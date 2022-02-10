Today in Beijing
What went wrong in Mikaela Shiffrin's slalom
When Mikaela Shiffrin started down the slalom course in Yanqing, China, on Wednesday, she was intentionally aggressive. Her 47 World Cup victories and 2014 Olympic gold medal prove she knows how to win a slalom, perhaps better than anyone else in the world.
Slalom is the Alpine discipline with the most turns, and skiers try to keep as straight of a line as possible through the gates — so straight that they often punch gates with their pole guards and crack across them with their shin guards.
The turns are set close enough that there is little room for error. But at the fourth gate, Shiffrin slipped.