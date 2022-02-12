“And so now to have that shock of all of a sudden being at the Olympics and not being able to spend time with them, that’s something I didn’t plan for. We planned for all kinds of worst-case scenarios at the Games, but this was something that I didn’t see coming.”

The coronavirus may be abating in most parts of the world, but these are still, undeniably, the second straight Covid Olympics. Anyone in China with any affiliation with the Games realizes this. The bubble is real, and the bubble can be suffocating. Life is this: hotel, throat swab, bus, venue, bus, hotel. The Olympics as a cultural exchange is a notion from yesteryear and the future. Maybe someday. Not now.

Meyers Taylor is Team USA’s reminder of all that. These are her fourth Olympics, and she is seeking her fourth medal — her first gold. But on Jan. 29, two days after arriving in China, she tested positive for the coronavirus. So did her husband, Nic Taylor, an alternate on the American men’s bobsled team. So did her son Nico, nearly 2. So did her father, Eddie Meyers, who was permitted to make the trip to help with Nico.

The Olympics opened. Meyers Taylor was supposed to carry the American flag and lead Team USA into the iconic Bird’s Nest stadium for the Opening Ceremonies. Instead, she was in isolation: alone in one room, with Nic in the next, and her dad and Nico a door further down.

Saturday was, she said, the first day she hadn’t cried. In fairness, it was still early in the day.

“I’m not a crier,” she said. “There’s been a lot of emotions every day. It’s just been really, really hard.”

The idea and the ideal at any Olympics is to have the mind clear and the body sound. Meyers Taylor’s brain is inevitably addled, though Saturday brought hope. “I feel like my head’s finally starting to clear,” she said. “It’s been pretty foggy and bogged down with stress.” Her body is beat up from her sport, and given isolation, it’s worse because she hasn’t had regular access to physical therapy.

She has worked out in what amounts to a 10-meter space in her room. She has a barbell and eventually landed a stationary bike. That’s an excellent setup for a salesman attending a convention. It is something less than perfect for an elite athlete with the pursuit of Olympic medals just days away.

But Meyers Taylor’s situation is further complicated — and pulls more at the heart — because her positive test stripped her of Nico. The Taylors’ son was born prematurely and has been diagnosed with Down syndrome. Meyers Taylor said the longest she had ever been away from him was nine hours — when she and Nic dropped him at her parents’ house so they could have an overnight together.

“And I stayed as late as I could,” she said, “and got there as soon as I could in the morning.”

So Nico, who turns 2 later this month, is part of Meyers Taylor’s medal pursuit. He has traveled the world with his parents as both chased the Olympics. Meyers Taylor is the top-ranked athlete in monobob, a one-person-per-sled event that’s new to the Games and will kick off the bobsled competition with two runs Sunday and the final two Monday. She is also top-ranked driver in the two-woman sled, and that competition is later in the week.

Before the Games, two medals weren’t an outlandish expectation. Now — even as she’s asymptomatic, even as she is out of close-contact protocols — who knows? In her darkest moments over the past two weeks, she had to be candid with officials from the USA Bobsled and Skeleton Federation: She needed help.

“As an athlete, you want to be like, ‘Oh, I’m the biggest and baddest. I’ve got everything under control,’” she said. “But I think I really had to be open and honest and tell them what I was going through, tell them how hard I was struggling.”

The federation, she said, helped her come up with a daily schedule. They worked on getting her proper meals. They helped her stay in shape. They have pushed to determine how much family time she can have without violating protocols. “They’ve really been pulling their weight,” she said.

What they can’t help Meyers Taylor with: Being separated from Nico. She sees Nic at the track, because as an alternate he’s allowed to be there, and they can split time talking about family and sport. But her interactions with her son have been brief. They can FaceTime, but Nico’s attention span makes that less than ideal. On Friday, they got to see each other in person — but just for a few minutes.

“He’s just holding onto me, and he doesn’t want to let go,” Meyers Taylor said. “And then even when I’m trying to leave, he’s crying. It’s just … it’s pretty difficult.”

What she needs now: Sleep. Somehow, isolation doesn’t lead to rest.

“You’d think, ‘Oh, you’re not sleeping with a baby. That would be more restful,’” she said. “But I think that’s the hardest part is not having him next to me at night.”