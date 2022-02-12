“It gave us a little feel for how they were going to come out,” U.S. forward Brendan Brisson said.

At least neither team would have the advantage of cohesion when it was time for the real deal at National Indoor Stadium, a game that was supposed to feature some of the NHL’s most prominent names — Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby against Auston Matthews and Patrick Kane, and on and on — but instead saw these powerhouse franchises roll out bands of journeymen and raw college prospects, players who may have been recognizable to hardcore hockey fans but few else. The Americans appeared to have gelled quicker than the Canadians in a 4-2 win, which caused their head coach to crack a smirk afterward as he considered just how chaotic it was to get to this point.

“The lines have been playing together for about a whole week now, so I think they have a chance to form more chemistry,” said David Quinn, who was announced as the U.S. coach 38 days before the Olympics began. “There’s a great feeling in that locker room. Winning helps that, for sure.”

At least for a few hours on Saturday, a victory for the Americans could help alleviate the past month’s stress against a rival that could fully relate. The NHL’s withdrawal from the Games due to coronavirus concerns in late December had forced both of these teams, once considered medal favorites, to build rosters from scratch in the matter of a few weeks. The U.S. did not finalize its roster until Jan. 13; Canada followed suit nine days later, with the Olympics less than two weeks away.

“Obviously with the NHL getting out of the Olympics not too long ago, it was kind of a quick turnaround,” Brisson said. “We were just trying to focus … when we got here, just dialing in on the systems and the team structure.”

The rivals summoned players from across the world to report to training camps for a few days — some from European leagues, some from American college campuses, some out of semiretirement — and there were other logistical hurdles along the way. U.S. player Jake Sanderson showed up late to Beijing after landing in coronavirus protocols, and Canada Coach Claude Julien didn’t know if he would be able to coach at all after breaking his ribs during a team-building exercise at the training camp in Switzerland. Fittingly, he arrived a couple days before his team took the ice this week.

By Saturday, it felt like a victory for both teams to just play a competitive hockey game. No other teams at these Olympics have faced such a radical roster transformation in such little time, but there can be some hidden advantages to that, Quinn said.

“There’s an element of freedom that our players are playing with … this is a player’s game. It always has been and it always will be,” he said. “It’s not like football, where every six seconds you can get in the huddle and talk about a play, a guy going here and a guy going there. Within a shift it could be five different changes of possession, where it’s offense-defense, offense-defense. So you have to allow for some freedom.”

Brisson, who has balanced his English homework from the University of Michigan with competing at his first Olympics, scored his second goal of the Games early in the second period to give his team a 3-1 lead. The Americans were the sharper team from the onset — Canada took a 1-0 lead in the first period off a soft goal that trickled through the legs of goaltender Strauss Mann, but otherwise struggled to offset Team USA’s speed all afternoon.

U.S. captain Andy Miele and Ben Meyers responded to the deficit with two goals in the first, and Kenny Agostino buried a feed from Miele in the third period to give his team a two-goal cushion. The buzz of the matchup had waned since the NHL opted to not send its stars, but Saturday at least featured four of the top five picks in last year’s NHL draft — and it was still a U.S.-Canada hockey game.

“I think the kids can play. I think it’s safe to say,” Agostino said. “But this was a man’s game tonight. Canada-USA, there’s really no explanation needed, and all of them stepped up and played like men.”

Brisson, whose father, Pat, is an NHL agent, grew up in the league’s circles and remembers cheering for certain stars when they were allowed to compete at the Olympics. He figured that some of them had probably texted him about his performance in Beijing, but he doesn’t have his normal phone with him. It’s one of the logistical twists in a lifetime of them packed into the past few weeks for Team USA. That’s why after it was done, Quinn urged his players to enjoy their victory over an opponent that had endured something very similar to get here.