After a layover in Japan, and spending Tuesday adjusting to the 13-hour time difference, Tirico returned to hosting primetime Olympics coverage on Wednesday and Thursday. Then on Friday, he flew to Los Angeles to begin hosting the network’s Super Bowl programming as well — and on Sunday, which NBC branded “Super Gold Sunday,” he’ll do something unprecedented.

“Being able to host the Super Bowl and host the Olympics in the same day is...” Tirico said in an interview, trailing off. “[It’s] not even a dream because I’m not silly enough to dream that big.”

In all, he’s traveling nearly 12,000 miles in a week, a dizzying tour through time zone and sports, shuffling between gold medal winners and football champions.

Tirico, 55, is already one of the nation’s preeminent sportscasters. Since leaving ESPN for NBC in 2016, he’s hosted some of the network’s highest-profile events, including golf tournaments, the Olympics, the Indianapolis 500, the Stanley Cup and Triple Crown races.

After the Super Bowl, he’ll present the Vince Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium and will soon add another line to his growing broadcast résumé: Tirico is expected to soon replace NBC play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels on “Sunday Night Football.” The 75-year old Michaels’s contract expires following Sunday’s game.

This month-long stretch — Tirico left the United States for China on Jan. 24 and the Olympics will end Feb. 20 — has been in the works for about two years. In early 2020, Tirico said, Molly Solomon, the network’s president and executive producer of Olympics production, and Sam Flood, president and executive producer of NBC Sports production, gave him a sheet of paper outlining their far-fetched plan. It sounded “really cool,” Tirico figured.

Last October, Tirico started spending a few hours each day preparing for the Olympics. In mid-January, when he finished doing play-by-play for the Cincinnati Bengals’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round, he intensified his Olympic studies, ratcheting it up to “as often as you were awake,” he said.

“His capacity to work is remarkable,” said Fred Gaudelli, executive producer of “Sunday Night Football.” “You really can’t throw too many things on his plate, and he handles each of them with great aplomb.”

“It’s really impressive to the say the least,” added NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua. “He’s at the top of his game.”

Even if he’s jet lagged and even if this month’s broadcast pursuits share little in common — other than a massive world-wide audience — Tirico can’t let the audience know the great lengths he must go to this month to simply get on air and look fresh, polished and prepared.

“I feel embarrassed talking about [my schedule] because I’m really doing it on the shoulders of two amazing teams,” Tirico said. “Our Olympic team is pulling off what I think — no, I’m certain — is the hardest remote broadcast in the history of American sports television given the covid restrictions.”

In China, the “covid-zero” conditions and travel restrictions has forced all broadcasting crews to operate with fewer on-site staffers than normal. Fences around the hotels, venues and International Broadcasting Center created literal bubbles, cutting off journalists from the host city’s 21 million citizens.

Despite the logistical challenges of the Games, NBC executives thought it was key for him to be in China for at least the opening ceremony. Tirico said he fully understood the geopolitical magnitude of the moment when he stood in Beijing National Stadium about 25 yards from Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

On air, Tirico noted “everything and everyone attached to these Games is facing questions.” He criticized China’s human rights record and noted the US government’s “declaration that the Chinese Communist Party is guilty of committing genocide on the Uyghur Muslim population in Western Xinjiang region.” He and Solomon, NBC’s Olympics executive, noted they were proud they framed the Games for a global audience without diminishing the athletes. But Tirico knows critics wanted politics left out.

“You'll never satisfy everyone, especially in our country in 2022,” he said.

During the Olympics, Tirico said, he hasn’t dined out much with colleagues. He’s disappointed he hasn’t been able to experience Beijing — no drinking coffee like in Rio de Janeiro or eating kimchi like in South Korea — but the team has adopted the mantra of “exhilarating, not exhausting.”

One night after the show, Tirico said, the five-person production group stayed late to watch a few events. In speedskating, Ireen Wüst of the Netherlands won a gold medal in the 1,500-meter event, set a record time (1:53.28) and became the first athlete to earn individual gold medals at five different Olympics. Then the crew watched four sheets of curling.

“That was like the coolest damn thing,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon, Tirico rehearsed the Lombardi Trophy on Microsoft Teams and went to a production meeting for the primetime Olympics broadcast, his last in Stamford before flying to Los Angeles.