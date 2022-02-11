Leading the pack are 2018 Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron from France. Back in 2015, when the duo won the first of four world championships, Cizeron and Papadakis were both a revelation and revolutionary. They made audiences gasp with their languid knee bends, soft flow over the ice and their ethereal, balletic lines.

After coming in second place in PyeongChang — a distracting wardrobe malfunction during the first phase of competition was probably the difference between them and the winners — Papadakis and Cizeron seemed to be their heir apparent for the gold. They been unstoppable for three of those four years. Since then, though, they have drawn attention as Russian skating aficionados have questioned whether the two can show a genuine connection on the ice because Cizeron is openly gay.

In 2021, a Russian judge and coach noted the country’s top team was better because they “can express true love,” as opposed to the French because Cizeron does not have a “traditional orientation.” Such commentary became so insistent and incendiary that that the president of the French Ice Sports Federation reportedly sent a letter to the sport’s international governing body, telling it that it “can’t remain silent in front of this surge of hate” that targeted the pair “not on sporting level but due to sexual orientation.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Figure skating has long struggled with acceptance of LGBT athletes. If the French pair wins, Cizeron will be the first openly gay person to win Olympic gold in one of skating’s four disciplines.

The team will showcase its talent starting with the rhythm dance, skating to a medley of songs by John Legend. This first phase of competition mandates that all skaters compete programs that are performed to a “street rhythm,” a loose term that essentially means popular music. So expect to hear some Janet, some M.J., some Billie Eilish, some Elton John and more.

At some point during the short dance, all teams must perform the same pattern of steps, in the same place on the ice. This year, the pattern is called the Midnight Blues, a slinky series of long strides on the ice while dancers maintain a dance hold, that is skating while holding hands, as opposed to skating side by side. (In this video, a duo performs the pattern twice in succession, starting at around the 54-second mark.) Skaters will also have to perform a lift, two sequences of fancy footwork and the signature move of ice dance — a series of fast, traveling turns known as twizzles.

Casual observers sometimes presume that this event is an easier version of pairs skating. There are no dramatic throws, no side-by-side jumps and a skater is not allowed to fully extend their arms over their head when lifting their partner. Instead, judges will assess the skaters on the speed, precision and their ability to maintain control while carving deep edges into the ice. (How can you decipher an edge? It is the lean of the body.) The magic in ice dance happens in the feet, not in the air. The partners should skate close together and they should be in unison, taking strides at the same pace and the same time. It is not simple; it requires tremendous core strength and body awareness.

This portion of the competition will tend to favor Papadakis and Cizeron. Their natural fluidity allows them to create that slinky effect needed for the blues pattern and their sense of unison is beyond parallel. And, though ice dance is primarily a study of the blade, they will try to cast a spell on audiences with an impressively choreographed series of voguing. If they skate smoothly, they will be hard to defeat.

But there is one team that has beat them in the past four years — Russian ice dancers Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov. The two haven’t gone head-to-head since the 2020 European Championships. Sinitsina and Katsalapov were able to eke out a victory in that competition, following an unusually long delay in scoring, and are the reigning world champions. Their skating style is looser and less refined — relying more on speed than precision. That can garner big points as judges can gravitate more to this devil-may-care style, but it can also yield mistakes.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Pay attention to Katsalapov when he enters the second set of traveling turns, those twizzles. He often finds himself off-balance, widening the distance from his partner, which is a major deduction. If they are to win this competition, they will likely have to find a way to stay apace with the French in this short — which is not an easy task. They will try to do it with a schmaltzy performance that ends with them doing the funky chicken during a footwork sequence to the Commodores’ “Brick House.”

The conventional wisdom in ice dance was that the French and the Russians will battle for gold and silver, whereas a cornucopia of teams would battle for the bronze. The Olympics, though, have thrown a wrench in this thinking. The two top American teams beat the Russians in both the short dance and the free dance during the team event, indicating this competition could be closer than anyone expected.

Olympian figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates aren't the only couple who found love on the ice. (Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)

National champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates are set to make a splash. This couple (yes, they are a romantic item) tends to perform well in the structure of the short dance, where they can show off their impressive fundamental basics. Chock and Bates probably are the team that fits the traditional type of ice dance — Chock is a dramatic, alluring skater who often places her partner in a strong supportive role. Skating to a selection of songs from Billie Eilish, their big point-getter happens at the beginning of the routine, when Bates lifts Chock into the air simply holding her calf muscle.

For the past four years, the two have been running neck-and-neck against fellow Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. What distinguishes Hubbell and Donohue is their unabashed power over the ice — no couple can get from one end of the rink to another in fewer strides. Like the Russian, they can be wild, so their challenge would be to harness their great strength without losing control. They can be thrilling when they perform perfectly, as they did in the team event, while utilizing the industrial pop beats from Janet Jackson’s paean to racial harmony, “Rhythm Nation.”