Xinjiang was the “lie of the century, which fully exposed its sinister intention of politicizing the Games and maliciously smearing China.”

A think tank in Shenzhen published a list of “eight tricks” the United States could employ, including breaking out of controlled zones, having athletes make “indecent gestures” during proceedings, and sending security officials in the guise of support staff to “cause some sort of disruption.”

The state-run China Daily, citing anonymous sources, said Washington had hatched a plot that involved paying athletes “to spoil” the Olympics by protesting or “playing passively.”

Previous Olympics — from Mexico City in 1968, after security forces killed hundreds of unarmed student protesters, to Moscow in 1980 during the Cold War, or the Nazi propaganda showcase in Berlin in 1936 — also were marked by controversy and protest. In the lead-up to the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, Tibetan protesters clashed with police, and monks set themselves on fire, sending graphic images across the world.

The 2022 Games herald a near future where China commands more influence while becoming more impervious to outside pressure. On Friday, spectators were shocked to see that a Uyghur athlete was chosen to light the Olympic torch, a bold rebuttal to criticism of China’s policies toward the minority group.

“It’s saying, ‘We have nothing to apologize for. Live with it,’” Kennedy said.

Within the Olympic bubble, anxiety and mistrust are high. Athletes sent into coronavirus quarantine have complained about a lack of transparency, substandard food and poor training equipment.

American speed skater Casey Dawson, a 21-year-old from Park City, Utah, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in mid-January and was informed by U.S. Olympic official that he would need four negative tests to enter China.

At one point in the process, China removed the lab he used for tests from its approved list, restarting his negative test count at zero. He eventually made it after a three-flight scramble and in no condition to perform his best. He finished about six seconds slower than his personal record, and 28th of 29 skaters.

“There’s obviously anger and a lot of emotions going through my head,” Dawson said. When asked who made him angry, he said, “I’m not going to name names. But just, the whole situation.”

Tabitha Peterson, a U.S. curler, said some members of her team had brought burner phones but all had downloaded software to protect their Internet traffic, routed through virtual private networks.

“You just never know what to expect,” she said. “We like to prepare and have everything that we need. If you need it, great. If you don’t, great.”

The Games have also resurrected Cold War-era fears about the impartiality of judging in certain events. After the disqualification of two South Korean skaters from the short-track event Monday, their delegation said it would appeal of the decision, which South Korean Sports Minister Hwang Hee called “nonsensical and preposterous.”

South Korean media blasted the officials in Beijing, with one newspaper sarcastically writing, “Let China take all the medals.” Another asked in a headline, “Is this the Olympics?”

Chinese fans online, meanwhile, questioned the objectivity of a Canadian judge who gave Chinese snowboarder Su Yiming lower scores at the final men’s slopestyle event on Monday relegating him to a silver amid intense criticism in China.

At the mixed-gender short-track speedskating relay, U.S. and Russian teams were disqualified, allowing the Chinese team to proceed to the final and win the country’s first gold medal of the Games. On Weibo, one fan commented, “Only we are brave enough to penalize America.”

For China, the pandemic may be a blessing in disguise as an excuse for closer management and control of the optics. Media are restricted to the bubble, with no interaction with ordinary citizens aside from vetted volunteers. The opportunities for unscripted moments such as a protest are severely limited.

“It made it much easier to manage, given all the suspicion on the Chinese side of foreign interference,” said Dali Yang, a University of Chicago professor of political science who focuses on China.

For China, the Olympics are a chance to claw back some of the public favor it lost during the first two years of the pandemic as its ties with Western countries deteriorated and attempts at vaccine diplomacy backfired. That may be an uphill battle.

“The Chinese have to prove to the Americans or to the world that ‘I’m not the enemy,’ ” said Xu Guoqi, a historian at the University of Hong Kong who has focuses on the history of sports in China. “The ball is in China’s court.”