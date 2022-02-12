Also, one woman does the jobs of four men.

Four-man bobsled Only men compete in this event, and each has a defined role. Men and women compete in the two-person; one drives and one brakes. PUSHING The first 150 feet requires an all-out sprint and takes about six seconds. All sledders push, but it is the main role of everyone but the pilot. One-tenth of a second gained here can grow into three-tenths by the finish. Brakeman Pusher Pusher The three men behind are chosen for their explosive strength and speed. Pilot 12’6’’ DRIVING The pilot’s job is to choose the fastest path to the bottom: Not so high on walls that the sled needs to travel farther but not so low that it loses too much centrifugal force in curves. Seasoned riders know how to anticipate turns and manipulate their bodies in ways that have the least effect on the sled’s balance. Pilot The pilot steers by pulling D-ring handles that move the sled’s front runners. BRAKING The brakeman pushes with the only handles that don’t fold in. Like driving a go-kart vs. a semi

A monobob with the driver inside can weigh 546 pounds at most, which is less than a third the weight of a fully loaded four-man sled. The lighter weight and the weight’s position in the center rather than over the axles makes a monobob more prone to sliding and fishtailing — “skittery,” as drivers describe it.

Former U.S. bobsledder John Napier, who piloted two- and four-man sleds in the 2010 Olympics and now trains kids in monobobs at Lake Placid, said it is easier to get down a track in a monobob because it is nimbler and the driver has more control, but it is also more difficult to find — and maintain — the perfect line.

“Driving a monobob is like driving a go-kart,” he said. “A two-person bob, that’s like driving a sports car — a Ferrari or something. … Then you take a four-man bob, and that’s like driving an 18-wheeler.”

The four-man is significantly faster — 95 mph or more, compared with a top speed of around 75 mph for a monobob — and can be unwieldy. It is three feet longer but less roomy, so all four large men have to sit mostly upright, their torsos and noggins involuntarily bobbing in the turns. “It gives you just this high rotational mass; it makes you top-heavy, essentially,” Napier said.

“In a four-man, you could say that on any given day, something could go wrong and you could end up on your head. Whereas in monobob, I’m saying to myself, yeah, I’m pretty darn sure I’m going to make it down. Whether I’m going to make it down clean without bumping around and skidding the walls? Well, I don’t know about that. … But that’s okay. I don’t mind bumping a wall as long as I’m not on my head.”

Better competition on a level playing field

Okay, the actual playing field is not level — it is a steep, mile-long chute of ice. But monobob’s metaphorical playing field is radically different and more egalitarian than that of its parent sport.

Bobsled is notorious for its secretive technological arms race, and in fact, big-spending Formula One powers such as McLaren and Ferrari have forayed into bobsled design. Top bobsled countries pour buckets of money into the research and development of cutting-edge sleds. The U.S. sleds in Beijing were made by BMW Designworks USA and cost $250,000 each. Meanwhile, countries hoping to enter the sport often start with used, outdated sleds and are behind before they get to the track.

But a high-quality monobob can be had for about $15,000, and all monobobs you’ll see at Beijing are the same make and model, made for the Olympics by Munich-based iXent Sports.

It’s the difference between commissioning a custom-made designer gown and grabbing a little black sheath off-the-rack. When everyone has the same dress … er, sled, the only question left is, “Who drove it better?”

The answer is not always the big-money superpowers. Although the favorites to win medals on Monday are from longstanding bobsled countries and include U.S. sledders Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries, monobobbers from Nigeria, Jamaica, South Korea and Ukraine have won or placed high in World Cup races this season.

“There’s a lot of nations that cannot afford the top equipment,” said Jamaica’s Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian after a Thursday training run at the Yanqing track. “So instead of outfitting a whole team of women, you can really just start with one person, one coach, maybe a mechanic or physio, and you can get by on a much more doable budget.”

The standardization doesn’t mean every monobob will be completely identical under its paint. IXent representative Tim Jäger said that although the carbon-fiber hull and steel-and-aluminum chassis are all the same, drivers can change a few things, such as swapping springs to make the steering tighter or looser and moving the seat and footrests.

And the all-important runners — the parts that touch the ice — are distributed by the sport’s international federation, but drivers can sand, shape and polish them within certain parameters, the slicker the better.

A really short history

Monobob racing sprung from the same cradle as the bobsled itself, which, like certain other Olympic sports, originated with rich people looking for something to do on vacation. The first “bobsleigh” club was founded in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in 1897, home of the only natural track that hosts World Cup races.

One-person bobsleds date at least to the 1970s but were mostly considered novelty contraptions until around 2005, when they caught on with a few folks in the bobsled and toboggan crowd at St. Moritz. In 2008, some of them formed the world’s first monobob club.

In 2016, monobob was contested by boys and girls at the Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, and in 2018, the Women’s Monobob World Series appeared on the World Cup circuit.

“In a very short time, if you think — that’s about 15, 16 years — something which came out of nowhere became Olympic,” said Marc Fischer, a wine merchant and current president of that original club.

Fischer emphasized that neither he nor any of his fellow members — numbering “between 50 and 100, depending on the year and who pays” — will be competing in this or any other Olympics, and the newfound hubbub around the sport doesn’t really affect him.

“I mean, it’s kind of cool, but you know, it doesn’t make a difference for us,” he said. “We are just having fun.”