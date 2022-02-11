The fourth-place finish was her second straight in that race, with a total of .08 separating her runs in 2014 and 2018 from a pair of bronze medals. This much was clear entering these Beijing Winter Games: the Olympic super-G owed her one.

On Friday at “The Rock” course at the National Alpine Skiing Centre, Gut-Behrami, a 30-year-old from Switzerland, cashed in that IOU, skiing to a gold medal in the women’s super-G. A stellar career that had included almost every other prize in Alpine skiing — two Olympic bronzes in other events, two world championships golds, one World Cup overall points title — suddenly had a new pinnacle.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a really good day,” Gut-Behrami said. Though she also speaks Italian, French, German and Spanish, she answered every question in her post-race news conference in English. “It was intense. I just wanted to ski well, and I thought it’s probably going to be the last Olympic super-G of my life. I just wanted to show I could ski super-G. I was really nervous someone would come and be faster. I just wished it wouldn’t happen again today.

Gut-Behrami’s winning time of 1:13.51 was nearly a quarter-second better than silver medalist Mirjam Puchner of Austria (1:13.78), with Swiss teammate Michelle Gisin (1:13.81) taking bronze. “It’s not bad to have the hundredths on my side this time,” Gut-Behrami said.

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic -- the same snowboard/Alpine dual-threat whose gold medal run in PyeongChang in 2018 had bumped Gut-Behrami from the podium -- finished fifth. Having already won gold in the snowboard parallel giant slalom in Beijing, she was thus denied a second historic double — although she said she expects to try again in the Alpine combined and downhill.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Friday’s field was without Italian star Sophia Goggia, the top female downhill/super-G skier in the world and reigning Olympic downhill champion, who had recovered from the knee injury she suffered in January in time to race Friday’s super-G. But she pulled out after a pair of training runs Thursday, and will now focus on defending her downhill title Tuesday.

Gut-Behrami’s gold was massive news back in Switzerland. Not only did it give the skiing-mad nation an elusive first-ever gold in the super-G — the only race the country had never won in an Olympics — but it also gave Switzerland’s ultimate sports power-couple a new triumph. In July 2018, Lara Gut married soccer star Valon Behrami, a four-time member of Switzerland’s FIFA World Cup team, in what the Swiss newspapers called the “wedding of the year.” She took on the hyphenated surname at competitions beginning in 2019.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

They had met just after she had suffered a major knee injury in 2017 — a ruptured ACL and torn meniscus — and needed a sense of perspective in her life. Behrami provided exactly that.

“I had no idea what was best for me, what I really needed, if I was doing it for me or because I was told to, or because everyone expected me to act like that,” she said. “ … Now I’m realizing I ski because I like to ski, but it’s not my entire life.”

Gut-Behrami, the seventh skier out of the starting gate, skied a near-flawless race on a course some World Cup veterans described as the easiest they had skied all season, but she still had to wait through another 37 competitors to see if someone came along and Ledecka’d her out of the top spot.

When it became clear that Gut-Behrami’s time would hold up, she threw her arms around her father and coach, Pauli Gut, for a tearful embrace. A one-time phenom who, at age 17 in 2008, became the youngest skier to win a super-G on the World Cup circuit, she has had some of the greatest successes of her career in the past 24 months -- from her 2021 world championships at Cortina d’Ampezzo in super-G and giant slalom to her six World Cup victories that season, and now to an Olympic gold.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“For sure a lot of things come with experience,” she said. “At 16, I skied fast, but I had no clue what was going on. I was a kid. And so many things, I had no idea how to deal with them. I was growing up with the cameras on me … I didn’t give up dreaming, but I wasn’t expecting it. I stopped working for it, stopped hoping for medals. I just started skiing and realizing I have already achieved a lot. Maybe that was the key.”

On the podium for the medal ceremony Friday, the diminutive Gut-Behrami, standing 5-foot-3, was towered over by the skiers flanking her, the 5-9 Gisin and the 5-11 Puchner. When they converged for the traditional side-by-side-by-side photos, the silver and bronze medalists hunched down to get in the frame.