At 36, Jacobellis became the oldest American woman to win an Olympic medal at the Winter Games when she won the women’s snowboard cross event this week. She is competing in her fifth Olympics. Baumgartner, 40, is the oldest American athlete in Beijing and the oldest American snowboarder in Olympic history. He was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the men’s snowboard cross Thursday.

He earned redemption by putting Jacobellis in good position to contend for a medal in the final run. In the mixed team event, the men race first and then the women line up to start, with their starting gates dropping in accordance to how fast their partner finished the course. Baumgartner finished the men’s run first, 0.04 seconds ahead of Italy’s Omar Visintin, giving the most decorated snowboard cross racer of all time all the head start she needed.

The U.S. team bested the Italian pair of Visintin and Michela Moioli, who took silver, and the bronze medal Canadian team of Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine.

A second U.S. team competing in the event, 29-year-old Faye Gulini and 23-year-old Jake Vedder, was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Jacobellis and Baumgartner’s medal is a victory for perseverance — her first gold medal this week came 16 years after an infamous flub at the 2006 Games in which an early celebration cost her first place. Since then, her Olympic career has been littered with near-misses: In 2010, she veered off course in the semifinals; in 2014, she fell and missed the final again; and in 2018, she finished just off the podium in fourth.

Baumgartner is competing in his fourth Olympics and has been with the U.S. team since 2005, with his best result before Saturday coming in PyeongChang in 2018 — fourth place. He cried so hard after missing the final of the men’s event this week that he missed watching an entire heat.