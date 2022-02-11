Today in Beijing
Perspective: The Kamila Valieva case is an indictment of the anti-doping system, not herReturn to menu
The criminalizing of 15-year-old virtuoso Kamila Valieva is the moral disaster that the pseudo-puritan twistos of the anti-doping movement have been asking for all these years, with their “zero-tolerance.” It has led to the damning of an innocent. Watch Valieva, just watch her. Discern anything in her performances but unhurried grace and pure greatness.
The Valieva story has exposed the World Anti-Doping Agency yet again for its shoddy gutter toxicology, arbitrary persecutions and endless legal spirals. There is zero firm evidence that a trace amount of an innocuous medication called trimetazidine gave Valieva so much as an extra blade-width of advantage or that she took it willfully. There is overwhelming evidence that she is already the greatest figure skater of her time, and perhaps any other. She towers. There is no substance, none, that accounts for her artistry, the impression that she is borne aloft by God’s own strings, except inspiration.
The Olympics are thrilling. The Olympic bosses are infuriating. Ask Katie Uhlaender.Return to menu
YANQING, China — Having slid at five Olympics and lived in the world for 37 years, Katie Uhlaender has experienced all the complexity and contradiction, the exhilaration of competing in the Games and the frustration with the people who run them. She feels cheated by a system complicit of stealing the medal she believes she earned eight years ago, yet she spoke of the “utmost respect” she has for the tainted rival who beat her.
Uhlaender’s Olympic experience gained new resonance in the days before Friday morning, when she landed in eighth place following the first two women’s skeleton runs, out of medal position by three-tenths of a second. Uhlaender believed it “doable” to erase the margin and win bronze Saturday night, “which would be really freaking cool after Sochi,” she said.
Two Olympic cycles after those 2014 Games, the cloud of Russian doping still hovers over the Games. The Russian Olympic Committee won the team figure skating event Monday, but the skaters have not received their medals. Following days of intrigue and deflection by the International Olympic Committee, the International Testing Agency announced Friday that star 15-year-old skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance and promised an expedited hearing to determine her eligibility.
“The way I’d look at that is they let them compete, so if it comes back positive they’re disqualified,” Uhlaender said. “That’s their own risk. But also, at this point, man, I don’t know. Even being here in China, they have the ITA here and all these people, how do we really know what’s going on behind the scenes? It’s not independent. None of this is independent. It’s all run by the IOC. It’s really hard to have faith in a system that failed so hard in 2014.”
At this Olympic finish line, a grand tapestry of gorgeous miseryReturn to menu
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — As the first finishers finished and one of the great finish lines in all of sports readied for another show of its benign carnage, a Canadian woman crossed and careened into an angular sprawl onto her right hip. A German woman crossed, stopped and bent her torso perpendicular to the ground, holding, holding, holding, then sinking to the knees. A Chinese woman crossed, toppled and writhed.
A Norwegian woman and a Swedish woman, raised from those two bastions of cross-country skiing, crossed and did the involuntary dance of spilling in near-unison. A Finnish bronze medalist crossed, tumbled and stayed prone for long enough a nap would have seemed nigh except for the 24-degree cold plus all that heaving. When a Thai woman crossed, veered to her right and crumpled to where her headbanded left ear pinned against the snow, it looked like you could spot the last ounce of the effort tank draining from the body.
It looked remarkable.
Russian doping: A timeline of an Olympic scandal that won’t endReturn to menu
BEIJING — Investigations relating to Russia’s state-sponsored use of performing-enhancing drugs have spanned eight years and five Olympic Games. Now they’re hovering above the Beijing Games, with the potential to mar one of the marquee events: the women’s individual figure skating competition.
The 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication in December, although the results weren’t made public until this week. The incident sparked a renewed examination of Russia’s troubled Olympic history — and of the IOC’s response.
Russians outraged over figure skater doping controversyReturn to menu
MOSCOW — The failed doping test and potential Olympic ban of a Russian figure skating star in Beijing has embroiled Moscow in another high-stakes sports scandal, enraging officials and fans at home.
Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old skater who became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics, is awaiting a decision on whether she will be allowed to participate in the women’s individual competition next week. She had been favored to take gold.
While she awaits an expedited hearing from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Russian sports commentators, Olympic viewers and government officials recoiled from the news, with many expressing sympathy for the teenager.
“Valieva became a pawn in a big political game. She is an innocent victim of the Olympics in China,” journalist Yekaterina Avdonina wrote in an op-ed for Championat, one of Russia’s leading sports outlets, referring to the potential carelessness of Valieva’s coaches.