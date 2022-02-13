The waacking was impressive on its own, but it was matched with the transfixing speed and ease that Papadakis and Cizeron bring to the discipline. Every team in the first segment of the competition had to showcase a deceptively simple looking pattern of steps, a dance known as the Midnight Blues. Most teams had serious problems having their blades maintain the curves needed to complete the sequence successfully. For most of the event, attempts to navigate the pattern were deliberate and slow. Papadakis and Cizeron’s blues pattern, however, was slinky and assured. Judges assessed their short program as the best the world has ever seen.

That world record put the four-time world champions two points ahead of their nearest competitors, Russian’s Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, The difference may not seem like much, but it is a gap that will almost certainly widen when the competition moves to the final phrase on Monday morning (Sunday night Eastern), because the French are characteristically strong in the free skate.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Papadakis and Cizeron plan on skating to an impassioned tango, which plays to their art house sensibilities. They will try to further distance themselves from the field through a series of complicated steps, difficult dance holds — that’s when competitors skate while holding hands, which is generally more difficult than when they are apart — and seamless transitions into the hardest elements. The two did make a mistake the last time this dance was competed at the French national championships, when Papadakis fell in the second of three traveling turns known as twizzles.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov’s best hope is for the French to make a similar mistake in the final phase of the competition. The Russians skated with more confidence and precision on Saturday than they did in the earlier team competition, with a rhythm dance that was appropriately funky without being too cheeky.

Their planned free dance to pieces by Rachmaninoff is designed to highlight how well the two relate to each other and their playful, romantic style. But the piano music also requires a delicacy that contrasts with their powerful, somewhat haphazard, style of skating. If they achieve that delicate, softer touch, they should be able to create a memorable moment.

The United States’ Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue will try to overtake the Russians for the silver medal — the gold is likely out of reach. Traditionally too ragged in the restrictive short dance, Hubbell and Donohue found the secret sauce on Saturday, matching their unbridled power and speed with the amount of detail needed to master that tricky blues pattern. Hubbell, in particular, exploded with magnetic energy throughout their program to an industrial pop medley of songs from Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation. There was a bit of sloppiness in this sugar rush of a program — Hubbell went off-balance during those treacherous twizzles — that prevented a higher placement.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Still, they find themselves in a decent position to challenge the Russians for the silver. Like the other top pairs, Hubbell and Donohue will take the musical excitement down a notch in Monday’s final, skating to a folksy, piano heavy pop song by Anne Sila.

Hubbell and Donohue have long been known for their step sequences as they strike deep edges while galloping down the ice. But this free skate improves on their biggest weakness, their lifts; the two will attempt one lift that comes perilously close to violating a rule prohibiting skaters raising their partner up with their arms fully extended. The couple will likely need to find the best performance of their lives to move into second, but they have come into this competition looking unusually strong and ready to shake things up.

Taken together, the musical choices of the top three duos might feel a little plodding — especially compared with the energy in the first phase of competition. But the couples in fourth, fifth and sixth place are separated by less than a point, and all of them have somewhat peppier approaches to the final. Each has the ability to rise.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Despite having all the tools to make the podium, U.S. champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates had an uncharacteristically sluggish and cautious performance Saturday to songs by Billie Eilish and find themselves in a distant fourth place. A bronze medal is a distant star for them, a somewhat befitting situation because their performance will portray an astronaut venturing out to space and being seduced by an extraterrestrial. This cinematic story line is set to the music of Daft Punk.

And although the previous two sentences might sound like they were influenced by mind-altering drugs, the concept has been an effective way of showing of the best parts of their skating — their incredibly strong lifts, the alluring style of Chock and the confident ease in which they shift from one side of the blade to another. Judges have seemed to gravitate toward this vehicle — and a perfect performance could make the competition even more complicated.

Behind them are the Russian Olympic Committee’s Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, who will be skating to a modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet. This steady Russian duo has have the most consistent twizzles of all the top teams. They are a perfectly fine combination, but offer little that is extraordinary compared with their competitors. A top five finish would be an accomplishment.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The teams to watch: Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, as well as Spain’s Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz. Gilles and Poirier have a more avant-garde, innovative style that always puts them at a disadvantage in the first phase of the competition but can be heavily rewarded in the second. In particular, watch the many distinct positions that Poirier strikes, creating lasting images as he leads Gilles in their dance to a version of the Beatles’ “The Long and Winding Road.” The unusual, difficult ways they transition from one element — spins, lifts and twizzles — to another often garners enough points to make them competitive with the top teams, who skate faster and more powerfully. They are the reigning world bronze medalists.