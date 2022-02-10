Today in Beijing
Shaun White in fourth after second run of men's snowboard halfpipe final
Shaun White improved his score from 72.00 to 85.00, but he remained in fourth place in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final after the second of three runs Friday in Beijing.
Australia’s Scotty James, the 2018 Olympic bronze medalist, was in first with a 92.50 for his second run. Japan’s Ayumu Hirano again landed a triple cork after earlier hitting the first one in Olympic halfpipe history, but unlike in his incomplete first run, he followed it with series of successful tricks to earn a score of 91.75. NBC’s announcing crew was incredulous that Hirano’s run did not easily put him into first.
Switzerland’s Jan Scherrer was in third with a second run score of 87.25.
White’s American teammate, Taylor Gold, who was in first place after the first run, slid out in his second try but still hung onto fifth at 87.25. Japan’s Kaishu Hirano fell on his second run, but not before launching himself an astonishing 23 feet, nine inches into the air on his first trick.
White, 35, the defending Olympic champion in the event, is looking to cap his career with a fourth gold medal.
Ayumu Hirano makes Olympic history with frontside triple cork
Japan’s Ayumu Hirano became the first snowboarder to land a frontside triple cork 1440 in Olympic history during his first run in Friday morning’s halfpipe final (Thursday night Eastern). The trick, commonly known simply as the triple cork, is four full rotations and three off-axis flips, and is something snowboarders have experimented with but found too dangerous and difficult to land.
But last fall, Hirano and three of his Japanese teammate began landing triple corks in practice runs, meaning the sport was about to reach a new level. Hirano also landed a triple cork in last December’s Dew Tour. Despite landing the triple cork in Beijing, Hirano fell at the end of his run, only earning him a score of 33.75, well out of the top three spots.
American Taylor Gold leads after first run of halfpipe final; Shaun White in fourth place
In his quest for a fourth Olympic gold medal in the men’s snowboard halfpipe, Shaun White posted the fourth-best score during the first run of Friday’s final in Beijing. He settled for a 72.00 after a wobbly landing off a 1080 midway through his run, but some highly touted rivals fared worse
Grabbing the top spot after all 12 competitors got their first tries at the halfpipe was fellow American Taylor Gold, with an 81.75 on his first run. In second was 16-year-old Australian Valentino Guseli (75.75), who is making his Olympics debut.
Japan’s Kaishu Hirano flew up over 22 feet on his first trick and earned a 75.50, good for third. Hirano’s older brother, two-time Olympic silver medalist Ayumu Hirano fell during his opening run, as did Australian Scotty James, the 2018 bronze medalist, and Ruka Hirano, the 2020 Youth Olympic gold medalist who is not related to Kaishu and Ayumu.
White, 35, is the defending champion in the event, as well as a winner in 2006 and 2010 (he finished fourth in 2014). Another member of Team USA, Chase Josey (62.50) was in sixth.
It's freezing in Beijing. So why do the Winter Games lack real snow?
Even cold-hardy competitors have been shivering this month as they dart down the slopes of Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, the mountainous sites just west of Beijing that are serving as outdoor venues for the Winter Olympics.
While there has been plenty of cold air, snowfall has been hard to come by.
“Where can you go to get minus 15 [Celsius, or 5°F] and sun and no snow coming for a week?” Norwegian Alpine skier Kjetil Jansrud told NPR, referring to the Yanqing course.
The juxtaposition has left some observers puzzled. How could such a frigid venue be forced to rely almost completely on artificial snow?
Snow-making has become routine for the Winter Olympics, as the demand for a reliable snow scape at an ever-more-lucrative global event has increased side by side with the uncertainties of human-caused global warming.
At this year’s winter games, however, the lack of natural snow is not a shocker or even necessarily a byproduct of climate change.
“I’m not the least bit surprised at the weather they’re having in Beijing. It’s pretty much par for the course in that part of the world,” said Jim Steenburgh, a snow expert and professor of meteorology at the University of Utah.
Shaun White hopes, for one final Olympics, he can be Shaun White again
One day in November, Shaun White sat in the snow on the side of a mountain in Austria, deflated. His knee ached; he had spent the day watching younger snowboarders “throw down heavy tricks”; and then, during a practice run, his ankle “just gave out.” He felt old.
Finally, White got up and headed for a gondola to take him to the top of the halfpipe — and went the wrong way. To get to where he wanted to be, he climbed onto an empty chairlift and began the long, slow ride back up the mountain.
He thought about all the signs telling him he could no longer keep up — the injured ankle, the wrong turn, the futile search for the right gondola — and decided this month’s Beijing Olympics would be his last. And there, dangling alone above the trees, the 35-year-old godfather of snowboarding cried.
“It was sort of like I was sad,” White says, recalling the story over the phone two months later. “But then it was like a joyfulness because I was sitting there thinking: ‘Like, wow, what a run. You knew this day would come, like you know it’s inevitable this is going to happen at some point, and to know that today is that day. This decision has been made.’ ”
For 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner, the end of the ride
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Nick Baumgartner was doing it for all the people back in Iron River, Mich., who supported him all these years in this lunatic pursuit of his. He was doing it for all the guys back in the States who aren’t afraid to break their backs and build things for a living. He was doing it for all the middle-aged dads out there who wake up wondering what hurts today and whether it’ll take two Advil or three. He was doing it most of all for 17-year-old Landon Baumgartner, the kid who could barely remember his dad’s first Olympics and who was home in Iron River, surrounded by his buddies in the middle of the night, watching his old man make history at his fourth.
Baumgartner was bombing down the snowboard cross course at Genting Snow Park, leading a quarterfinal heat, taking another step toward an Olympic medal that had eluded him for 12 years. He was racing against a field of Europeans who could train in the offseason while he poured concrete to put food on the table — and he was beating them. Baumgartner has been hurtling down mountains for long enough to know when he has it and when he doesn’t. Thursday afternoon, he had it.
When Baumgartner had arrived at the start line, he had become the oldest American male snowboarder in Olympic history. He competes in a sport steeped in mayhem and pain. Snowboarders race shoulder-to-shoulder down a course of bumps, swales, hills, banked curves and jumps. Baumgartner was still doing it two months after his 40th birthday.
Just as in 2018, Chloe Kim needed something to eat
Two Winter Olympics for Chloe Kim, two gold medals — and two episodes in which the American snowboarding star didn’t get enough to eat.
During a news conference Thursday in Beijing after again topping the field in the women’s halfpipe, Kim told reporters she was “starving” and asked if “anybody has some snacks in their pockets.” At least two people came up to the podium to provide some food, which Kim offered to share with Japan’s Sena Tomita, who won bronze and was seated next to her at the dais.
The scene was reminiscent of the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, when Kim tweeted between runs in the halfpipe final, “Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I’m getting hangry.” Apart from teaching some oldsters about that term — “hangry” means becoming irritable because of a temporary lack of proper nourishment — the online remark provided more evidence that Team USA had a new face who offered as much refreshing charm as overwhelmingly talent.
Given how thoroughly the 21-year-old Kim dominated her rivals in these Olympics, she seems likely to go for a golden three-peat at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy. Perhaps by then she’ll have remembered to keep a few granola bars handy.
Mikaela Shiffrin says she's ready to compete in 'fun' super-G
After a pair of stunning miscues quickly forced her out of the first two women’s Alpine skiing events, Mikaela Shiffrin is ready for some “fun” at the Beijing Olympics. The two-time gold medalist thinks that will come in the form of Friday’s super-G race that also represents her first opportunity to get back into competition and begin changing a painful narrative.
“Well I’ve had a lot of support over the last 48 hours and I have to thank everyone for that,” Shiffrin tweeted early Friday morning in Beijing. “Today is Super G, and Super G is fun.
“I can’t express how grateful I am to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much. Onward.”
In the immediate aftermath Wednesday of Shiffrin’s failure to get past the first few gates of the slalom, her mother had said of the possibility of competing in the super-G, “We’re going to wait and see.”
Team USA told media members in Beijing Thursday that Shiffrin had entered that race, and her comments on Twitter provided both confirmation and a glimpse into the mind-set of a decorated athlete who needed some time to regroup after skiing out of the slalom and Monday’s giant slalom, two events in which she was a favorite to get a medal.
Not only is her mother with her in Beijing, so is her boyfriend, Norwegian skiing star Alexsander Aamodt Kilde. On Thursday, Shiffrin praised Kilde for finding a way to “love, understand, and heal” her, and she also expressed gratitude on Twitter to a fan account that said it was sending “some positive vibes and love” to her.
Perspective: Who's to blame for another potential Olympic Russian doping scandal? Start with the IOC.
BEIJING — We ended up here, with yet another Russian doping scandal at yet another Olympics, because Russia was never properly punished for its original sins. The Russians were so set upon success at the 2014 Winter Games, hosted at their own Black Sea resort of Sochi, that they ran a state-sponsored doping system. Olympics missed by Russian athletes since the scheme was exposed: zero.
That’s not on Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skater who was part of the Russian Olympic Committee team that won a gold medal here — but has yet to receive it. To this point, the specifics of this case — Russian media reports that Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in December — are murky at best. They always are.
But for the sake of argument, let’s assume that Valieva, indeed, ingested the medicine trimetazidine, which can be used to treat migraines but is on the banned list because it increases blood flow efficiency and improves endurance, and then tested positive in December, as has been reported. Vilifying Valieva, a favorite for gold in the women’s competition, does nothing for anyone. The idea that a 15-year-old girl is trying to evade the World Anti-Doping Agency and cheat her way to multiple golds on her own is laughable. This is a systemic issue, and Valieva — even if she took this drug, even if this drug helped her in any way, which are both in question at the moment — is only a product of the system from which she came.
U.S. men's bobsledders grin and bare it for calendar shoot to raise funds
BEIJING — Carlo Valdes was comfortable stripping down, but he didn’t want to go full Burt Reynolds.
A push athlete for the four-man U.S. bobsled team, Valdes shares a birthday with Reynolds and his handlebar mustache resembles one of the many sported by the late movie star. But Valdes didn’t undress for a magazine spread, he did it for a calendar meant to help offset the costs of his teammates’ Olympic journey.
“The original idea was to help with the funding,” he said. “Federations can’t take care of everything. We still got to pay out of pocket for some things. We need help with that, and luckily, the calendar has provided a small buffer outside of what people have donated.”
The calendar, called the Bob-Spread, is the 2019 brainchild of photographer and push athlete Jimmy Reed and other bobsledders, who thought of it as a way to promote themselves and the sport. The project — part Playgirl, part ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue — didn’t come to fruition until last summer.
What went wrong in Mikaela Shiffrin's slalom
When Mikaela Shiffrin started down the slalom course in Yanqing, China, on Wednesday, she was intentionally aggressive. Her 47 World Cup victories and 2014 Olympic gold medal prove she knows how to win a slalom, perhaps better than anyone else in the world.
Slalom is the Alpine discipline with the most turns, and skiers try to keep as straight of a line as possible through the gates — so straight that they often punch gates with their pole guards and crack across them with their shin guards.
The turns are set close enough that there is little room for error. But at the fourth gate, Shiffrin slipped.