Cavallini popped up on her skates and watched her opponents mob each other in celebration, as if they couldn’t believe it either. Team USA has played all three of its goaltenders during these Olympics, and each has felt the unique pressure of staying sharp in games in which they don’t face many shots — but perhaps none have felt the stress Cavallini must have felt Friday, knowing she would have to be perfect as her team faced a potentially unprecedented upset.

The Americans found some luck, too: Lee Stecklein scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period after her shot deflected off the stick of a Czech Republic player and into the net, which will be remembered as the decisive moment in an eventual 4-1 victory that sent the United States to the semifinals. But the contest also showcased two goaltenders in wildly different circumstances: The Czechs needed every one of Klara Peslarova’s 55 saves to stay within striking distance, and the Americans needed Cavallini to stay mentally sharp despite long stretches in which she didn’t face any offensive rushes, which can be a tricky proposition in a nerve-racking game, not to mention for a goalie who has not played in every game this tournament. Cavallini made all of five saves Friday, just two in the third period as her team finally broke through with three goals, but she still had to endure tense moments in front of her net.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t control the number of shots I get, and I just have to be ready for everything that comes at me,” she said. “That’s something I’ve worked on a lot over the years, and it comes with maturity, just trying to not get too stressed out with wanting the pucks to come at me. Just kind of let it happen and make sure I’m staying present and focused.”

“She weathered the storm when it was messy in front of her,” U.S. Coach Joel Johnson said, “and she was sharp when she had to be called upon.”

Johnson has faced persistent questions about his team’s offense over the course of the tournament, and three days after his team produced just two goals on 53 shots in a loss to Canada, the U.S. struggled again to score against the Czechs on an afternoon in which it fired 59 shots at Peslarova and went 1-for-5 on the power play.

There were resilient moments: Hilary Knight tied the score less than a minute after her team went into the 1-0 hole, and after Stecklein’s go-ahead goal seven minutes into the third period, Savannah Harmon provided a two-goal cushion with a power-play goal later in the third, but the Americans still sweated it out. “It never felt safe,” Johnson said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What has felt safe for Johnson is his trio of goaltenders: Cavallini, Maddie Rooney and Nicole Hensley, all Olympians whom he has vowed to play at different points during the tournament. Each goaltender saw just 12 shots each in their three victories in the preliminary round; Rooney, who was the primary backstop during the team’s gold medal run in PyeongChang in 2018, got the start in Canada’s 4-2 win in the group play finale Tuesday. As each of the tournament’s teams have relied on just one goaltender, Johnson has not tipped his hand on who might play before each game, hoping to use their versatility and rest between games as a weapon.

As Team USA has worked to straighten out its offensive struggles, it has relied on all three for timely stops: The trio has seen just 62 combined shots in five games, which can partly be attributed to the team’s stellar defense in front of the net. But it also underscores the ability for each player to stay focused in lulls when their team is dominating the puck.

“I think we have some of the best in the world. We absolutely trust who is net,” Stecklein said. “[Alex] did a great job coming out playing the puck, staying engaged. I don’t know how they do it, honestly.”

After winning a gold medal in PyeongChang, they each had to work their way back in preparation for Beijing. Following four Olympic appearances and a memorable game-winning save against Canada in the gold medal shootout win in 2018, Rooney returned for her junior year at Minnesota-Duluth and struggled that season as she felt an overwhelming pressure to perform. She worked with a mental skills coach and leaned on other players from the national team who were experiencing similar stresses as they returned to college.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I just learned different things about the mental side of being a goaltender,” Rooney said in an interview before the Games. “I really had to focus on developing the mental side of my game.”

For Cavallini, Beijing has offered a second chance to compete on the Olympic stage after she didn’t log any ice time in PyeongChang. She took more than five months off after that experience and wondered whether she still loved the game. She did, and it led her to Friday, where she told herself to be ready for anything. Rooney and Hensley were there to support her from the bench, none of them knowing who might be next up in the tournament. There’s three of them and just two potential games remaining.