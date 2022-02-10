Then the three-time Olympic gold medalist stood and watched as the sport’s new star, Japan’s Ayumu Hirano, sailed through a final run that included his second frontside triple cork 1440 of the day, giving Hirano a score of 96.00 and the gold.

The two triple corks — four full rotations and three off-axis flips — are the first landed in Olympic history. In December, Hirano also landed the only other triple cork in competition.

It made for a perfect handoff, as the 35-year-old White ceded the future to a 23-year-old rider who is hitting bigger and more daring tricks than White can do. Australia’s Scotty James and Switzerland’s Jan Scherrer finished second and third.

“That was the run of a lifetime,” White said of Hirano. “I’m so proud of him.”

White took fourth. It was the second time he has finished fourth in his five Olympics dating from 2006. He won gold in the other three. And while the placement was probably a disappointment, it also was about the best he could have asked for after struggling the last four years to maintain his previous brilliance.

His best run, an 85.00, left him just two points from a last medal in his final Olympics.

“I would have loved to have to [have made the podium] one last time,” White said. “You can’t always get what you want, but you get what you need. A little Rolling Stones there.”

Earlier in the week, White nearly failed to qualify for Friday’s final, needing a big final run to make the cut. It was good enough to get him the fourth starting place Friday, a showing that seemed to invigorate him.

He breezed through his first run for a 72.00 that put him fourth and in early contention. His second run, even cleaner, got the 85.00, but he was still stuck in fourth, never able to break into the top three.

The lead-up to these Olympics has been different for White. In past Games, he was always the sport’s most dominant star, the one who could drop into any big competition and somehow find a way to win it. For four Olympics, he was the first name everyone mentioned when guessing who would take the gold.

But not this time. Not at 35. Not with knees that ache and ankles that are now perpetually sore. Not with him barely competing the past couple of years. Not with a new generation soaring higher, with more dangerous tricks.

After White’s last medal in PyeongChang, his protege, Toby Miller, and their coach, J.J. Thomas, were ready for White to say he was done with competitive snowboarding. At the time he was 31, nearly ancient in the snowboarding world. He had come back from a disappointing fourth-place finish in Sochi to win a gold that seemed like his redemption. He had nothing left to prove.

Thomas said he and Miller “kept waiting” for White to say he was through. But White never did. At some point a couple years ago, Thomas and Miller realized White was going to make one more Olympic run, even if the whole thing seemed so unlikely.

The climb back has been hard. White hasn’t been the old version of himself. Each time he felt a hint of momentum, something came to knock him back. In the early fall it was injuries. In early December it was freak occurrences, such as a boot binding coming loose in the middle of a run. In late December it was the confirmation, in a positive test, that his hacking cough was actually the coronavirus.

Making the four-man U.S. team became a laborious pursuit. He hoped to build enough points to qualify before the end of 2021, but poor finishes and the coronavirus forced him to wait until the end, to the very last qualifying event, just two weeks before the Games, to finally secure a spot. He finished third that day, standing on his first podium since the last Olympics.

By then, he had decided that Beijing would be his final Games. It was a decision made while riding a chairlift in Austria after a particularly discouraging practice day. He said he wept that day as he rode over the trees back to the pipe’s top. The tears, he explained, were less about sadness and more about the finality of his choice to retire.

He now moves on, expressing afterward his desire to start a family and later mentioning the snowboard fashion company he is starting with his brother.