While she awaits an expedited hearing from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Russian sports commentators, Olympic viewers and government officials recoiled from the news, with many expressing sympathy for the teenager.

Story continues below advertisement

“Valieva became a pawn in a big political game. She is an innocent victim of the Olympics in China,” journalist Yekaterina Avdonina wrote in an op-ed for Championat, one of Russia’s leading sports outlets, referring to the potential carelessness of Valieva’s coaches.

Advertisement

“It will be very difficult to clear the skater’s reputation even if she is miraculously acquitted,” Avdonina added. “The worst thing about this situation is that Kamila’s guilt is minimal. She trusted the wrong people and paid the price.”

Valieva’s failed test, from a sample taken on Dec. 25, wasn’t reported by the Swedish laboratory until this week. According to the International Testing Agency, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency provisionally suspended Valieva, but then a RUSADA disciplinary committee lifted the suspension after Valieva challenged it. It isn’t clear why the test results were not reported for weeks, and Russian officials have seized upon that delay.

“I have serious questions about the time period that passed between December 25, when the sample was taken in St. Petersburg, and February 8, when it was made public,” Russian Olympic Committee head Stanislav Pozdnyakov told state media Friday. “It is very likely that someone withheld this sample until the end of the team competition of the skaters.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 8, the day after Valieva led the Russians to victory in the Olympic figure skating team competition, the Swedish lab said that it detected trimetazidine in her sample, according to the ITA.

The drug, which isn’t approved for use in the United States, improves blood flow and is used to treat heart conditions. It could also help athletes recover faster, although its benefits have been little studied.

The Kremlin spokesman weighed in on the scandal, signaling that Valieva has the backing of Russian leadership.

“We support our Kamila Valieva, completely and without limits, and we encourage everyone to support her,” presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said Friday in a call with reporters. “And we say to Kamila: Kamila, do not hide your face, you are Russian, walk proudly everywhere and, most importantly, perform and defeat everyone.”

Leaving the rink on Friday, Valieva covered her face with a hood when asked questions by journalists.

Valieva is part of a prominent group of skaters coached by Eteri Tutberidze, who has faced criticism for allegedly putting young athletes under excessive pressure and forcing them to perform physically demanding jumps years before their peers from other countries. Several Tutberidze proteges have achieved impressive results at young ages before leaving the sport before the age of 20.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Three years ago, Tutberidze said in a television interview that she doesn’t consider meldonium — another blood flow medication — to be a doping drug, and that after its 2014 WADA ban, her team had to look for a new drug with similar properties to help athletes recover.

Russian athletes have not been able to perform in international competitions under their country’s flag and anthem in recent years because of a state-run doping program used during the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. The World Anti-Doping Agency in 2019 banned Russia from international competition for four years. The Court of Arbitration for Sport later reduced the ban to two years, but that scandal has hovered over this case.

“In Russia, the news [about Valieva], of course, causes disappointment and devastation. In the world — laughter and gloating,” sports commentator Mikhail Chesalin wrote. “And if we in Russia will try to understand the situation, soften it and take into account all the details, the West will most likely form a simple and understandable position: ‘The Russians are doping again.’”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The head of the U.S. Anti Doping Agency, Travis Tygart, told Reuters that the United States could prosecute the Russians involved in Valieva’s doping case under the American Rodchenkov Act, further agitating the Kremlin.

Peskov slammed Tygart’s statement, saying that Russia is “categorically against any transborder enforcement of U.S. law, either in sports or in any other field.”

Ordinary Russians, still indignant over the damage Russian sports sustained after the Sochi scandal, resented the news about Valieva’s possible ban, linking it to Russia’s standoff with the West.

“Of course! If [our team] hadn’t won the medal, no one would’ve said anything, but now they have decided to stir things up,” one commentator wrote under a Sports.Ru Instagram post about Valieva’s suspension.