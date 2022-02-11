At PyeongChang, Klaebo Olympic-debuted at 21. He certified his loud global arrival with three gold medals. Fans attended. Covid didn’t. Norwegian flags flapped in the sunshine of the warm Korean cold. His grandfather and coach all along, Kare Hoesflot, climbed the stands so nimbly at 75 that it wowed a witness. Grandpa did an interview next to the bleachers alongside Johannes’s mother, Elisabeth, in which Grandpa said of his cherished pupil, “We understand each other, very well, all the time.” The course boasted a charming little forest into which skiers seemed to disappear, plus upslopes the lad mauled in a manner seldom seen.

Klaebo carried it all with aplomb.

At Beijing, Klaebo has had to repeat at 25, and we all know that can be a bastard. Few fans can attend. Covid menaces, including in the Norwegian contingent, with at least one team coach stranded at home and waiting to test negative. Norwegian flags — you might count six, oh wait, maybe seven. Mr. Hoesflot must remain at home at 79 “on the couch,” his grandson said, with health issues in recent years, a hospitalization this past November. The course is an elevated brute that sent Klaebo off to reside in the Italian Alps to prep. Of the unforgiving nature of repeating at something, anything, he said, “I can agree on that, for sure.”

Klaebo has carried it all with 99 percent aplomb, while acknowledging the heft.

Let’s see: He finished a gobsmacking 40th this past Sunday in a skiathlon some geeks suspected he would win, conserved energy when things got hopeless and romped right on past Norwegian reporters in a huff and a rarity. He won the sprint gold medal on Tuesday — so he did repeat! — and said, “There has been a lot of talk about it, almost [people saying] I shall win this race,” and it’s always tricky winning some race with people saying one shall. Then he tried big distance and got bronze in the 15-kilometer classic on Friday behind two favorites, a breakthrough in a distance event he found just about “as good as a gold.” Three races remain.

Actually, he tends to give long, thought-out answers in English, peppering them with the word “yeah” as a break between passages.

“It’s been for sure a lot of pressure,” he said Tuesday. “I would say especially the last two weeks it’s been really difficult with, we’ve got this covid situation in the team, and my coach” — not his grandfather in this reference — “staying at home, watching the race on the television. So it’s been stressful and just been trying to do everything we can to prepare ourselves as good as we can. . . . But, yeah, the pressure, it’s been tough, but I think it’s been the same as I had in PyeongChang. It’s been almost the same, and I’ve been trying, I’ve been quite used to it, so I think we have handled it as good as we can and the biggest pressures are something we put on ourselves, I would say.”

He has forgone some big races out of covid conscience, coped with his grandfather’s difficulties, coped with his team’s difficulties, coped with mountain training and found that “when it all comes down to the race, for sure it’s worth it. But I’m really looking forward for getting home and seeing my family a bit more and try to lower the shoulders a little bit and try to enjoy a bit more.”

The gold had eased the mind, so on Friday after the bronze he said, “For sure, I think making this one the first one in the distance race, medal, it means a lot to me and especially the way I did it, like, we had, this one was in an individual race, and normally I guess a lot of people have been thinking the first one will come in a mass start, so doing it in a different way, and to, yeah, I think it was really big today to just go out there and to have only focus on myself, to try to race against myself.”

It was the sound of the star relishing a turn as the comer.

Already his week had throbbed with a hellacious stretch run with 31-year-old Federico Pellegrino of Italy in the frigid darkness of Tuesday evening, Klaebo winning by 26 hundredths of a second, the eyes of witnesses straining to process the donnybrook, and the runner-up noting the stature of the winner.

“Usually it’s, ‘Okay, I have to fight only for the second place,’” said Pellegrino, also the sprint silver medalist in 2018. “Usually. Not today. Today it seems Klaebo was not the best Klaebo, but as always, he was the best [skier]. I am proud to share with him so many Olympic podiums. But to find him in my career” has helped Pellegrino “always on the idea to do my best, to train more, to train better, to live better.” He said: “For me it’s a big thing to be proud of. I have to thank him to have helped me to always try to do my best.”

You know you’re an ideal when rivals speak like that, so come Friday in the slog of the 15K, here came 21-year-old American and University of Vermont engineering student Ben Ogden, finding the sudden company of Klaebo out there. Ogden is fledgling enough at this that he’s “still figuring out what to eat” for afternoon events, saying, “Today I had to have some, like, frigging lamb chops and stuff in the dining hall, so, got to get the stomach situation figured out.”

“I skied with him on the second climb of his first lap,” Ogden said, “and it was [a] very controlled feeling to me. I thought I was going to ski with him for two, three strides and then that was going to be the end for me, but I was able to just stay right on his tails for that entire really long hill . . . so I think that he’s a master of pacing and that showed, you know. It was early in the race and he was in no hurry. I’m sure his second time to that hill he was really flying, but it was a lot of fun. . . . I’ve skied with him some sprint heats and stuff, got to twice on Tuesday [in the sprint] and he was lights-out faster than me anywhere on the course, but today it was cool, I was able to sort of match him for a little while, so my time will end up being nowhere near his, there’s no doubt about that, but . . .”

At PyeongChang, Klaebo’s stature got cemented. At Beijing, it gets noticed, felt and, for Klaebo himself, endured.

That’s an adjustment, but he can manage, his historic talent — youngest this, youngest that — mingling with an epic drive his mother described that day across the Yellow Sea in South Korea way back when. It’s just that sometimes a phenom must navigate a colder world so that, when finishing in 38 minutes 32.3 seconds, 14.3 behind chronic Russian rival Alexander Bolshunov and 37.5 behind euphoric Finn Iivo Niskanen, sentiment must come by video.

“Actually I had one video call, and I was calling my grandpa,” Klaebo said. “I was just calling him and say that we were, I think he was happy, and I was for sure really satisfied, so it was good to talk to him and I talked a little bit to him yesterday as well. To just call him and say, ‘We made it,’ was a good call.”