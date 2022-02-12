As Valieva continues to practice here, the head of the Russian Olympic Committee called into question the lengthy gap between the collection of her sample and the reporting of the positive result. Valieva, 15, provided a sample Dec. 25, during the Russian national championships, and the Swedish lab analyzing the sample did not report the result until Feb. 8, after Valieva and the Russians won the figure skating team event here.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The World Anti-Doping Code’s handbook that outlines the international standard for laboratories says the reporting of the results from the A sample of a drug test should occur within 20 days of receipt of the sample. (The handbook defines “days” as calendar days, not business days, unless otherwise noted.) Yet, this WADA-accredited lab in Stockholm reported Valieva’s result more than six weeks after it was collected. It is unclear when the lab received the sample.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency issued a statement that said the laboratory informed the agency that “the delay in analysis and reporting by the Laboratory was caused by another wave of covid-19, an increase in illness among Laboratory staff and quarantine rules.”

Still, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, cited WADA’s 20-day time frame and questioned the delay.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It looks very strange that the sample traveled from St. Petersburg to Stockholm for almost a month,” Pozdnyakov told reporters, according to Russian news agency TASS. “This raises very serious questions for me, and it looks very much like someone was holding this plug until the end of the figure skaters’ team competitions.”

Valieva’s sample contained the banned substance trimetazidine, which is designed for mostly older people who have a condition called angina that causes severe chest pain because of inadequate blood flow to the heart. The drug could improve an athlete’s endurance.

After the Russian Anti-Doping Agency received Valieva’s test results from the Swedish lab, Valieva was briefly suspended. Valieva challenged that decision Feb. 9, and a Russian anti-doping committee lifted the suspension. The International Olympic Committee and World Anti-Doping Agency appealed the lifting of the suspension, prompting an expedited hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The ruling is expected before the women’s individual competition in Beijing.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“There will be a resolution of this specific case, which is whether the suspension will be lifted or not,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Saturday. “I’m certain of that — as certain as I can be.”

Valieva, the 2022 European champion and Russian national champion, entered these Olympics as the favorite in the women’s figure skating competition. During the team event, she became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics. The teenage star has not been available for interviews while the uncertainty looms.

Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, called a delay of this length “unacceptable” and a sign of a “high level of incompetence by RUSADA” in an interview before the organizations disclosed the timeline of events.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a routine screen at the lab,” Tygart said. “It’s a synthetic substance that’s easy to detect. It’s not like [erythropoietin, a hormone that stimulates the production of red blood cells] or human growth hormone where you need some extra time or extra tests to confirm it. It’s a pretty straightforward substance in that regard.”

Advertisement

However, there are past examples of doping sanctions with timelines that are not dramatically different from Valieva’s case. The sample of U.S. swimmer Madisyn Cox, who also tested positive for trimetazidine, was collected on Feb. 5, 2018, with the lab reporting the result on March 2. Recently, American weightlifter Ian Wilson completed a doping test on Dec. 2, 2021, with a positive result prompting a provisional suspension imposed Jan. 5.