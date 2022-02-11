YANQING, China — Having slid at five Olympics and lived in the world for 37 years, Katie Uhlaender has experienced all the complexity and contradiction, the exhilaration of competing in the Games and the frustration with the people who run them. She feels cheated by a system complicit of stealing the medal she believes she earned eight years ago, yet she spoke of the “utmost respect” she has for the tainted rival who beat her.

Uhlaender’s Olympic experience gained new resonance in the days before Friday morning, when she landed in eighth place following the first two women’s skeleton runs, out of medal position by three-tenths of a second. Uhlaender believed it “doable” to erase the margin and win bronze Saturday night, “which would be really freaking cool after Sochi,” she said.

Two Olympic cycles after those 2014 Games, the cloud of Russian doping still hovers over the Games. The Russian Olympic Committee won the team figure skating event Monday, but the skaters have not received their medals. Following days of intrigue and deflection by the International Olympic Committee, the International Testing Agency announced Friday that star 15-year-old skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance and promised an expedited hearing to determine her eligibility.