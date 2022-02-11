Today in Beijing
BEIJING — Investigations relating to Russia’s state-sponsored use of performing-enhancing drugs have spanned eight years and five Olympic Games. Now they’re hovering above the Beijing Games, with the potential to mar one of the marquee events: the women’s individual figure skating competition.
The 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication in December, although the results weren’t made public until this week. The incident sparked a renewed examination of Russia’s troubled Olympic history — and of the IOC’s response.
MOSCOW — The failed doping test and potential Olympic ban of a Russian figure skating star in Beijing has embroiled Moscow in another high-stakes sports scandal, enraging officials and fans at home.
Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old skater who became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics, is awaiting a decision on whether she will be allowed to participate in the women’s individual competition next week. She had been favored to take gold.
While she awaits an expedited hearing from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Russian sports commentators, Olympic viewers and government officials recoiled from the news, with many expressing sympathy for the teenager.
“Valieva became a pawn in a big political game. She is an innocent victim of the Olympics in China,” journalist Yekaterina Avdonina wrote in an op-ed for Championat, one of Russia’s leading sports outlets, referring to the potential carelessness of Valieva’s coaches.