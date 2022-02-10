All three men’s medalists were asked about the situation after Thursday’s competition, though none had any substantive answers.

Earlier in the day, an ROC figure skating press officer said, “We can’t comment about Kamila because we are waiting for the IOC press release.”

When the IOC held its daily briefing less than an hour later, spokesman Mark Adams was asked repeatedly about the situation and refused to even say what governing body was considering the matter because that would indicate the nature of the issue.

Later in the day, the International Skating Union said in a statement: “Referring to the recent media reports, relating to the Figure Skating Team Event, the International Skating Union cannot disclose any information about any possible Anti-Doping rule violation. This is in line with the ISU Anti-Doping Rules and IOC Anti-Doping Rules for Beijing 2022.”

The lack of clarity, or even so much as a timetable for a ruling, did not stop some U.S. officials and competitors from joining the discourse. The U.S. figure skating team finished behind the Russians in the team competition, and there has been speculation about the Americans being elevated to the gold.

“When you talk about fair play, the rules are the rules,” said U.S. figure skater Jason Brown, a two-time Olympian who was not part of the team event in Beijing. “So I think 100 percent — I hope there were no positive doping tests, but I think if there is, it’s clear and simple.”

Since the exposure of a state-sponsored doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games, the presence of Russian athletes at the Olympics has been a source of debate. The country’s flag and national anthem have not been present at the past three Games, but large delegations of Russian athletes have been a presence at all of them — first as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” in PyeongChang and under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee in Tokyo and here.

“Really, the whole credibility of the Olympic movement and the Paralympic movement stands teetering on the edge of us saying that we really believe and live the values that we say we stand for,” said Susanne Lyons, the board chairwoman of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, in an interview with the “Around the Rings” website. “And I just hope that’s what we’ll see in this specific situation that’s happening today.”

USA Today quoted USOPC spokeswoman Kate Hartman as saying, “We don’t have all the details, but in situations like this, it’s about more than gold. It’s about the integrity of fair sport and accountability.”

Valieva, the 2022 European champion and Russian national champion, continued to practice Thursday in Beijing. The 15-year-old entered these Olympics as the gold medal favorite in the women’s individual competition, which begins Tuesday with the short program. In leading the Russian team to gold in the team event, finishing first in both segments she entered, Valieva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics. She attempted three and landed two.

Absent clarity from officials, there has been some speculation that the delay in any sort of ruling is at least partially because of Valieva’s status as a minor. Adams, the IOC spokesman, said Wednesday that the delay in awarding medals for the team competition involved an issue that “requires legal consultation with the ISU.”

The Russian media reports said Valieva tested positive in December for Trimetazidine, a banned substance that improves cardiac function in patients with heart disease. The drug, which also can be taken for relief from migraines, is said to enhance performance in athletes because it can relieve the chest tightness that results from a difficult workout.

The consequences of a confirmed test on Valieva’s continued participation in the Olympics, as well as the impact on the medals from the team competition, remain uncertain. Asked when a resolution to those questions could be expected, Adams said: “It depends on the legal process. I’ve already explained that, hopefully. I would imagine everyone is trying to work as quickly as they can. Everyone involved, particularly the athletes involved, they want to see this come to a good outcome, so we are working; the people involved are working very, very quickly.”

He was later asked whether athletes typically are allowed to compete if they’ve tested positive for banned substance before the Games.

“It depends when that comes to light,” he said. “I think if they have been found beforehand then I guess not. I’m not an expert. I can put it to the experts. But I guess someone who’s tested positive before the Games, it depends on a whole range of things.”

Deflecting numerous questions about Valieva’s case, Adams repeatedly tried to steer conversation toward what he characterized as the early success of these Olympics.

“We don’t want to hear about the other stuff, but it arises,” he said. “It’s life and so has to be dealt with, has to be dealt with properly, has to be dealt with in a proper and transparent way, a legal way. And we will deal with it and we will deal with it as quickly as possible. But I think it shouldn’t and it doesn’t take away from the magic of the Games.”