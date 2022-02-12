Today in Beijing
Women's freeski slopestyle qualifying postponed because of snow
Two qualification runs for the women’s freeski slopestyle event, originally scheduled for Sunday morning, were postponed because of snowy weather at Genting Snow Park.
The qualifying runs had been postponed from a 10 a.m. start to noon, but the decision to reschedule altogether came about an hour before that delayed start time.
As the announcement was made public, the day’s wintry conditions were clear in the men’s giant slalom event being held as planned. Athletes were having trouble navigating a thick layer of snow that made visibility difficult and slopes unpredictable.
Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu headlines the pack of 27 athletes set to participate in the freeski slopestyle event. The 12 best scores will advance to the final. An update on the new time for qualifying is expected soon.
Why two Canadian ice dancers brought orange spandex and sequins to the Olympics
BEIJING — Olympic ice dancing is often the most fabulous of events, with blasting music, sassy moves and costumes that are … well, extravagant.
After three hours of endless interpretations of delinquency displayed in various forms of fake leather, short shorts and see-through shirts with little to hide, there appeared at the Olympics ice rhythm dance the Canadian team of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier dressed in something best described as sherbet buried in an avalanche of sprinkles. Orange. Very, very orange.
In dancing to a seventh-place finish in the first day of competition Saturday, Gilles and Poirier wore spandex jumpsuits with colored feathers on the shoulders, or maybe they were whirligigs. The fronts were ablaze with Vs of rhinestones that dipped to freighting lows; the backs clung tight to every curve. The costumes demanded attention.
Which is why Gilles and Poirier loved them.
Kaillie Humphries leads after first monobob heat as Olympics welcome new event
The first heat of the women’s monobob event, held Sunday morning at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, marked the long-awaited arrival of a new Olympic sport.
Monobob, which features one woman pushing, controlling and braking a bobsled (as opposed to a group of two or four), was introduced this year in Beijing in an effort to provide female athletes a second event to medal in. Previously, women could only participate in a two-person event while men could do two- or four-man races.
Monobob asks one woman to do it all— Post Sports (@PostSports) February 12, 2022
(at 75 mph) pic.twitter.com/VV4z7MJyt4
Monobob has a short history, having been added to the bobsled World Cup circuit in just 2018. It is one of seven new events at this year’s Winter Games. With just one woman aboard, the bobsled is nimbler and easier to control, but also more liable to skid around the course. One expert compared the sport to driving a go-kart as opposed to a semi (the four-person bobsled).
The final standings will be determined by adding up times across four runs. The first two runs are being held Sunday, while the third and fourth are Monday.
The first run, held on a snowy morning, saw strong performances from two Americans: Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor. Both are considered medal favorites in the event. Humphries, winner of the inaugural monobob world championship last February, finished first in a group of 20 athletes with a time of 1:04.44. Meyers Taylor, who won the Monobob World Series’s overall championship in January, finished tied for third at 1:05.12. Germany’s Laura Nolte finished second and Canada’s Christine de Bruin tied with Meyers Taylor for third.
This event was a long time coming for Meyers Taylor, who is participating in her fourth Olympics and seeking her fourth medal. The Georgia native tested positive for the coronavirus two days after arriving in Beijing and missed out on leading Team USA into the Opening Ceremonies. She now has three heats left to make the most of this new event.
Snow finally arrives at Winter Olympics, pushing back freeski slopestyle qualifying
A Winter Games fueled in part by loads and loads of fake snow will now get a few doses of the real thing, as pockets of wintry weather have started to arrive at the Olympics.
Saturday featured a steady snow in events like the mixed-team snowboard cross and Sunday morning featured more snowfall. It may be a sign of things to come as the forecast in Beijing predicts more snow later in the week.
Waking up to loads of snow this morning in Beijing! ❄️— Olympics (@Olympics) February 13, 2022
Thankfully looks like #BingDwenDwen is ready to sweep 😆 pic.twitter.com/cY7g9IaaL6
The weather is already having an effect: The second women’s downhill training for Mikaela Shiffrin and company was canceled Sunday morning. The men’s giant slalom event will proceed as planned, but with a slightly altered schedule. And women’s freeski slopestyle qualifying — featuring American-born Chinese star Eileen Gu — was pushed back two hours to noon local time (11 p.m. Eastern).
In a way, it is a welcome change after the first week of action featured plenty of cold air but no snow. The lack of precipitation was not uncommon in the Beijing area this time of year, and could be attributed to the East Asian Monsoon. But whatever drought was in place seems to be giving way.
The U.S. has two dominant ice dance teams. There might only be room on the podium for one.
BEIJING — Madison Chock and Evan Bates arrived here as the national champions from a country that’s on a run of producing Olympic medalists in ice dancing. They started their quest toward the podium by spinning and skating in unison to the music of Billie Eilish. With Chock in a sparkly lime green dress and her partner’s black jacket showing flashes of the same color on the inside, they performed well but not their best — mostly because of a slip during a compulsory pattern that Chock attributed to skating into a rut in the ice.
As Chock explained her one clear mistake in the rhythm dance portion of the competition — and after Bates offered assurance that their skate wasn’t “that bad, obviously” — a television screen behind her showed fellow Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue waiting to hear their score. Chock glanced back as the new standings appeared on the screen. Hubbell and Donohue’s mark of 87.13 overtook Chock and Bates for third place heading into Monday’s free dance.
These duos, who have for years battled for ice dancing supremacy in the United States, each have medal potential in Beijing. But there might not be room on the podium for both.
“It’s certainly familiar territory for us,” Chock said. “This is a rivalry that we’ve had for the past 11 years, so it feels like it’s always felt. They’re strong competitors, as are we. It’s just whoever performs best on the day.”
An Olympian in Beijing, he's still 'Shustie' in Duluth
BEIJING — Six thousand two hundred and seven miles from the Ice Cube in Beijing’s Olympic Park, John Shuster’s people were gathered around televisions in the Gold Medal Lounge in Duluth, Minn. in the wee hours of Saturday morning, hoisting $1 drafts in his honor.
Well, truthfully, they were pounding beers because it’s what curlers do. But Duluth Curling Club’s most famous member was in the Olympics again, and because of that, the lounge, which looks out over the club’s rink, extended its hours for the midnight CST start. And if nothing else, it was worth toasting Shuster for that.
“We’re running out of pitchers, and now we’ve got Jell-O shots going out,” bartender Brooke Heikkila reported via telephone just before Shuster led teammates Christopher Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Colin Hufman onto the ice in Beijing for a round-robin game against Norway — a game that, much like the watch party back home, started with great expectations but soon fizzled out.
It was another packed house in Duluth, with around 75 members squeezed into the lounge. They were loud and raucous — “We almost didn’t hear the phone ring,” Heikkila said — cheering every hit, guard and angled double run-back pulled off by the Americans.
Perspective: Elana Meyers Taylor hasn't competed yet, but she's already exhausted
YANQING, China — Elana Meyers Taylor’s vision of the Beijing Olympics and the Olympics that are playing out have only a distant relationship to each other. She was sliding Saturday morning, driving her bobsled at harrowing speeds down a track here. That part fits. Little else does.
“I had this whole intention of coming here and doing this with my family,” Meyers Taylor said after her final training run at Yanqing Sliding Center. “I’ve done everything with my family. Every race, everything, it’s all been a family affair.
“And so now to have that shock of all of a sudden being at the Olympics and not being able to spend time with them, that’s something I didn’t plan for. We planned for all kinds of worst-case scenarios at the Games, but this was something that I didn’t see coming.”
The coronavirus may be abating in most parts of the world, but these are still, undeniably, the second straight Covid Olympics. Anyone in China with any affiliation with the Games realizes this. The bubble is real, and the bubble can be suffocating. Life is this: hotel, throat swab, bus, venue, bus, hotel. The Olympics as a cultural exchange is a notion from yesteryear and the future. Maybe someday. Not now.
Meyers Taylor is Team USA’s reminder of all that. These are her fourth Olympics, and she is seeking her fourth medal — her first gold. But on Jan. 29, two days after arriving in China, she tested positive for the coronavirus. So did her husband, Nic Taylor, an alternate on the American men’s bobsled team. So did her son Nico, nearly 2. So did her father, Eddie Meyers, who was permitted to make the trip to help with Nico.
Graphics: Monobob asks one woman to do it all — at 75 mph
One of the newest Olympic sports is easily the most fun to say out loud, so a big thank-you to the monobob’s creators for not going with “one-person bobsled.”
But the event is unique in even more beguiling ways than its name. Compared with two- and especially four-person sleds, the pilots are busier, the ride is bouncier and, perhaps most intriguing of all, the team’s wealth — or lack of it — makes little difference.
Also, one woman does the jobs of four men.
Eileen Gu: Born and raised in America, skiing for China
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — At 18 years old, Eileen Gu is already accomplished in a way few will ever be in their entire lifetimes. She is the world’s top female freestyle skier, the world champion in the halfpipe and slopestyle, third in big air, with an excellent chance to win gold in all three events at the Beijing Olympics.
She also is a professional model, represented by one of the most prestigious agencies. Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. have built campaigns around her. Last year, she graduated early from acclaimed San Francisco University High. In a few months, she will enroll at Stanford. She speaks both English and Mandarin and plays the piano. Her SAT score is reported to be 1580.
She could be America’s next big Olympic star … if only she wasn’t competing for China.