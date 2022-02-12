Today in Beijing
Perspective: Elana Meyers Taylor hasn't competed yet, but she's already exhausted
YANQING, China — Elana Meyers Taylor’s vision of the Beijing Olympics and the Olympics that are playing out have only a distant relationship to each other. She was sliding Saturday morning, driving her bobsled at harrowing speeds down a track here. That part fits. Little else does.
“I had this whole intention of coming here and doing this with my family,” Meyers Taylor said after her final training run at Yanqing Sliding Center. “I’ve done everything with my family. Every race, everything, it’s all been a family affair.
“And so now to have that shock of all of a sudden being at the Olympics and not being able to spend time with them, that’s something I didn’t plan for. We planned for all kinds of worst-case scenarios at the Games, but this was something that I didn’t see coming.”
The coronavirus may be abating in most parts of the world, but these are still, undeniably, the second straight Covid Olympics. Anyone in China with any affiliation with the Games realizes this. The bubble is real, and the bubble can be suffocating. Life is this: hotel, throat swab, bus, venue, bus, hotel. The Olympics as a cultural exchange is a notion from yesteryear and the future. Maybe someday. Not now.
Meyers Taylor is Team USA’s reminder of all that. These are her fourth Olympics, and she is seeking her fourth medal — her first gold. But on Jan. 29, two days after arriving in China, she tested positive for the coronavirus. So did her husband, Nic Taylor, an alternate on the American men’s bobsled team. So did her son Nico, nearly 2. So did her father, Eddie Meyers, who was permitted to make the trip to help with Nico.
Graphics: Monobob asks one woman to do it all — at 75 mph
One of the newest Olympic sports is easily the most fun to say out loud, so a big thank-you to the monobob’s creators for not going with “one-person bobsled.”
But the event is unique in even more beguiling ways than its name. Compared with two- and especially four-person sleds, the pilots are busier, the ride is bouncier and, perhaps most intriguing of all, the team’s wealth — or lack of it — makes little difference.
Also, one woman does the jobs of four men.
Eileen Gu: Born and raised in America, skiing for China
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — At 18 years old, Eileen Gu is already accomplished in a way few will ever be in their entire lifetimes. She is the world’s top female freestyle skier, the world champion in the halfpipe and slopestyle, third in big air, with an excellent chance to win gold in all three events at the Beijing Olympics.
She also is a professional model, represented by one of the most prestigious agencies. Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. have built campaigns around her. Last year, she graduated early from acclaimed San Francisco University High. In a few months, she will enroll at Stanford. She speaks both English and Mandarin and plays the piano. Her SAT score is reported to be 1580.
She could be America’s next big Olympic star … if only she wasn’t competing for China.