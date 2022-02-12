And it wasn’t just somebody. It was one of the sparkling stars of the Beijing Olympics, a 25-year-old phenom from northern Japan with an unmistakable panache to him. Already Ryoyu Kobayashi had won the men’s normal hill individual Feb. 6; now he swiped a good chunk of a lead after the first of two jumps in the men’s large hill individual, one of the oldest competitions in the Winter Olympics, dating from the beginning at Chamonix, France, in 1924.

Kobayashi got that lead with the best jump anyone had all night under the awesome venue structure that looks like some hovering spaceship, and when he landed at 142 meters and beamed his charisma, it seemed worthwhile just to have ventured to the joint. It also seemed he had been onto something when he had showed the capacity to wink and had achieved puckishness by telling the Japanese media, “I might be the beast of these Olympics.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Then some of the finest suspense one can get in 8-degree weather distilled to two last jumps: Norway’s Marius Lindvik and Kobayashi.

Then the European came soaring down, words that line the history of the sport.

Then Kobayashi had both a silver medal and an Olympics merely absolutely fantastic, himself the latest emblem of how Japan has ridden the unforgiving roads right into this Eurocentric sport ever since Yukio Kasaya won the normal hill as a hometown superman 50 years ago at Sapporo 1972. Since then, Japan has accumulated 13 more medals among men’s, women’s and team events, with two jumpers going gold-silver in a single Olympics: Kazuyoshi Funaki at Nagano 1998, and now Kobayashi right here.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s no wonder that Noriaki Kasai, the jumper who competed in a can’t-be-true eight Olympics between 1992 and 2018, and who does TV commentary here, got quoted in the Japan Times saying that upon Kobayashi’s win in the normal hill, “I have shed all the tears I had in store; I’m super happy.”

Advertisement

Of course, Europeans have 143 of the 159 medals ever awarded in the sport, the latest gold going to another member of the Norwegian Winter Olympics dynasty. Lindvik’s final trip down the hill wrought a gasp from the sparse crowd of Chinese citizens swaying back and forth to music to stay maybe even almost warm. That jump covered 140 meters, adding to the 140.5 Lindvik recorded on the first, and when all the other scoring factors got computed, he had edged Kobayashi, going from a 147.0-144.8 deficit to a 296.1-292.8 win.

That, too, had significance, albeit nitpicky: It became Norway’s first gold in the large hill since 1964, which is saying something considering the Norwegians hogged the first six golds awarded from 1924 to 1952, having invented the sport when a Norwegian dude named Olaf Rye decided in 1808 that jumping off a mountain sounded sort of cool.

Kobayashi followed Lindvik to complete the program and tried to make up the deficit newly created, but his jump of 138 meters proved merely very, very good. “In terms of my performance,” he said afterward, “it was a very good jump and Lindvik had such a great jump, so today I completely was defeated by Lindvik.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It was very close between first and second,” Lindvik said. “It’s hard to say, to point out one thing that separates it. I don’t really know. It’s close.”

Just three men have ever swept the normal hill (90 meters, 295.3 feet) and the large hill (120 meters, 393.7 feet) in one Olympics since the normal hill was added at Innsbruck 1964, and of course they’re all European: Finland’s Matti Nykanen at Calgary 1988, Switzerland’s Simon Ammann at Salt Lake City 2002 and Vancouver 2010 and Poland’s Kamil Stoch at Sochi 2014, with Stoch going ahead and winning the large hill again in 2018 and finishing fourth in the large hill on Saturday night here, just behind bronze medalist Karl Geiger of Germany.

Stoch smiled anyway upon completion of another go at it at 34, and soon came the first large hill medal stand without him since way back in 2010. As the medalists stood and waved to receive their Olympic mascot trinkets — the medal ceremony happens later — Kobayashi certainly didn’t look to have even one jot of disappointment as he answered his introduction with a high and sprightly hop onto the platform. He has won 26 World Cup events since his tenth-place finish at PyeongChang 2018, and his performance enticed enough that one might go ahead and look forward to Milano Cortina 2026 in Italy.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“My thoughts and my mood were the same as usual” during the competition, he said. “I was so looking forward to jumping.”

Of course, Lindvik, younger by two years, still will be only 27 in Italy, and someone to watch as well, as when the great Ammann, nowadays 40, watched beside the hill and, according to a reporter in the news conference, noted it had been “again a young and wild one who wins.” Ammann was 20 when he up and stunned Salt Lake City in 2002, and 28 when he made North America his happy place again at Vancouver 2010 after a lull amid his career that made him say, “Now I’m back on top of the world.”

“I always watched him on television when I was young,” said Lindvik, who remains young. “I saw him win the gold medal. Yeah, maybe I’m the new wild one.”

Story continues below advertisement

That winning last jump had been masterful at precisely the right moment so that he pumped his fists and screamed, knowing he’d be hard to top, just as Kobayashi’s first jump had been most masterful at pretty close to the right moment so that he exulted, knowing he’d be hard to top.