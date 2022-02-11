The Valieva story has exposed the World Anti-Doping Agency yet again for its shoddy gutter toxicology, arbitrary persecutions and endless legal spirals. There is zero firm evidence that a trace amount of an innocuous medication called trimetazidine gave Valieva so much as an extra blade-width of advantage or that she took it willfully. There is overwhelming evidence that she is already the greatest figure skater of her time, and perhaps any other. She towers. There is no substance, none, that accounts for her artistry, the impression that she is borne aloft by God’s own strings, except inspiration.

WADA is like a crazed cat in yarn over this case, tangled in its usual skeins of conflicting illogic, and that’s an indictment of the system, not her. To recite the events up to this point: back on December 25, Valieva provided a drug test sample. It went to a WADA lab in Stockholm that was supposed to analyze it within ten days. Unaccountably, it took almost two months and did not issue a result until Tuesday, after she had skated in the Olympics. This is typical of an intolerable WADA slovenliness (and perhaps politicization) that athletes have complained about for years. Ask Diana Taurasi. Before that test, and after, Valieva took others which were apparently clear, including in Beijing where she turned in a performance in the team-skate that was utterly untouchable, performing a transporting ballet and landing it on scalpels atop ice.

This case should be simple. The testing system screwed up and there is not one reason to penalize Valieva.

Nevertheless, the pure-blood cranks and Russia’s rivals promoted it as a global crime, and WADA and the International Olympic Committee plunged Valieva and the entire field into uncertainty with a multilayered suspension process. They are incapable of sorting out the matter sensibly, because they are sham structures that impose a policy of “when in doubt, punish” on individual athletes to appear as if they have ethics, of which they have none. The system is a wonderland of injustice more gross than any original offense, and reflective of the autocrats they love to do corrupt business with. Zero-tolerance means mistakes will not be tolerated by athletes, and so, WADA must be incapable of mistakes.

A word about of trimetazidine. It’s an angina medication used in Europe and you’ll get a different opinion about it depending on who you ask. It’s on WADA’s banned list because the pure-blooders theorize that endurance athletes may use it seeking some sort of benefit at peak heart rate. But as The Washington Post’s Emily Giambalvo reported, “there is scant medical literature demonstrating its effect in sports.” From the American Journal of Therapeutics: It “exerts no effect on the coronary flow, contractility, blood pressure, or heart rate. It has no significant negative inotropic or vasodilatory properties at rest or during exercise.”

And here are its potential side effects: gastric or esophageal burning, muscular cramps, dizziness, effort induced discomfort, depression, sedation and/or drowsiness, palpitations, visual disturbances, anorexia, and hyperorexia. Also, potential motor disorders including tremor, and muscle rigidity.

Yeah. That’s what a figure skater wants.

Well done by the pure-blood hounds. What police work.

This girl is not the face of Russian state doping. If the sports world wants to go after Vladimir Putin’s system, then do it — with hard science, not suspicion and rumor. Which is what this case is really about: rumor, suspicion and resentment by other nations. Those are not the elements of fair adjudication. They are the elements of show trials, and they would make the biggest fall-person in these filthily corrupt, crime-stained, Dante-encircled Games out of a faultless slip of a kid.

It’s worth remembering the havoc WADA created over Meldonium, an over-the-counter med used in Eastern Europe. More than 100 athletes, many of them Russian, were branded dopers for using it, only for their bans to be overturned because the WADA clown-cops didn’t know enough about it — they didn’t even have reliable data on how long it takes the body to excrete it. You can assume they their data on trimetazidine is about as reliable.

Science is rigorous, evidence-based with double-checked conclusions, uncontaminated by moral suspicion of impieties. The anti-dopers don’t have science, they have only orthodoxy and heresy, crude absolutist theology marked by denunciations, and fear of unseen devils.