That’s not on Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skater who was part of the Russian team that won a gold medal here — but has yet to receive it. To this point, the specifics of this case — Russian media reports that Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in December — are murky at best. They always are.

But for the sake of argument, let’s assume that Valieva, indeed, ingested the medicine trimetazidine, which can be used to treat migraines but is on the banned list because it increases blood flow efficiency and improves endurance, and then tested positive in December, as has been reported. Vilifying Valieva, a favorite for gold in the women’s competition, does nothing for anyone. The idea that a 15-year-old girl is trying to evade the World Anti-Doping Agency and cheat her way to multiple golds on her own is laughable. This is a systemic issue, and Valieva — even if she took this drug, even if this drug helped her in any way, which are both in question at the moment — is only a product of the system from which she came.

About that system: Go back to July 2016, with the Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics at hand. By that point, there were independent documentaries and independent commissions and independent reporting that laid bare evidence that Russia had, among other things, systematically swapped out dirty urine samples for clean ones to cover up doping. The International Olympic Committee took that evidence, and decided not to ban Russia from those Games. In a move that fits with what’s playing out here, the IOC merely abdicated responsibility by asking the 28 federations that oversee individual sports internationally.

Never mind that those federations were ill-equipped to make such decisions. Put aside the ridiculous notion that dirty sports were charged with willfully cleaning themselves up. What mattered was that the IOC could kick the can down the road. It’s elite at that.

That was the opportunity, right there: Ban Russian athletes for four years — a full Olympic cycle, covering one summer and one winter Games — and maybe we wouldn’t be here. Instead, the can has dropped here, in Beijing, all these years later. Valieva’s potential positive and the clamor around it stem from the fact that the IOC has scrutinized athletes and raked over individual cases, but has never held the system accountable.

Instead we got meaningless wardrobe cleansing, mandating that competitors wear “Olympic Athlete from Russia” on their uniforms in PyeongChang and the Russian Olympic Committee logo since. And we got new music when a Russian wins gold, exchanging the Russian national anthem for Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

What was needed — to serve Valieva, to serve her teammates, to serve the athletes she competes against — was sweeping change forced from the outside. The easy view is to paint Valieva’s competitors as the victims, because if a “dirty” athlete beats a “clean” one, there’s obvious injustice. Indeed, the IOC has put off the medals ceremony for the team competition, citing the controversy’s status as a “legal case.” Should Russia be disqualified because of Valieva’s violation, the United States team could be declared gold medalists.

It all has so many people here wringing their hands with righteous indignation. In an interview with the publication “Inside the Games,” Susanne Lyons, the chair of the board of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said her “great fear” is that doping violations are not handled evenly across countries and national Olympic committees.

“Really, the whole credibility of the Olympic movement and the Paralympic movement stands teetering on the edge of us saying that we really believe and live the values that we say we stand for,” Lyons said, according to “Inside the Games.” “And I just hope that’s what we’ll see in this specific situation that’s happening today.”

Lyons’s organization, it’s worth pointing out, oversaw a system that allowed for widespread sexual assault of teenage girls over years. When it comes to preaching morality, tread lightly.

This is an athletic crisis, though, a crisis of confidence. Experts in athlete advocacy contend that the aggrieved parties here aren’t just those who compete against Russians. They’re the Russians themselves, because for too long the attitude there has been: You’re either in the system or you won’t be competing. That cries for a full-blown overhaul, not the semantic four-year ban WADA issued in 2019, a ban that the Court for Arbitration for Sport reduced to two years in 2020.

What difference did any of it make? Cleared Russian athletes were in Tokyo last summer, and indeed are here now, competing under the moniker “Russian Olympic Committee.” Some of those athletes, on skates, won figure skating gold Monday. The IOC has not commented — indeed, has deflected questions — about the status of those medals, not to mention the sanctity of the competition.

“We don’t want to hear about the other stuff, but it arises,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said at a media briefing Thursday. “It’s life, and so has to be dealt with, has to be dealt with properly, has to be dealt with in a proper and transparent way, a legal way. And we will deal with it, and we will deal with it as quickly as possible. But I think it doesn’t — it shouldn’t and it doesn’t take away from the magic of the Games.”

What a wonderful world in which to live, this magical place in which Adams can speak with a straight face about transparency but provide zero information about what’s going on.