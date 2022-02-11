Uhlaender’s Olympic experience gained new resonance in the days before Friday morning, when she landed in eighth place following the first two women’s skeleton runs, out of medal position by three-tenths of a second. Uhlaender believed it “doable” to erase the margin and win bronze Saturday night, “which would be really freaking cool after Sochi,” she said.

Two Olympic cycles after those 2014 Games, the cloud of Russian doping still hovers over the Games. The Russian Olympic Committee won the team figure skating event Monday, but the skaters have not received their medals. Following days of intrigue and deflection by the International Olympic Committee, the International Testing Agency announced Friday that star 15-year-old skater Kamila Valieva tested positive a banned substance and promised an expedited hearing to determine her eligibility.

“The way I’d look at that is they let them compete, so if comes back positive they’re disqualified,” Uhlaender said. “That’s their own risk. But also, at this point, man, I don’t know. Even being here in China, they have the ITA here and all these people, how do we really know what’s going on behind the scenes? It’s not independent. None of this is independent. It’s all run by the IOC. It’s really hard to have faith in a system that failed so hard in 2014.”

Another Russian doping scandal at the Olympics resurfaced the nation’s history of malfeasance and, to many, the IOC’s inability or refusal to deter it. Russian athletes have competed under the Russian Olympic Committee in the past two Olympics with Russia officially banned after the state-sponsored doping program it employed at the 2014 Games was revealed.

Perhaps no athlete was affected more directly than Uhlaender. She finished fourth at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, behind Russian Elena Nikitna by four hundredths of a second. After the pervasive doping came to light, the IOC banned Nikitina and 27 other Russian athletes from the Olympics for life, putting Uhlaender in position to be retroactively awarded bronze.

On the day Uhlaender arrived in South Korea for the 2018 PyeongChang Games, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the permanent Olympic bans of all 28 Russian athletes. Uhlaender cried when she received the news, but not because it would cost her her first Olympic medal.

“A lot of athletes feel like we’re believing in a movement that is dying,” Uhlaender said then.

Friday morning at Yanqing National Sliding Centre, Uhlaender hurtled 78.9 miles per hour down a curved tube of ice on a “cookie sheet with rails,” as she called her sled, banging off a wall with nothing for protection but a helmet and an elastic polyurethane suit. That is the simple part of her Olympic experience. Uhlaender still thinks about Sochi, but with more nuance than anger.

“It’s not just, ‘Oh, I lost a medal by four-hundredths.’ It’s, ‘I also got cheated,’” Uhlaender said Friday, near the track’s finish. “I know that word is so harsh, and I hate saying it, because I have the utmost respect for the Russian team and Nikitina. It just shows there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes that exists at the same time as the Olympics being so amazing and inspirational.

“There are other things at play that can kind of take away from that. As an adult, I know these darker layers exist. But at the same time, my passion for sport is there. So I came back trying to focus on that, and I think I’m succeeding at that.”

Reminders are everywhere — including a living, breathing, sliding one. Nikitina is here competing, reinstated as a member of the Russian Olympic Committee after missing PyeongChang. Nikitina finished Friday in 18th place, out contention for a medal. She tearfully told a Russian reporter she had trouble with her technique.

Uhlaender directs any ire not at Nikitina or any other individual, but at systems. She expressed sympathy for athletes “forced into doing potentially harmful drugs.” She alluded to the incestuous nature of Olympic bodies. As one example, CAS, the organization that hears appeals of drug bans, is littered from top to bottom with close connections to the IOC.

Any solution, Uhlaender believes, must start with athletes having genuine representation. In China, Uhlaender has been drug-tested four times in five days, including two tests that involved drawing blood within 12 hours. A legal representative could ensure she could compete without such disruption. To Uhlaender, the problematic lack of athletes’ power goes beyond doping. She noted that Olympic organizers can promote with the likeness of Olympians, but Olympians are restricted by which sponsors’ equipment they can wear in competition.

“We need an independent athlete commission,” Uhlaender said. “We need rights. We need someone that’s specifically here to protect us for our health and safety. Not just for situations like myself that lost out on a medal, but think about the aspect of: They chose to give Russia back the medals after they stripped them. That doesn’t protect the athlete, because that’s why Russia cheated in the first place. That doesn’t protect the athlete from being forced into doing potentially harmful drugs.

“They did not set the parameters by which the athletes can be treated. Somebody has to set those parameters, beyond borders. Sexual harassment. Doping. There’s a number of things where we need protection. You can’t promote and regulate at the same time. That’s why WADA was created. Now we’re just discovering you can’t regulate, promote and protect at the same time. So we need a third branch that’s specifically here to protect us and advocate for our rights.”

Uhlaender once chose not to race at a major event in Sochi because she felt suspicious about what might become of her sample.

“The ITA was like, ‘We’re here independent; we’re hired by the IOC,’ ” Uhlaender said. “I was like, ‘Is that independent?’ ‘We oversee everything.’ Okay, well, so did the KGB.”

She laughed.

Uhlaender has crafted her durable Olympic career through personal tumult beyond the track.

After her father died in 2009, Uhlaender moved to the Atwood-McDonald community in Kansas, where Ted had built a ranch. The entire community, maybe 1,000 people between both towns, felt like family to Uhlaender. Ted’s best friend’s father, Gilbert, was like a grandfather to her.

“He would roll in and be drinking his peach brandy and asking if we wanted to go shoot gophers at, like, 95,” Uhlaender said. “He was classic, and he was a huge supporter of mine.”

As Uhlaender traveled to the skeleton world championships last year, Gilbert died. She could not attend the funeral, so she paid tribute in the way she could. Uhlaender gave her new sled a name and wrote it across the top in black letters: Gilbert.

“I was like, ‘Okay, Gilbert, we’re going to worlds,’” Uhlaender said. “And I’m really happy he made it here, too.”

Friday morning, she ran next to Gilbert, jumped on and sped down the ice. She hit the wall out of tricky Turn 13 on her first run, the mistake that kept her out of medal position, but corrected the mistake on her second. She believes on a track in which anything could happen, her experience can close the gap, maybe enough for her first Olympic medal in five tries.

It would not be the first Olympic experience she cherishes. Despite all that has happened since Sochi, she holds on to memories. She walked out of the finish area happy and proud, convinced she had done all she could, overjoyed for silver medal-winning teammate Noelle Pikus-Place.

“My awesome experience in Sochi can’t be taken from me,” Uhlaender added. “And I can also know this aspect can exist at the same time. I’m choosing to feed this wolf versus that wolf.”

Uhlaender could take Gilbert to the Olympics, and she could see reminders of how the people running the sport she loves have failed her. She could make sure she didn’t wear clothes with her sponsor’s logo, and she could fly 79 miles per hour down a sheet of ice. She could feel dismay, and she could feel alive.