“We’re running out of pitchers, and now we’ve got Jell-O shots going out,” bartender Brooke Heikkila reported via telephone just before Shuster led teammates Christopher Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Colin Hufman onto the ice in Beijing for a round-robin game against Norway – a game that, much like the watch party back home, started with great expectations but soon fizzled out.

It was another packed house in Duluth, with around 75 members squeezed into the lounge. They were loud and raucous – “We almost didn’t hear the phone ring,” Heikkila said -- cheering every hit, guard and angled double run-back pulled off by the Americans.

The atmosphere at the Gold Medal Lounge, named for Team Shuster’s signature achievement, was undoubtedly better than the one in the Ice Cube – the same arena where Michael Phelps won eight swimming gold medals in 2008, when it was known as the Water Cube. Here, on Saturday afternoon, the stands were mostly empty because of the severe covid-19 restrictions -- and sadly, there was no beer to be found.

They’ve been holding these watch parties in the lounge for every one of Team Shuster’s games in these Olympics, despite the crazy hours. The opener against the Russian Olympic Committee on Wednesday started at 6 a.m. in Duluth – and Shuster’s wife, Sara, brought their boys, Luke and Logan, by the lounge to watch a few ends before they had to go to elementary school.

“We love the support back home,” Shuster said, “and we love to give them one of their own to cheer on at the Olympics. We have a lot of fun with it.”

Shuster, 39, may be the most recognizable curler in America – a five-time Olympian and the skip who, four years ago in PyeongChang, led the United States to the “Miracurl on Ice,” the first curling gold medal in United States history. In the wake of that victory, Shuster and his teammates attended a state dinner at the White House, appeared on “The Tonight Show” and “The Voice” and rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

But at Duluth Curling Club -- his home rink, just across the St. Louis River from his house in Superior, Wis. -- he’s just good ol’ Shustie, a guy who still shows up occasionally for the Thursday night men’s league, a guy who took home the 2012-13 Bagley Trophy as skip of the men’s club championship team. A quick glance at the list of club champions reveals an interesting fact: Shuster hasn’t won another one since. He may be the reigning Olympic champion, but the Bagley Trophy has eluded him for almost a decade.

“He doesn’t win the club championship every year,” Doug Cameron, himself the skip of the 1983-84 club champions, said via FaceTime video. “He’s still a spectacular curler, but when he plays in the club championship, he has club players for teammates, not Olympians.”

Indeed, it wouldn’t be very sporting of Shuster to team up for club championships with the likes of Landsteiner and Plys – like himself members of the DCC, which was founded in 1891 and is now the second-largest curling club in the country. So when he competes back home, Shuster links up with old friends and throws the rock between sips of beer, the way the most social sport on the Olympic program is meant to be played.

“That’s one of the cool things – yeah, we’re Olympic-level curlers, and I don’t get to curl in a lot of fun bonspiels with my clubmates and stuff as much anymore,” Shuster said. “[It’s great] getting a chance to curl with some people in my club that are good friends. That’s something … that’s very unique to curling as an Olympic sport.”

Cameron, 74, insisted Shuster’s international successes hadn’t gone to his head, just as his failures hadn’t broken his spirit. After Team Shuster went 2-7 in round-robin play in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, he was famously dropped from the national team’s high-performance program – but formed his own squad, which called itself “The Rejects” and which played its way into another, fateful Olympic berth in PyeongChang.

“I’ve known him a long time,” Cameron said. “His wife went to high school with my daughter. He’s a great husband, family man, father. I know he feels so lucky to be able to lead the life he does as a professional curler. He’s still himself. He doesn’t come around here and big-time anybody. And we wouldn’t let him do that.”

Like many patrons of the Gold Medal Lounge, Cameron, 74, competed Friday evening in the annual Hoops Brewing International Open Bonspiel -- a weekend-long tournament that cost $280 to enter, with cash prizes awarded at the end – then stuck around to watch Team Shuster take on the Norwegians. Although the kitchen was closed, they had boxes of pizzas stacked on a table, and the beers from title sponsor Hoops, a local craft brewery, were $1 for a pint and $3 for a pitcher.

“We are currently having adult beverages and incredibly intelligent conversation,” Cameron reported just before midnight Friday night, Duluth time. And how did his team do in the Bonspiel that evening? “We were very much victorious,” he said.

In 2020, Cameron had been the lead on the championship team of the same bonspiel -- a team that has retained its status as defending champs entering this weekend by virtue of the 2021 edition being canceled because of the pandemic.

But not every member of his team takes the bonspiel as seriously as Cameron, and unfortunately, he had to elevate himself to skip this year -- because his former skip skipped town on the rest of his teammates, choosing to curl in another tournament on the same weekend.

“I still can’t believe Shustie gave up the opportunity to defend our title in the bonspiel to curl in Beijing,” Cameron joked.

Half a world away, Cameron’s jab was relayed to Shuster, who reacted in mock horror: “I almost forgot I won that thing,” he said. “What am I doing here?”

In Duluth, Cameron doubted he would make it to the end of Team Shuster’s game – an end that arrived at 2:44 a.m. local time. It was just as well if he didn’t. The Americans fell behind in the middle ends, trailing 6-3 at one point, and a late comeback fell a point short. Norway prevailed, 7-6, dropping Shuster and his mates to 2-2 in pool play.