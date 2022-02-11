So much uniformity. Or at least there was before Nils van der Poel showed up at these Beijing Olympics, where the Swedish skater has continued his stellar 2021 form, resetting records and seizing a small golden bounty at speeds that untrained eyes — that human eyes — have never seen.

His latest seizure came Friday, when, during the fifth of six pairs, van der Poel left silver medalist Patrick Roest’s high mark in the distance for icy, record-setting pastures. Despite a brief misstep late in the race, he obliterated the 10,000-meter world record in a time of 12 minutes 30.74 seconds.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Eight laps to go, I felt like: ‘Okay, I got the gold within control. Now I just need to not f--- it up,’ ” he said. “With four laps to go, it was like, ‘Okay, now I can also go for the world record now,’ and then I kind of wanted to go for it.”

Van der Poel finished 14th in the men’s 5,000-meter race during his 2018 Olympic debut in PyeongChang, but he has since become one of the best skaters in the world. He didn’t lose a distance event on this season’s World Cup circuit, and in 2021 he set world records at 5,000 and 10,000 meters.

The 25-year-old entered Beijing hoping to win a gold medal. He said he wanted to have fun and endure pain, and he accomplished all three goals Sunday when he scorched the ice to snatch the gold from Roest, his longtime Dutch competitor, in the 5,000-meter event.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That performance broke an Olympic record that Roest had set nearly an hour earlier, but it required an exhausting push on the final lap. Come Friday, van der Poel was not expected to achieve such a feat given the topographical environment underpinning Beijing’s National Speed Skating Oval — a contrast to the high-altitude rinks where thinner air allows for faster skating.

But van der Poel, whose victory provided Sweden’s first medal in the event since Tomas Gustafson won in 1988, had no such reservations.

“We did a training session here the day after the 5K that indicated that was the level of my performance on this ice, so we wanted to go for that,” he said of Friday’s record-setting pace.

Van der Poel considers the 10,000-meter race his stronger event of the two, and his performance more than reflected it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The 10,000-meter event is contested by two skaters at a time. It’s a race against the clock, not your opponent, and the skater with the fastest time after one round wins. Van der Poel drove to a fast start Friday, stringing together successive sub-30-second laps around the 400-meter track and leaving Italian competitor Davide Ghiotto in his wake.

Van der Poel nearly stumbled late in the race when he overextended his right foot, disrupting his stride, but the misstep didn’t threaten his record or his place on the podium. Rounding the final curve, his quads bulged and his arms slashed through the drafty air before he eventually lifted them high above his head.

His victory was so thorough, it overshadowed Ghiotto’s bronze medal performance and provoked an assertive howl from a couple of media members as he approached the finish line. His time was 14 seconds faster than Roest’s, nine seconds ahead of the Olympic record and two seconds better than the previous world record that he established last February.