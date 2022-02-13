She should be on the start list for that race. She should be a contender for a medal in that race. She might not even be able to watch that race.

“We … shall … see,” she said, a full breath between each word.

The Olympics can be as much about disappointment as they can be about euphoria. That’s true on-site. It’s particularly true from afar. At 26, Johnson spent this season cementing her status as one of the best skiers in Alpine’s fastest discipline, the downhill. The reality is, “fastest=most dangerous.” There is risk in every race, including Tuesday at the Olympics, when the women’s downhill will be staged. There is risk in every training run, including a Jan. 21 trip down a course in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. She was flying.

“I went off this jump with all that speed,” she said, “and immediately I was like, ‘F---. I am way too high. F---.’”

When she returned to earth, she heard a massive crack from her right knee. She thought her meniscus was “shattering into a thousand pieces.”

“Turns out that was my cartilage,” she said, “just crunching off like a chicken bone.”

Alpine ski racing is cruel. “It’s a beautiful and brutal sport,” Johnson wrote in a text message over the weekend, after we spoke by phone about her circumstances. She had established herself as a medal threat by finishing second in each of the three downhill races she entered this season, second each time to Sofia Goggia of Italy. Goggia is the best women’s downhill racer on the planet. She was the gold medalist at the 2018 Olympics, an Olympics at which Johnson debuted, an Olympics in which, at 22, she finished seventh.

As the American team trained over the summer on a glacier in Switzerland, they did so alongside Goggia. There was no clear winner. Goggia would be fastest one day, Johnson the next.

“I was like, ‘She’s the best, and I’m beating her,’” Johnson said. “‘I feel like I can do this.’”

She could have. In more training last fall at Copper Mountain in Colorado, Johnson badly sprained her ankle. Her reaction is telling about how Alpine racers approach their sport: “We’re ski racers. We barely need ankles. Just stick them in a cast. We basically just need them to still be attached.”

Johnson’s was, so off she went to start the speed-racing season — downhill and super-G — at Lake Louise, Canada. Think about what was behind Johnson by that point: a tibial plateau fracture before the 2018 Olympics, a torn ACL later that year that cost her the ensuing season, two more torn knee ligaments the following summer. With all that in the rear view, and given her form, Johnson was soaring.

“I was having these moments where I was like, ‘Damn, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life,’” she said. “Our team was training really well. I was skiing really fast. I was feeling really good in my body. Just really, really happy.

“And sometimes, the universe just brings you back down.”

While training Jan. 8 in Italy, Johnson crashed, and one ski sliced open the front of her knee, cutting almost to the bone. She was bloodied and swollen, but an MRI revealed no significant internal damage. She skipped a pair of races in Zauchensee, Austria. When she returned to train at Cortina, then crashed, she went to the same facility to have another MRI.

“That was really fun, having people be like, ‘You’re back!’” she said. “And you’re like, 'Um, yeah. Thanks. I do something that’s really dangerous. Yes, I’m back.’”

There’s the fascinating question, then: At 26, Breezy Johnson has already suffered more than a lifetime’s worth of injuries. She chooses anyway, again and again, to hurl her body down mountainsides at speeds of more than 80 mph protected by a thin coating of Lycra and nylon. She has had days where she asks herself, “Why am I here?” She says of her injuries: “They change you.” But she has come back every time, and she intends to again.

“I’m always evaluating risk and reward,” Johnson said. “What am I getting out of this? What am I potentially risking? … At the end of the day, we do this because we love it, and I love it too much at this point to quit because of another knee injury.

“It’s more like: How do I come back? Because for me, well, this is the hard part. The hard part is not doing it. So it doesn’t get easier if you give up and you say, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do this anymore,’ because not doing it is what’s hard.”

After the crash, Johnson briefly discussed whether she should try to ski at the Olympics with a brace on her knee. She asked whether she could do more damage. The answer was definitive: Yes. She elected instead for surgery and an eight-month recovery. The procedure took place Feb. 4 — the day of Opening Ceremonies.

“I couldn’t in good conscience throw away an entire season and potentially the rest of my career for one race where I didn’t know that I was going to be able to race,” she said, “let alone win a medal, let alone win.”

So she will watch. Or she won’t. She made it through much of the super-G, though “there was a lot of crying involved.” She watched bits and pieces of downhill training. When we finished talking Sunday, we continued the discussion via text.

“When you do ski racing well,” she wrote, “your mind and your body feel fully and completely alive and in sync toward that goal. And I miss that more than any medal. It hurts more than my knees ever have.”